What channel is Louisville vs Boston College on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

Louisville football is visiting Boston College tonight at Alumni Stadium .

The last time the Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) won on the road against Boston College was in 2016, when they beat the Eagles 52-7.

They lead the all-time series 9-7, including last year's 56-28 victory.

In their last contest, the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) lost to Virginia Tech, 42-21.

Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Boston College will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will call the game from the booth at Alumni Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Friday, Oct. 25 Start time: 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville vs. Boston College game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Louisville, Boston College: Louisville's offense is rolling — with more than 400 yards of total offense in its last three games. As long as the defense keeps Boston College from scoring over 50 points like Miami did last week, the Cards should win.

ODDS: Louisville by 7 ½

O/U: 53 ½

Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay 0 Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14

Jacksonville State 14 Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19

, Georgia Tech 19 Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24

, Louisville 24 Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27

, Louisville 27 Oct. 12: Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Virginia 20 Oct. 19: Miami 52, Louisville 45

Louisville 45 Oct. 25: at Boston College

Nov. 2: at Clemson

Nov. 16: at Stanford

Nov. 23: Pittsburgh

Nov. 30: at Kentucky

Record: 4-3

Sept. 2: Boston College 28 , Florida State 13

, Florida State 13 Sept. 7: Boston College 56 , Duquesne 0

, Duquesne 0 Sept. 14: Missouri 27 , Boston College 21

, Boston College 21 Sept. 21: Boston College 23, Michigan State 19

Michigan State 19 Sept. 28: Boston College 21, Western Kentucky 20

Western Kentucky 20 Oct. 5: Virginia 24 , Boston College 14

, Boston College 14 Oct. 17: Virginia Tech 42, Boston College 21

Boston College 21 Oct. 25: Louisville

Nov. 9: Syracuse

Nov. 16: at SMU

Nov. 23: North Carolina

Nov. 30: Pittsburgh

Record: 4-3

