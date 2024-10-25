Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: KY Amendment 2 campaigns still raising millions ahead of election

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0wLSNdBQ00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Friday!  (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect a slight chance of showers with a high near 80.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3Wzj_0wLSNdBQ00

    Millions of dollars have continued to pour into campaigns for and against a controversial ballot measure aheadof Election Day — with total funds raised already surpassing what was spent on an abortion amendment in 2022.

    On the side against Amendment 2 , Protect Our Schools Kentucky raised almost $4 million over a 15-day period ending Oct. 23, while Kentuckians for Public Education raised almost $1 million — with a majority of those funds coming from political action committees connected to Gov. Andy Beshear, according to new reports filed with the Kentucky Register of Election Finance. Read the story by Courier Journal reporter Hannah Pinski.

    In other news:

    • Marijuana: Several Kentucky cities and counties will see medical cannabis on the ballot on Nov. 5. Learn more here.
    • Coffee: Months after opening in Louisville, Witches Brew Coffee on Frankfort Avenue continues to draw tons of buzz. Find out more.
    • Halloween: Which U.S. states are spookiest? See where Kentucky ranks ahead of Halloween.
    • Churchill Downs: Churchill Downs Inc. revealed plans to spend up to $50M on a new gaming venue. Read more here.

    From the Sports Desk

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCNxu_0wLSNdBQ00

    From the 40th year of Triple Crown Running to Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz campaigning in Louisville, view our photos of the week gallery to see what's been happening around town.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more!

    See you soon,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: KY Amendment 2 campaigns still raising millions ahead of election

    Rhonda Qahwah
    1d ago
    Vote NO!
    Keith Pittman
    1d ago
    vote yes Kentucky
