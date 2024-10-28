Four new grocery stores opened in Louisville this year, with 3 more on the way

Four new grocery stores have opened in Louisville this year, and more are on the horizon.

Existing grocers, such as Kroger , expanded their footprint in the market, while new competitors such as Publix established a presence. Nearly all of the new locations are in the eastern part of Jefferson County.

Here's a recap of the groceries that opened so far this year and those set to open in the coming months.

Grocery stores that have opened in 2024

10010 Ballardsville Road; kroger.com

Louisville's newest Kroger opened Sept. 12, marking the 27th Jefferson County store for the Cincinnati-based grocer. The 66,000-square-foot grocery store was initially announced in March of 2023.

Features of the new grocery include a Starbucks, fuel center, pharmacy, and a drive-thru wine and spirits shop. The new East End location is just across the street from a forthcoming location of Florida-based competitor Publix.

4990 U.S. 42; paulsfruit.com

This latest location of the family-owned specialty grocer opened in late February. The company closed its location at 4946 Brownsboro Road, citing a need for more space for products and parking.

The new space, at 11,500 square feet, nearly doubles the old store's 5,800 square feet, allowing for more frozen items, increased ready-to-eat options, and an expanded floral section.

2500 Terra Crossing Blvd.; publix.com

The popular Florida-based supermarket opened its first Kentucky location in far eastern Jefferson County on Jan. 10 at Terra Crossing Boulevard.

Construction on the nearly 56,000-square-foot supermarket, near the intersection of Old Henry Road and Interstate 264, started in the summer of 2022.

The Louisville location is the first in a multi-store northward push into Kentucky.

Two other Publix locations are planned for Louisville. All three locations are in eastern Jefferson County.

One supermarket is in the works at the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, and the second location is at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, near the Shelby County line.

4946 Brownsboro Road; rainbowblossom.com

A sixth location of the locally-owned grocer celebrated its grand opening in late September.

Like its sister locations, the new storefront is expected to sell organic produce, grocery and wellness products, gifts, supplements, and prepared meals.

The Holiday Manor location was formerly held by Paul's Fruit Market, which relocated to a larger space. The project was announced in February and renovations started in March.

Customers can expect an outdoor seating space and a full-service "Blossom Bar" that prepares fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and smoothie bowls.

Other locations of the business, founded in 1977 in Louisville, include St. Matthews, Middletown, the Highlands, Springhurst, and New Albany, Indiana.

Grocery stores opening soon in Louisville

220 Juneau Drive; aldi.us

A seventh Aldi location is soon coming to Jefferson County.

The planned 22,000-square-foot grocery is slated to open on the site of the former East Government Center off Shelbyville Road in Middletown “by early next year," a company spokesperson previously told The Courier Journal.

4801 Outer Loop; bjs.com

A BJ's Wholesale Club is coming to Jefferson Mall.

The Massachusetts-based warehouse store company is building its first location in Kentucky on the site of the former Sears department store anchor of the mall, which closed in 2018. The space was then taken over by Overstock Furniture & Mattress.

The one-story, 103,100-square-foot store will also include a fuel center. Construction began over the summer with an opening set for early 2025.

4100 Summit Plaza Drive; thefreshmarket.com

The Fresh Market grocery store plans to open before the end of the year in the Paddock Shops off Brownsboro Road. The Fresh Market, founded and based in North Carolina, operates 160 stores across 22 states, including Kentucky.

Bookseller Barnes & Noble most recently held the anchor spot at the East End shopping center but downsized to a smaller space in the center last year.

The new grocery is the second Louisville location for the grocer, which has operated a store at 1805 Rudy Lane since 2010.

