Daily Briefing: Your guide to key races in the 2024 general election

Today we can expect sun with a high near 64.

Ahead of Election Day, Courier Journal reporters put together a guide on candidates running for legislative and local seats around Louisville, as well as in each of Kentucky's congressional districts.

The guide includes information about individual candidates' priorities, along with explanations of two proposed constitutional amendments.

View the guide to key races in the 2024 general election.

In other news:

Elections: Early voting will begin soon in Louisville. Here's where and when you can cast your vote.

Early voting will begin soon in Louisville. Here's where and when you can cast your vote. Politics: From World War II to the presidential election, Sen. Mitch McConnell had a lot on his mind Wednesday at a forum in Louisville. Read the takeaways from the event.

From World War II to the presidential election, Sen. Mitch McConnell had a lot on his mind Wednesday at a forum in Louisville. Read the takeaways from the event. Death notices: Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner died a month after he sustained injuries from a lawn mower accident. Find out more.

Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner died a month after he sustained injuries from a lawn mower accident. Find out more. LMPD: A woman is dead and two men are hurt after a crash that caused the shutdown of part of Bardstown Road Friday afternoon, officials said. Read more here.

Halloween activities

Family-friendly: It's the last weekend before Halloween, so we rounded up some family-friendly activities to help parents take full advantage of the season. See our list here.

It's the last weekend before Halloween, so we rounded up some family-friendly activities to help parents take full advantage of the season. See our list here. Mocktails: Take a look at five of our favorite Halloween cocktail and mocktail recipes from our archive to see if anything inspires you for this year's holiday. Read more here.

From the Sports Desk

UK football: Every part of Kentucky's football team (offense, defense, special teams and coaching) had a hand in Saturday’s SEC setback against Auburn in Lexington. Read the game story here.

Every part of Kentucky's football team (offense, defense, special teams and coaching) had a hand in Saturday’s SEC setback against Auburn in Lexington. Read the game story here. KHSAA soccer: The No. 1-ranked Sacred Heart Academy girls soccer team won at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday in a quarterfinal of the KHSAA state tournament. Read more here.

Featured Gallery

Women from across Louisville cheered on Jacob Elementary students as they arrived at school on Thursday for The Mornings with Moms event. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

