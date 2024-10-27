Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more

Louisville basketball legend Reece Gaines , who coached The Ville last summer during The Basketball Tournament , recently was announced as the head coach of the Newfoundland Rogues.

The Rogues are a Canadian professional basketball team in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Rogues are one of six teams that compete in the Basketball Super League .

Gaines started his coaching career as an assistant with Bellarmine (2012-2015), spent time at Eastern Kentucky (2015-2019) and was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate, Austin Spurs (2019-21).

Louisville women's basketball single-game tickets are on sale.

Jeff Walz 's Cardinals kick off their season Nov. 4 against UCLA in Paris. U of L's first home game is at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 against Southern Indiana.

During that game, they will celebrate the start of the 50th season of Louisville women's basketball.

Every year, 20 patients from Shriners Children’s international healthcare system are chosen to represent the hospital and serve as standard bearers at the Shriners Children’s Open , a PGA Tour event that concluded Oct. 20 in Las Vegas.

This year, Allison, a 14-year-old from Lexington, participated.

"From the moment I started receiving care at Shriners Children’s Lexington, I was never told I couldn’t do something,” Allison said in a statement. “My care team was always so supportive and understanding and made sure I felt well taken care of. My doctors and physical therapists genuinely cared about me, encouraged me to wear my braces, and were committed to helping me get better. I received surgery a year ago and I’m already back doing round-offs and tucks."

Allison carried the scorecard for golfers Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore and Taylor Moore.

Butler County basketball star Ty Price , a senior guard, recently announced his commitment to UT Martin .

Price averaged 29 points per game (fifth in the state) last season for the Bears and shot 38.1% from beyond the arc (143 for 375).

Price earned first-team honors on The Courier Journal boys All-State team.

