Daily Briefing: KY Amendment 2 campaigns still raising millions ahead of election

Millions of dollars have continued to pour into campaigns for and against a controversial ballot measure aheadof Election Day — with total funds raised already surpassing what was spent on an abortion amendment in 2022.

On the side against Amendment 2 , Protect Our Schools Kentucky raised almost $4 million over a 15-day period ending Oct. 23, while Kentuckians for Public Education raised almost $1 million — with a majority of those funds coming from political action committees connected to Gov. Andy Beshear, according to new reports filed with the Kentucky Register of Election Finance. Read the story by Courier Journal reporter Hannah Pinski.

Marijuana: Several Kentucky cities and counties will see medical cannabis on the ballot on Nov. 5. Learn more here.

Several Kentucky cities and counties will see medical cannabis on the ballot on Nov. 5. Learn more here. Coffee: Months after opening in Louisville, Witches Brew Coffee on Frankfort Avenue continues to draw tons of buzz. Find out more.

Months after opening in Louisville, Witches Brew Coffee on Frankfort Avenue continues to draw tons of buzz. Find out more. Halloween: Which U.S. states are spookiest? See where Kentucky ranks ahead of Halloween.

Which U.S. states are spookiest? See where Kentucky ranks ahead of Halloween. Churchill Downs: Churchill Downs Inc. revealed plans to spend up to $50M on a new gaming venue. Read more here.

From the 40th year of Triple Crown Running to Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz campaigning in Louisville, view our photos of the week gallery to see what's been happening around town.

