    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Louisville vs Boston College on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Louisville football is visiting Boston College tonight at Alumni Stadium .

    The last time the Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) won on the road against Boston College was in 2016, when they beat the Eagles 52-7.

    They lead the all-time series 9-7, including last year's 56-28 victory.

    In their last contest, the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) lost to Virginia Tech, 42-21.

    Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Boston College game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Louisville vs Boston College on today?

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    Louisville vs. Boston College will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will call the game from the booth at Alumni Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Louisville vs Boston College time today

    • Date: Friday, Oct. 25
    • Start time: 7:30 p.m.

    The Louisville vs. Boston College game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

    Louisville vs Boston College predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Louisville, Boston College: Louisville's offense is rolling — with more than 400 yards of total offense in its last three games. As long as the defense keeps Boston College from scoring over 50 points like Miami did last week, the Cards should win.

    ODDS: Louisville by 7 ½

    O/U: 53 ½

    Louisville schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
    • Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14
    • Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19
    • Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24
    • Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27
    • Oct. 12: Louisville 24, Virginia 20
    • Oct. 19: Miami 52, Louisville 45
    • Oct. 25: at Boston College
    • Nov. 2: at Clemson
    • Nov. 16: at Stanford
    • Nov. 23: Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 30: at Kentucky
    • Record: 4-3

    Boston College schedule 2024

    • Sept. 2: Boston College 28 , Florida State 13
    • Sept. 7: Boston College 56 , Duquesne 0
    • Sept. 14: Missouri 27 , Boston College 21
    • Sept. 21: Boston College 23, Michigan State 19
    • Sept. 28: Boston College 21, Western Kentucky 20
    • Oct. 5: Virginia 24 , Boston College 14
    • Oct. 17: Virginia Tech 42, Boston College 21
    • Oct. 25: Louisville
    • Nov. 9: Syracuse
    • Nov. 16: at SMU
    • Nov. 23: North Carolina
    • Nov. 30: Pittsburgh
    • Record: 4-3

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStor y.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Louisville vs Boston College on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

