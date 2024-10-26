Daily Briefing: Louisville families heartbroken after halt of foreign adoption program

Good morning, Louisville! It's finally the weekend! Here's what's happening.

Today we can expect a chilly, but sunny day with a high of 66.

Our top stories:

China paused its international adoption program at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese government told parents itwould honor all matches made once travel resumed and the pandemic ended, but in early September, the government announced that it was dissolving its international adoption program altogether, our Maggie Menderski reports.

Read how that decision has impacted three families from Louisville and Oldham County.

In other news:

Food: After a fire, Ensō, the popular fusion restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood, has announced an 'extended' closure — just as it approaches its one-year anniversary. Here's what to know.

After a fire, Ensō, the popular fusion restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood, has announced an 'extended' closure — just as it approaches its one-year anniversary. Here's what to know. Business: Main Street downtown Louisville is getting another bourbon-focused tenant. Green River Distilling Co. plans to open a tasting room. Get a taste of what to expect.

Main Street downtown Louisville is getting another bourbon-focused tenant. Green River Distilling Co. plans to open a tasting room. Get a taste of what to expect. More Bourbon: Multiple Kentucky locations are gaining national recognition on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice list in bourbon and whiskey categories. See the rankings.

Multiple Kentucky locations are gaining national recognition on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice list in bourbon and whiskey categories. See the rankings. Spooky: The Belle of Louisville's ghosts make themselves known in the sleepiest hours of the night when the crew and guests have disembarked for the evening. Hear the ghost stories.

From the Sports Desk

U of L football: Louisville football overcame a first-half deficit and rallied to defeat Boston College on Friday night in a key ACC road game for the Cardinals. Read the game story here.

KHSAA football: Trinity football — ranked No. 2 in Class 6A — completed an 8-2 regular season and will be off next week before hosting a first-round playoff game. Read our roundup of additional games from Week 10.

Featured Gallery

ICYMI: Halloween is just days away and Hillcrest Avenue homes are ready as Louisville's "Halloween Street" already draws thousands of visitors. See photos of the street in our gallery.

We'll be back tomorrow with more.

Until next time,

Ray

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Louisville families heartbroken after halt of foreign adoption program