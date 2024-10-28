Who should be the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week?

The two students nominated for Courier Journal High School Student of the Week are striving for excellence in the classroom and on the field.

Read about them and help select the best of the best. Voting is open until noon Thursday, Oct. 31. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ .

Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

Emmanuel Gibu, Iroquois High School: Emmanuel deserves recognition because he displays every single aspect of our school's motto — the RAIDER (Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Determination, Empathy, and Resilience) Way. He works very hard in all areas of his academics and strives to earn an "A" with assignment/assessment. His career goal is to become a plastic surgeon, and he is currently enrolled in the Iroquois Patient Care Technician Pathway.

Carlos Lopez, Silver Creek High School: Carlos is a top senior at Silver Creek High School. He has maintained outstanding grades and has not missed a full day of school in all four years of his high school career. Carlos has been an active team member of Silver Creek's soccer team. As a soccer athlete, he has spent time volunteering for kids' soccer camps and assisting with Southern Indiana's FC Foundation. Additionally, Carlos has taken full advantage of the advanced engineering and IT classes offered at Silver Creek. He has participated in the Robotics Club, and as a junior he attended the state competition as part of a rookie team. Carlos recently participated on the Silver Creek team to build a trebuchet for Purdue's Polytechnic Pumpkin Chunking Competition.

