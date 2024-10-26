Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Kentucky vs Auburn score, highlights from Week 9 college football SEC game

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmhsl_0wNcL4e000

    Coverage from the game:

    Kentucky football, after quick start, falters in all phases, falls to Auburn in SEC game

    Coverage during the game:

    LEXINGTON — A game pitting two teams at the bottom of the SEC standings has added more intrigue as the week has progressed.

    Kentucky football hosts Auburn tonight. But the Wildcats are expected to be without their top two running backs ( Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and Chip Trayanum ); the possibility exists superstar defensive lineman Deone Walker might be sidelined by an injury as well.

    Watch Kentucky football vs Auburn live on Fubo (free trial)

    Auburn, on the other hand, woke up today in the Bluegrass State without its coach.

    According to ESPN's Pete Thamel , Auburn coach Hugh Freeze didn't travel with the team Friday night as he's "battling an illness." But the ailment isn't expected to keep him away from tonight's game .

    Both teams are in desperate need of a victory.

    UK has to pick up three wins in its final five outings — which includes games against Tennessee, Texas and Louisville — to stretch its postseason streak to nine straight years. Auburn has to win out for a bowl nod; after facing Kentucky it closes with Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M and Alabama.

    We'll find out which team can overcome the adversity of this week, and season, tonight when the Wildcats and Tigers square off at Kroger Field .

    Kentucky vs Auburn score updates

    FINAL: AUBURN 24, KENTUCKY 10

    AUBURN 24, KENTUCKY 10 (3Q, 7:53)

    Give Jarquez Hunter his second rushing touchdown of the second half. This one was a 45-yard jaunt to extend the Tigers' lead.

    AUBURN 17, KENTUCKY 10 (3Q, 7:53)

    Auburn has its first lead of the ballgame courtesy of 1-yard TD run by star running back Jarquez Hunter.

    The Tigers took the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in 14 plays. The visitors took 7:07 off the clock.

    HALFTIME: KENTUCKY 10, AUBURN 10

    KENTUCKY 10, AUBURN 10 (2Q, 3:57)

    The Tigers capitalize on a Wildcats' mistake: Brock Vandagriff tossed an interception. Auburn scored on the ensuing possession, though UK limited the damage to a 27-yard field goal by Alex McPherson.

    KENTUCKY 10, AUBURN 7 (2Q, 10:56)

    The visitors get on the board thanks to a 6-yard touchdown reception by KeAndre Lambert-Smith. It capped a five-play, 53-yard drive.

    KENTUCKY 10, AUBURN 0 (1Q, 8:24)

    The Wildcats are 2 for 2 tonight in turning possessions into points: Jamarion Wilcox bowls in from the 2-yard line for the TD.

    KENTUCKY 3, AUBURN 0 (1Q, 11:28)

    UK takes the opening kickoff and ends the possession with points: Alex Raynor once again comes through on a field goal, this one from 46 yards away.

    Final player availability report released for Kentucky vs Auburn game

    The final availability report for Saturday's game was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

    Nine players are out for Kentucky:

    Auburn will be without five players:

    Kentucky vs Auburn time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 7:45 p.m.
    • Location: Kroger Field; Lexington

    What channel is Kentucky vs Auburn game on today?

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Streaming: Fubo (free trial)
    • Radio: UK Sports Network (840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington)

    Kentucky vs. Auburn will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Ashley Stroehlein reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    UK vs Auburn history

    Kentucky vs Auburn prediction

    Auburn 20, Kentucky 10: Without their top two running backs, and the uncertainty surrounding Deone Walker's status, it's difficult to envision the Wildcats winning Saturday. Another setback would be Kentucky's seventh straight in SEC play at Kroger Field dating back to last season. And it would be UK's third loss in as many weeks to fall to 3-5 this fall .

    Kentucky vs Auburn betting odds

    Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of today:

    • Spread: Kentucky is a 1 ½-point home favorite
    • Over/under : 43 ½
    • Moneyline: Kentucky, -120; Auburn, +100

    UK vs Auburn injury updates

    Per the SEC's latest availability report, posted at 8:02 p.m. Friday, Kentucky has nine players listed as "out" for Saturday night's game.

    That group includes:

    Star defensive lineman Deone Walker is listed as questionable, while two more players (defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and linebacker D'Eryk Jackson ) were listed as probable.

    Auburn has five players likely sitting out.

    That group includes:

    The Tigers don't have any other players listed on the availability report.

    Kentucky vs Auburn weather update

    The high is 63 degrees with clear skies and no chance of rain in the forecast.

    Kentucky football 2024 schedule

    Record: 3-4 (1-4 SEC)

    Buy Kentucky football tickets this season with StubHub

    Auburn football 2024 schedule

    Record: 2-5 (0-4 SEC)

    Kentucky football news

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Auburn score, highlights from Week 9 college football SEC game

    Related Search

    College footballCollege SportsAmerican footballTeam injuriesAlabama A&MStubhub auburn

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Chris Taylor
    1d ago
    they need a new head coach the players is doing all they can do .... I think it needs to be a change in coaching staff just like they did in basketball of UK
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Local Kentucky retailers preparing for brisk sales for the upcoming holiday shopping season
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    What time does Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Sunday Night Football game start?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy