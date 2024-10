6th, 7th, 8th Region soccer coaches select all-region teams, top players. See who made it

With the 2024 season winding down , Louisville-area high school soccer coaches have announced their postseason awards.

Here’s a look at the Player of the Year winners:

* Sixth Region boys – Butler senior Leo Dorticos (28 goals, 11 assists) was named Offensive Player of the Year. DeSales senior Colton Summers (10 goals, four assists) was named Defensive Player of the Year. DeSales senior Parker Collins (10 shutouts) was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

* Seventh Region boys – Manual senior Ibrahim Piracha (38 goals, 20 assists) was named Offensive Player of the Year. Collegiate senior Josh Rairick (five goals, three assists, Villanova commit) was named Defensive Player of the Year. Collegiate senior Crew Hartlage (eight shutouts, UMass commit) was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

* Eighth Region boys – Woodford County senior Silas Damm (39 goals, seven assists) and Collins senior Jack Lingo (29 goals, 16 assists) were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year. Oldham County senior Jack Robson (six goals, four assists) was named Defensive Player of the Year. North Oldham senior Cooper Judy (three shutouts) was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

* Sixth Region girls – Bullitt East junior midfielder Savannah Mooney was named Player of the Year after posting 46 goals — tied for sixth in the state — and 16 assists.

* Seventh Region girls – Sacred Heart senior striker Caitlin Chase (34 goals, five assists) was named Player of the Year. She has committed to Vanderbilt.

* Eighth Region girls – South Oldham senior defender Adison Welsh (two goals, two assists) was named Player of the Year. The Eastern Illinois commit anchored a defense that allowed 15 goals through 21 matches.

Here are the complete teams, as selected by each region’s coaches. For boys selections, only players whose teams are members of the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association were eligible.

First team – Colton Summers, Brody Boone, Parker Collins, Tyler Droege, Jacob Mulvihill (DeSales); Leo Dorticos, Bele Kanzulu, Enoch Fanesi, James Walker (Butler); Brian Diaz Gomez (Jeffersontown); Semir Siljkovic (Fairdale).

Second team – Abdikadir Abdikadir, Emmanuel Guevara, Anthony Trotter (Butler); Roberto Galvan (Jeffersontown); Evan Parisek, Keegan Hartlage, Eli Greene (Fairdale); Cade McKinney, Steven Durbin, T.J. Heil, Grant Stephens (DeSales).

First team – Grayson Travis, Santiago Toro (Trinity); Stone Work, T.J. Kaskocsak (St. Xavier); Josh Rairick, Thomas Weinrich, Andrew Caborn, Crew Hartlage (Collegiate); Ibrahim Piracha, Nolan Stevens (Manual); Kareem Draw (Kentucky Country Day).

Second team – Yassin Mohamed-Hassan (Manual); Max Shelley, Alex Shannon (Collegiate); Eli Been, Vincent Ivey (Trinity); Scott Jennings, Stiles Gaither (Ballard); Dominic Del Negro (Kentucky Country Day); Gavin Yearwood, Grayson Petty (St. Xavier); Caleb Hearn (Eastern).

First team – Jack Lingo, Rodrigo Dominguez (Collins); Jack Robson, Sean Pollak (Oldham County); Jack Price, Braden Ammons, Cooper Judy (North Oldham); Nouh Benaly, Bryson Burke (South Oldham); Adnan Al-Sari (Spencer County); Silas Damm (Woodford County).

Second team – Gama Maldonado (Carroll County); Jackson Polley, Jonas Irakoze (Oldham County); Greyson Roederer (North Oldham); Cole Garnett, Erick Herrera (Simon Kenton); Ethan Spurlock, Quin Brice (South Oldham); Woody Morris, Ian Sergent, Buckley Greathouse (Woodford County).

Third team – Cameron Busby (Collins); Martin Tornquist (Oldham County); Jaxson Benefield, James White, Tobin Gibson (North Oldham); Ian Lawrence, Miles Mullen (Simon Kenton); Jack Hart, Justin Acree, Jackson Brown (Spencer County); Earle Stilwell (Woodford County).

First team – Savannah Mooney, Caroline Mooney, Anna Tinelli (Bullitt East); Anna Ramsey, Addyson Becker, Jackie Johnson (Mercy); Eva Cardwell (Holy Cross); Savannah McKendree (Bullitt Central); Kihnley Eldridge, Kotey Hill (North Bullitt); Alicia Grimaldo, Ashlyn Poole (Butler).

