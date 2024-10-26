Kentucky vs Auburn score, highlights from Week 9 college football SEC game

Coverage from the game:

Kentucky football, after quick start, falters in all phases, falls to Auburn in SEC game

Coverage during the game:

LEXINGTON — A game pitting two teams at the bottom of the SEC standings has added more intrigue as the week has progressed.

Kentucky football hosts Auburn tonight. But the Wildcats are expected to be without their top two running backs ( Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and Chip Trayanum ); the possibility exists superstar defensive lineman Deone Walker might be sidelined by an injury as well.

Auburn, on the other hand, woke up today in the Bluegrass State without its coach.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel , Auburn coach Hugh Freeze didn't travel with the team Friday night as he's "battling an illness." But the ailment isn't expected to keep him away from tonight's game .

Both teams are in desperate need of a victory.

UK has to pick up three wins in its final five outings — which includes games against Tennessee, Texas and Louisville — to stretch its postseason streak to nine straight years. Auburn has to win out for a bowl nod; after facing Kentucky it closes with Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M and Alabama.

We'll find out which team can overcome the adversity of this week, and season, tonight when the Wildcats and Tigers square off at Kroger Field .

Give Jarquez Hunter his second rushing touchdown of the second half. This one was a 45-yard jaunt to extend the Tigers' lead.

Auburn has its first lead of the ballgame courtesy of 1-yard TD run by star running back Jarquez Hunter.

The Tigers took the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in 14 plays. The visitors took 7:07 off the clock.

The Tigers capitalize on a Wildcats' mistake: Brock Vandagriff tossed an interception. Auburn scored on the ensuing possession, though UK limited the damage to a 27-yard field goal by Alex McPherson.

The visitors get on the board thanks to a 6-yard touchdown reception by KeAndre Lambert-Smith. It capped a five-play, 53-yard drive.

The Wildcats are 2 for 2 tonight in turning possessions into points: Jamarion Wilcox bowls in from the 2-yard line for the TD.

UK takes the opening kickoff and ends the possession with points: Alex Raynor once again comes through on a field goal, this one from 46 yards away.

The final availability report for Saturday's game was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Nine players are out for Kentucky:

Auburn will be without five players:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 7:45 p.m.

7:45 p.m. Location: Kroger Field; Lexington

TV channel: SEC Network

Fubo (free trial) Radio: UK Sports Network (840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington)

Kentucky vs. Auburn will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Ashley Stroehlein reporting from the sidelines.

Auburn 20, Kentucky 10: Without their top two running backs, and the uncertainty surrounding Deone Walker's status, it's difficult to envision the Wildcats winning Saturday. Another setback would be Kentucky's seventh straight in SEC play at Kroger Field dating back to last season. And it would be UK's third loss in as many weeks to fall to 3-5 this fall .

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of today:

Spread: Kentucky is a 1 ½-point home favorite

Kentucky is a 1 ½-point home favorite Over/under : 43 ½

: 43 ½ Moneyline: Kentucky, -120; Auburn, +100

Per the SEC's latest availability report, posted at 8:02 p.m. Friday, Kentucky has nine players listed as "out" for Saturday night's game.

That group includes:

Star defensive lineman Deone Walker is listed as questionable, while two more players (defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and linebacker D'Eryk Jackson ) were listed as probable.

Auburn has five players likely sitting out.

That group includes:

The Tigers don't have any other players listed on the availability report.

The high is 63 degrees with clear skies and no chance of rain in the forecast.

Record: 3-4 (1-4 SEC)

Record: 2-5 (0-4 SEC)

