Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Your guide to key races in the 2024 general election

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0wO3YS3V00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Sunday! Here's what's happening.

    Today we can expect sun with a high near 64.

    Our top stories:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6sFD_0wO3YS3V00

    Ahead of Election Day, Courier Journal reporters put together a guide on candidates running for legislative and local seats around Louisville, as well as in each of Kentucky's congressional districts.

    The guide includes information about individual candidates' priorities, along with explanations of two proposed constitutional amendments.

    View the guide to key races in the 2024 general election.

    In other news:

    Halloween activities

    • Family-friendly: It's the last weekend before Halloween, so we rounded up some family-friendly activities to help parents take full advantage of the season. See our list here.
    • Mocktails: Take a look at five of our favorite Halloween cocktail and mocktail recipes from our archive to see if anything inspires you for this year's holiday. Read more here.

    From the Sports Desk

    • UK football: Every part of Kentucky's football team (offense, defense, special teams and coaching) had a hand in Saturday’s SEC setback against Auburn in Lexington. Read the game story here.
    • KHSAA soccer: The No. 1-ranked Sacred Heart Academy girls soccer team won at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday in a quarterfinal of the KHSAA state tournament. Read more here.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9k38_0wO3YS3V00

    Women from across Louisville cheered on Jacob Elementary students as they arrived at school on Thursday for The Mornings with Moms event. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    Have a great week ahead,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Your guide to key races in the 2024 general election

    Related Search

    Election DayPresidential electionMitch McConnell's viewsLocal electionsHalloween activities2024 general election

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Who is winning the 2024 presidential race polls? The latest updates ahead of Election Day
    The Courier Journal3 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy