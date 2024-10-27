Open in App
    Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYMsV_0wO3TmMq00

    Louisville basketball legend Reece Gaines , who coached The Ville last summer during The Basketball Tournament , recently was announced as the head coach of the Newfoundland Rogues.

    The Rogues are a Canadian professional basketball team in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Rogues are one of six teams that compete in the Basketball Super League .

    Gaines started his coaching career as an assistant with Bellarmine (2012-2015), spent time at Eastern Kentucky (2015-2019) and was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate, Austin Spurs (2019-21).

    More: To revive Louisville basketball in 2024-25, Pat Kelsey must answer these 3 key questions

    Around the city: Louisville women's basketball tickets available

    Louisville women's basketball single-game tickets are on sale.

    Jeff Walz 's Cardinals kick off their season Nov. 4 against UCLA in Paris. U of L's first home game is at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 against Southern Indiana.

    During that game, they will celebrate the start of the 50th season of Louisville women's basketball.

    More: In helping Pat Kelsey revive Louisville basketball, Chucky Hepburn honors fallen brother

    Around the state: Lexington teen attends Shriners Children's Open

    Every year, 20 patients from Shriners Children’s international healthcare system are chosen to represent the hospital and serve as standard bearers at the Shriners Children’s Open , a PGA Tour event that concluded Oct. 20 in Las Vegas.

    This year, Allison, a 14-year-old from Lexington, participated.

    "From the moment I started receiving care at Shriners Children’s Lexington, I was never told I couldn’t do something,” Allison said in a statement. “My care team was always so supportive and understanding and made sure I felt well taken care of. My doctors and physical therapists genuinely cared about me, encouraged me to wear my braces, and were committed to helping me get better. I received surgery a year ago and I’m already back doing round-offs and tucks."

    Allison carried the scorecard for golfers Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore and Taylor Moore.

    High school recruiting: Butler County guard commits to UT Martin

    Butler County basketball star Ty Price , a senior guard, recently announced his commitment to UT Martin .

    Price averaged 29 points per game (fifth in the state) last season for the Bears and shot 38.1% from beyond the arc (143 for 375).

    Price earned first-team honors on The Courier Journal boys All-State team.

    Kentucky high school football rankings: Jason Frakes' top 10 after Week 10 games

    Mark your calendars

    Know of a story you think should be included in our weekly Starting 5 notebook? Send your idea to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Larry Whitlock
    1d ago
    Best Wishes for you Reece and your team 👍🏽👌🏽🙂
    Guest
    1d ago
    Congratulations Reece Gaines!!! Much respect for you Sir!! Wishing you the Best!!
    View all comments

