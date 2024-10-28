Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Four new grocery stores opened in Louisville this year, with 3 more on the way

    By Matthew Glowicki, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuZAc_0wP7OPl500

    Four new grocery stores have opened in Louisville this year, and more are on the horizon.

    Existing grocers, such as Kroger , expanded their footprint in the market, while new competitors such as Publix established a presence. Nearly all of the new locations are in the eastern part of Jefferson County.

    Here's a recap of the groceries that opened so far this year and those set to open in the coming months.

    Grocery stores that have opened in 2024

    Kroger

    10010 Ballardsville Road; kroger.com

    Louisville's newest Kroger opened Sept. 12, marking the 27th Jefferson County store for the Cincinnati-based grocer. The 66,000-square-foot grocery store was initially announced in March of 2023.

    Features of the new grocery include a Starbucks, fuel center, pharmacy, and a drive-thru wine and spirits shop. The new East End location is just across the street from a forthcoming location of Florida-based competitor Publix.

    Paul's Fruit Market

    4990 U.S. 42; paulsfruit.com

    This latest location of the family-owned specialty grocer opened in late February. The company closed its location at 4946 Brownsboro Road, citing a need for more space for products and parking.

    The new space, at 11,500 square feet, nearly doubles the old store's 5,800 square feet, allowing for more frozen items, increased ready-to-eat options, and an expanded floral section.

    You may like: SEE IT: Paul's Fruit Market moving its Brownsboro Road store to a new location

    Publix

    2500 Terra Crossing Blvd.; publix.com

    The popular Florida-based supermarket opened its first Kentucky location in far eastern Jefferson County on Jan. 10 at Terra Crossing Boulevard.

    Construction on the nearly 56,000-square-foot supermarket, near the intersection of Old Henry Road and Interstate 264, started in the summer of 2022.

    The Louisville location is the first in a multi-store northward push into Kentucky.

    Two other Publix locations are planned for Louisville. All three locations are in eastern Jefferson County.

    One supermarket is in the works at the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, and the second location is at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, near the Shelby County line.

    Rainbow Blossom

    4946 Brownsboro Road; rainbowblossom.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FpSa_0wP7OPl500

    A sixth location of the locally-owned grocer celebrated its grand opening in late September.

    Like its sister locations, the new storefront is expected to sell organic produce, grocery and wellness products, gifts, supplements, and prepared meals.

    The Holiday Manor location was formerly held by Paul's Fruit Market, which relocated to a larger space. The project was announced in February and renovations started in March.

    Customers can expect an outdoor seating space and a full-service "Blossom Bar" that prepares fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and smoothie bowls.

    Other locations of the business, founded in 1977 in Louisville, include St. Matthews, Middletown, the Highlands, Springhurst, and New Albany, Indiana.

    Grocery stores opening soon in Louisville

    Aldi

    220 Juneau Drive; aldi.us

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2C0R_0wP7OPl500

    A seventh Aldi location is soon coming to Jefferson County.

    The planned 22,000-square-foot grocery is slated to open on the site of the former East Government Center off Shelbyville Road in Middletown “by early next year," a company spokesperson previously told The Courier Journal.

    BJ's Wholesale Club

    4801 Outer Loop; bjs.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeTG5_0wP7OPl500

    A BJ's Wholesale Club is coming to Jefferson Mall.

    The Massachusetts-based warehouse store company is building its first location in Kentucky on the site of the former Sears department store anchor of the mall, which closed in 2018. The space was then taken over by Overstock Furniture & Mattress.

    The one-story, 103,100-square-foot store will also include a fuel center. Construction began over the summer with an opening set for early 2025.

    The Fresh Market

    4100 Summit Plaza Drive; thefreshmarket.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHZMm_0wP7OPl500

    The Fresh Market grocery store plans to open before the end of the year in the Paddock Shops off Brownsboro Road. The Fresh Market, founded and based in North Carolina, operates 160 stores across 22 states, including Kentucky.

    Bookseller Barnes & Noble most recently held the anchor spot at the East End shopping center but downsized to a smaller space in the center last year.

    The new grocery is the second Louisville location for the grocer, which has operated a store at 1805 Rudy Lane since 2010.

    Reach growth and development reporter Matthew Glowicki at mglowicki@courier-journal.com or 502-582-4000.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Four new grocery stores opened in Louisville this year, with 3 more on the way

    Related Search

    Jefferson CountyHighlandsGrocery store expansionGrocery shopping experienceBallardsville roadLouisville courier Journal

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    103165
    2d ago
    interesting.. none in the West End.. imagine that
    Guess
    2d ago
    None of these stores have gone into the areas where the mayor and Metro council are moving the 30000 families into the housing projects in the south end or southwest Louisville. Soon to be a food dessert from the lower income families being relocated to these areas.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Ohio Woman Trashes Priceless Halloween Decorations Made By Couple's Deceased Son
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    Indiana mom who left six-month-old son to die in rat-infested home swerves jail in shock twist
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 29? Jackpot stands at $250 million
    The Courier Journal15 hours ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Delphi murders autopsy into murdered girls prompts horrified gasps from jury holding head in hands
    themirror.com6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 10
    Louisville Cardinals On SI1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    How much sugar are you really consuming when you sneak a piece of Halloween candy?
    The Courier Journal10 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy