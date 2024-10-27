A man who was shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer in August after running from police and attempting to carjack a woman was indicted Thursday, court records show.

Randall Allen, 37, was indicted by a Grand Jury for charges including robbery, resisting arrest, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon and more, according to court records.

The charges come after he was shot by LMPD Officer Brandon Brinkley on the afternoon of Aug. 28 outside a Walmart in southwest Louisville. LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey previously told The Courier Journal that Allen was a passenger in a car that was being chased by Kentucky State Police on Interstate 265. The vehicle exited the interstate onto New Cut Road before crashing into another vehicle.

KSP troopers arrested the driver, identified as Jeremy Bozarth, but Allen ran into the nearby Walmart. Officers found Allen in the front seat of a woman's car in the pharmacy drive thru , and he was shot multiple times through the car window. The woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in the Jefferson Circuit Court Monday, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man shot by LMPD officer outside Walmart in August indicted on several charges