How Brett Hankison's federal retrial is different from his first

The federal retrial of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison is expected to come to a close this week, following hours of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses.

Just like in his previous trial, prosecuting and defense attorneys have focused on whether or not Hankison violated LMPD's policies and training when he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched raid in which officers fatally shot Taylor.

However, while Hankison's defense has played out mostly the same, prosecutors have tweaked their arguments in hopes of securing a verdict.

Hankison is charged with violating the civil rights of Taylor and three neighbors while serving a search warrant on March 13, 2020.

Hankison, who had been with LMPD for about 17 years at the time of the raid and was one of three officers to discharge their weapon that night, fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment through a glass door and window. Three of those rounds traveled into an adjacent apartment with a man, pregnant woman and 5-year-old inside. None of the rounds fired by Hankison hit Taylor or any of the neighbors.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Hankison of using excessive force, while his defense team argued the former detective's actions were justified based on his perception that he was saving the lives of fellow officers.

In Hankison's first federal trial , neither side's argument proved to be enough to sway all 12 jurors, leading to a deadlocked jury without a verdict.

With the prosecution resting their case Thursday and only three more witnesses — including Hankison — left to testify on the defense's side, the new panel of jurors are expected to start deliberations Tuesday.

Here are the biggest differences that have come up in Hankison's second trial so far.

Kenneth Walker removed from indictment, not called to witness stand

Just before opening arguments were made in the current case, Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted the government's last-minute motion to strike Kenneth Walker's name from the original indictment.

In the first federal trial, Hankison was charged with violating Walker's civil rights, in addition to Taylor and her neighbors.

Walker had also been a key witness in the government's case, testifying last year that he never heard police identify themselves before they began to breach the door around midnight the night of the raid. The plainclothes officers , who say they knocked and announced themselves several times before their forcible entry, had been attempting to serve a search warrant as a part of a narcotics investigation. Neither Taylor nor Walker were the target of the investigation, and no drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.

As officers made entry, Walker fired one shot from a handgun that struck an officer, then-Sgt. John Mattingly, in the leg. Walker later said he believed the officers had been intruders.

Three officers fired a combined 32 rounds in response to that shot: Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Hankison.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was fatally struck in the gunfire.

The government argued in its motion that one count of the indictment, which originally included both Taylor and Walker, only required the jury to find either Taylor or Walker's civil rights to have been violated in order for Hankison to be deemed guilty of the offense. Because of this, the indictment could then be subsequently narrowed for the jury to prevent any confusion.

The judge granted the prosecutors' motion minutes before the jury was brought into the courtroom to hear the government's opening statements.

While Walker was not called as a witness, the government played Walker's frantic 911 call in the aftermath of the gunfire for the jury. Similarly, Hankison's defense played officer body camera footage of Walker exiting the apartment to surrender to law enforcement.

In that footage, Walker told officers Taylor had been the one to fire the handgun. Under cross-examination, prosecutor Michael Songer had a witness, FBI special agent Matthew Russell who investigated the shooting, explain Walker soon afterwards took responsibility for the gunshot.

"So, did (Walker) lie the first or second time?" defense attorney Jack Byrd asked, prompting a quick objection from the prosecution. After the objection was sustained, Byrd had no further questions for Russell.

Prosecution emphasizes risk to other officers at the scene

While prosecutors had several officers testify that Hankison's actions were "unfathomably dangerous" in his first federal trial, the government has since placed more emphasis on the risk Hankison allegedly posed to other officers that night.

In Hankison's testimony last year, the former detective said he shot into the covered windows and sliding glass door of Taylor's apartment because he believed a gunman was "executing" his fellow officers who were trapped in a cramped breezeway.

On the stand last week, Cosgrove — who investigators say fired the bullet that killed Taylor — denounced Hankison's choice to shoot just as he had during Hankison's federal trial last year.

He added, this time, that Hankison put his fellow officers in danger, saying he would have been in Hankison's line of fire had he moved just one step.

Prosecutors have not charged Hankison with violating Cosgrove's civil rights.

Current LMPD chief denounces Hankison's actions

While this is Paul Humphrey's third time called to witness stand in connection to charges against Hankison, it's his first time commenting on the former detective's actions as the active police chief over LMPD.

"Trust is fundamental to what we do," said Humphrey, who was recently sworn in as permanent chief , as part of his testimony.

Humphrey is a longtime member of LMPD and said identifying a target before shooting is part of the basic rules that are routinely hammered into officers.

On the stand, Humphrey read aloud an excerpt of prior testimony given by Hankison, where the former detective admitted he did not see a person or a silhouette at the time that he fired his rounds.

"That’s bad," Humphrey said of his reaction to Hankison's statements, later adding, "to think that you would shoot — it doesn't make sense to me."

Humphrey, who testified in the first federal trial as well as Hankison's state trial, reaffirmed his stance that the then-detective's actions went against department training and the fundamentals of handling weapons.

"He didn't know what he was shooting at. That’s basic," Humphrey said.

Hankison's trial resumes Monday.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How Brett Hankison's federal retrial is different from his first