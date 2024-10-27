Kentucky football, after quick start, falters in all phases, falls to Auburn in SEC game

LEXINGTON — Divvying up the blame for Kentucky football ’s loss to Auburn on Saturday night wouldn’t be difficult. Find the Wildcats ’ 2024 team photo.

There’s the answer.

Every part of the team had a hand in Saturday’s setback. Offense. Defense. Special teams. Coaching.

It was an all-systems failure for UK.

The combined ineffectiveness added up to a 24-10 loss to the Tigers, as the Wildcats went winless (0-4) in SEC games at Kroger Field this season.

"Need to play better in each phase of the game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Just got beat. Bottom line, we got beat. Didn't play good enough in any phase to win, and that's discouraging."

Things started well for the offense: Kentucky (3-5, 1-5 SEC) scored on each of its first two possessions. The Wildcats didn’t put another point on the scoreboard after that.

"They covered us up," Stoops said. "They played very aggressive. … (Auburn defensive coordinator) DJ Durkin , he's a Youngstown guy and I've known DJ a long time. He's done a really good job.

"They were very aggressive and in our face and pressuring us, and we didn't respond very well."

Things started well for the defense: The Tigers (3-5, 1-4) didn’t have a single yard on their first two drives, which consisted of five total plays. The second possession ended with a turnover, as Kentucky cornerback JQ Hardaway picked off Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne . But then the Tigers started to hit their stride offensively; and the Wildcats’ defense wilted. After allowing no points and 38 yards in the opening quarter, UK gave up 24 points and more than 400 yards in the final three periods.

"We were a little off balance all night. ... We could play better than we did," Stoops said. "Again, you have to give them the credit for a lot of the good. They moved us."

And, Stoops noted, the Tigers "have a back that can make you miss" in Jarquez Hunter , who ran for 278 yards on 23 carries — 12.1 yards per rush.

Hardaway said Hunter's success — it was the most rushing yards an opposing player has ever had at Kroger Field , which dates back to its opening in 1973, when it was known as Commonwealth Stadium — was because the Wildcats' defense didn't execute their game plan. Repeatedly.

"We had a lot of missed tackles," he said. "If you're supposed to be in the A-gap, you should be in the A-gap. You shouldn't be in the B-gap. And if you go to the B-gap, then the A-gap is gonna be wide open. So things like that. Just trust in your teammate, man."

Things started well for the special teams: rock-steady Alex Raynor connected on a 46-yard field goal — extending his school record in that category; he’s made 15 consecutive attempts — for the contest’s first points at the 11:28 mark of the first quarter. But his counterpart at punter, Aidan Laros , aided Auburn’s comeback efforts, as his 38-yard kick in the second quarter gave the visitors a short field, taking over at their 47-yard line. Five plays later, the Tigers crossed the goal line for the first time.

It wouldn’t be the last: Hunter scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half to put a bow on the victory, Auburn’s 10th straight in Lexington dating back to its last loss in 1966 . And it was the Tigers’ 19th win in the last 20 matchups in the series.

Things started well for Kentucky's coaching staff, which pushed all the right buttons for a quarter and a half. But the coaching advantage eventually fell by the wayside as well. Most notably: The offense yet again failed to find much rhythm with Gavin Wimsatt subbing in at (seemingly) random times for starter Brock Vandagriff .

The Wildcats always planned to let Wimsatt take the controls during their third possession, Stoops said. But with the unit stuck in neutral with Vandagriff, that strategy went out the window. Wimsatt played the entire second half.

Vandagriff wasn't battling an injury, either.

"Just wanted to get a good look at Gavin," Stoops said, "and see if he could help us move the ball."

Wimsatt saved his best for last. In a sense. He helped the hosts drive to within 2 yards of the end zone in the waning minutes. Then he tossed an interception on fourth down with 4:39 remaining.

"It's not just on Gavin, as you know," Stoops said. "It’s what was out there. Did he miss anything? In real time, it was just a tough, frustrating game."

As each of Kentucky's last three outings have been. And so many other games in recent seasons. Stoops admitted it's like hitting "the repeat button" to explain the team's shortcomings.

Rarely have those flaws been as conspicous as Saturday's blemishes.

"We’ve gotta look at all options. You can't point fingers," he said. "We've gotta find some solutions. Clearly. It's very frustrating. There are no excuses.

"There's nothing I'm going to say that's the right answer. We’ve just gotta do a better job, right?"

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football, after quick start, falters in all phases, falls to Auburn in SEC game