Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Who should be the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week?

    By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHBti_0wP7MH0v00

    The two students nominated for Courier Journal High School Student of the Week are striving for excellence in the classroom and on the field.

    Read about them and help select the best of the best. Voting is open until noon Thursday, Oct. 31. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

    High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

    We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

    The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ .

    Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

    Emmanuel Gibu, Iroquois High School: Emmanuel deserves recognition because he displays every single aspect of our school's motto — the RAIDER (Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Determination, Empathy, and Resilience) Way. He works very hard in all areas of his academics and strives to earn an "A" with assignment/assessment. His career goal is to become a plastic surgeon, and he is currently enrolled in the Iroquois Patient Care Technician Pathway.

    Carlos Lopez, Silver Creek High School: Carlos is a top senior at Silver Creek High School. He has maintained outstanding grades and has not missed a full day of school in all four years of his high school career. Carlos has been an active team member of Silver Creek's soccer team. As a soccer athlete, he has spent time volunteering for kids' soccer camps and assisting with Southern Indiana's FC Foundation. Additionally, Carlos has taken full advantage of the advanced engineering and IT classes offered at Silver Creek. He has participated in the Robotics Club, and as a junior he attended the state competition as part of a rookie team. Carlos recently participated on the Silver Creek team to build a trebuchet for Purdue's Polytechnic Pumpkin Chunking Competition.

    Reach News Clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who should be the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week?

    Related Search

    Student of the weekHigh School achievementsHigh SchoolAcademic excellenceCareer goalsSilver creek high school

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 29? Jackpot stands at $250 million
    The Courier Journal15 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Why a United Methodist court ruling closes all pathways for churches to leave denomination
    The Courier Journal6 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily15 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz4 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy