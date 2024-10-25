Open in App
    Kentucky vs Auburn prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbhVR_0wLSNFC600

    LEXINGTON — Statistics aren't kind to Kentucky football 's offense seven games into the season. Critics likely would characterize the Wildcats ' numbers as downright offensive.

    Last in the SEC in scoring offense, passing offense, completion percentage and team passing efficiency. Fifteenth (among 16 conference teams) in total offense. Even the ground game, which the Wildcats have been able to lean on at times this fall, is in the bottom half of the league, ranking 11th with 152 yards per game.

    With only five games remaining in the regular season, Bush Hamdan said the key is remaining as upbeat as possible.

    "The message is, we've just got to keep pushing and figuring this thing out," said Hamdan, in his first year as UK's offensive coordinator . "All we know is kind of to 'shrink the circle,' if you will, (and) go back to work.

    "Sometimes you feel like you have the exact pulse on it, and it doesn't work out exactly how you think it does. But again, we've got to put more guys in the best position to be successful, and the focus has got to be staying 1-0 and just winning one game at a time."

    Hamdan isn't oblivious to the harsh words being uttered about his group by the Kentucky fan base.

    "I certainly understand what everybody wants (the offense) to look like — play with tempo and throw it and all those things," he said. "And at times we want it to look like that, we really do. But we've got to do what's best for us, with the situation we're presented with, and go put ourselves in position to go win a football game."

    Here's your guide to the Wildcats ' next SEC challenge, a Week 9 matchup against the Tigers at Kroger Field .

    Kentucky vs Auburn football pregame notes

    Kentucky vs Auburn prediction

    Kentucky 24, Auburn 20 : Two squads residing in the SEC cellar duke it out Saturday night. Kentucky has struggled in SEC home games in recent years, having dropped nine of its last 11 and six straight dating back to last season. But Auburn has repeatedly found ways to lose winnable games this season. Tigers signal caller Payton Thorne will toss a game-sealing interception late in the final period to help the hosts hang on for the win.

    Kentucky is a 2 ½-point home favorite over Auburn, according to the DraftKings college football odds .

    How to watch Kentucky vs Auburn football game

    Who: Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4)

    When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

    Where: Kroger Field; Lexington

    TV: SEC Network; Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Ashley Stroehlein (sideline) will be on the call for the game.

    Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .

    Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

    You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Auburn prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game