Second team – Mikena Chitwood, Adyson Gray, Abby Cunningham (Bullitt East); Sydney Dunn, Kelsey Ellis (Holy Cross); Julie Yde, Emma Bolt (North Bullitt); Ella Grosshans, Hannah Grosshans (Mercy); Elizabeth Atherton (Bullitt Central); Mariah Jackson, Devyn Price (Butler).

Honorable mention – Cami Bickett, Chloe Hurst, Casey Delk, Loralie Clark (Bullitt Central); Stella Williams, Sophia Price (Bullitt East); Keziah Renee (Butler); Rylie Hartlage, Morgan Neuner, Addison Royse, Sophie Mudd (Holy Cross); Kaylee Badgett, Hallie Spears, Annie Grigsby (North Bullitt).

First team – Caitlin Chase, Lilly Lund, A.J. Hendrick, Nora Dimmitt, Lilia Work, Amira Hendrick (Sacred Heart); Taylor Touche, Addison Chandler, Blakely Touche (Christian Academy); Olivia Hass, Whitney Cooper, Anna Graves, Hannah Hayden (Assumption); Chloe Groemling, Bella Acosta (Manual); Trista Morris (Brown); Ellie VanderPol (Ballard); Corina Castillo (Eastern).

Second team – Sophie Garrett, Kenley Herrington (Brown); Lexi Conley, Georgia Gabhart (Atherton); Josie Matter, Caroline Lingo, Ella Raider (Assumption); Annie Walz, Addison Petry, Emma Coyle (Sacred Heart); Sangani Lusema (Central); Amber Day (Ballard); Abigail Johnson, Hannah Sullivan (Eastern); Annslee Philpot (Christian Academy); Laurel Senninger, Lola Thompson, Riley Borders (Manual).

Honorable mention – Audrey Montano, Taylor Peklenk, Addie LaFramboise, Sophia Schulten, Jenna Nunn (Assumption); Lilli Yarmuth (Atherton); Abby Luttrell, Juliette Ruiz, Parker Hite, Ava Weissmiller, Savannah Caudill (Ballard); Adyson Luttrell, Jordyn Luttrell, Arianna Casebier, Makenzie Bridwell (Brown); Lwize Asandja, Eliza Buguma, Anjelika Nikole, Sarah Lawson, Nalanni McCracken, Fama Mohamed (Central); Zoey Morgan, Hadley Snowden, Grace Hureau (Christian Academy); Faith Sorrels, Marli Chaplin, Ellie Henderson, Elizabeth Frazure, Kinsley Jackson, Savannah Coomes, Aubrey Schmitt, Sophia Randall (Eastern); Abby Barker, Belle Hooper (Manual); Avery Krupp, Megan Schrader (Sacred Heart).

First team – Adison Welsh, Abby Hammons (South Oldham); Ella Smith, Alexis Howard, Fayth Tomlin (Simon Kenton); Sophie Paul, Abby Spencer (Woodford County); Erica Skrodzki, Emerson Owen (North Oldham); Hannah Hogg (Collins); Campbell Christy (Walton-Verona); Caroline Zimlich (Oldham County).

Second team – Reese Johnson, Jada Johnson (Simon Kenton); Blair Hartman, Maggie Murphy, Adelle Finerty (South Oldham); Lucy Hayes (North Oldham); Hawley Johnson (Spencer County); Madison Henson (Woodford County); Carolina Juarez (Collins); Taylor Smith (Oldham County); Addie Jarrard (Anderson County); Braylin Terrell (Walton-Verona).

Honorable mention – Hosanna Elliott, Presley Smith, Ally Rogers, Camaya Davis (Collins); Vivian Shanor, Aubrey Westbrook, Kayla Ebner, Elise Hayes (North Oldham); Sophia Reeder, Lynna Forsha (Oldham County); Meg Gadzala, Macie Bach (Simon Kenton); Kaitlyn Brown, Celia Falco (South Oldham); Lilly Hodgkins, Ava Klaus, Kayla Klaus, Emma Ashley, Reagan Ratchford (Spencer County); Ava Fuller, Aubrey Fuller, Brynn Willis, Claire Sams (Walton-Verona); Addison Cummons, Adaline Dorsey, Emma Kate Tracy, Sacoyia Garcia, Abby Devers (Woodford County).

