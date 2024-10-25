Kentucky vs Auburn prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game

LEXINGTON — Statistics aren't kind to Kentucky football 's offense seven games into the season. Critics likely would characterize the Wildcats ' numbers as downright offensive.
Last in the SEC in scoring offense, passing offense, completion percentage and team passing efficiency. Fifteenth (among 16 conference teams) in total offense. Even the ground game, which the Wildcats have been able to lean on at times this fall, is in the bottom half of the league, ranking 11th with 152 yards per game.
With only five games remaining in the regular season, Bush Hamdan said the key is remaining as upbeat as possible.
"The message is, we've just got to keep pushing and figuring this thing out," said Hamdan, in his first year as UK's offensive coordinator . "All we know is kind of to 'shrink the circle,' if you will, (and) go back to work.
"Sometimes you feel like you have the exact pulse on it, and it doesn't work out exactly how you think it does. But again, we've got to put more guys in the best position to be successful, and the focus has got to be staying 1-0 and just winning one game at a time."
Hamdan isn't oblivious to the harsh words being uttered about his group by the Kentucky fan base.
"I certainly understand what everybody wants (the offense) to look like — play with tempo and throw it and all those things," he said. "And at times we want it to look like that, we really do. But we've got to do what's best for us, with the situation we're presented with, and go put ourselves in position to go win a football game."
Here's your guide to the Wildcats ' next SEC challenge, a Week 9 matchup against the Tigers at Kroger Field .
- Auburn has a dominant advantage in the all-time series with Kentucky, ahead 27-6-1. The Tigers have won the past three meetings and 18 of the last 19. Auburn enters on a nine-game winning streak in matchups in Lexington.
- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is 0-2 versus Auburn. The Tigers earned a Thursday night victory in 2015, escaping with a 30-27 victory on the road . Auburn then topped UK, 29-13, during the season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the coronavirus-affected 2020 campaign.
- The Wildcats are 189-410-12 (.319) all time in SEC games. Stoops is 31-59 (.344) in conference contests.
- Sixth-year senior linebacker J.J. Weaver , a Moore High alum, has 20.5 sacks as a Wildcat. That's fourth most in program history, just ahead of Dennis Johnson (19 sacks from 1998 through 2001) and Jamar "Boogie" Watson (18.5 sacks from 2016 through 2020). The top three spots on the list are occupied by Josh Allen (31.5 sacks from 2015-18), Oliver Barnett (26 from 1986-89) and Alvin "Bud" Dupree (23.5 from 2011-14). UK began tracking sacks in 1971.
- Weaver also ranks among the top Wildcats all time in tackles for loss. He has collected 36.5 TFLs during his career, which ranks seventh in Kentucky's record book. The six in front of him are Barnett (43) and Allen (41) in the top two slots, followed by a four-way tie for third. That quartet, with 37 TFLs apiece, includes Dupree, Josh Paschal (2017-21), Vincent Burns (2002-04) and Marlon McCree (1997-2002). Kentucky started tracking tackles for loss in 1977.
- Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown ranks first in program history in kickoff return average (30.77 yards per return) and kickoff return TDs (five). He set single-season school marks in return average (36 yards per return) and scores (three) in 2023. His TD return last week versus Florida gave him five for his career, setting an SEC record . He had shared that mark with six other SEC players: Evan Berry (Tennessee), Brandon Boykin (Georgia), Andre Debose (Florida), Willie Gault (Tennessee), Felix Jones (Arkansas) and Deebo Samuel (South Carolina). Only 10 players in FBS history have more kickoff return TDs than Brown.
Kentucky 24, Auburn 20 : Two squads residing in the SEC cellar duke it out Saturday night. Kentucky has struggled in SEC home games in recent years, having dropped nine of its last 11 and six straight dating back to last season. But Auburn has repeatedly found ways to lose winnable games this season. Tigers signal caller Payton Thorne will toss a game-sealing interception late in the final period to help the hosts hang on for the win.
First look: Odds, players to watch and more in Kentucky's SEC game versus Auburn
UK football tickets vs Auburn: Best prices for remaining available seats
Barion Brown: Kentucky receiver sets SEC record for career kickoff return TDs
Steve Spurrier: Mark Stoops 'doing a good job, not a great job' with Kentucky football
Mark Stoops' money: Where does Kentucky football coach's salary rank nationally? Among SEC coaches?
Week 8 road loss: Florida football's freshman duo runs circles around shell-shocked Kentucky defense
Takeaways from Week 8 setback: Kentucky football flattened by Florida
Mark Stoops' five best wins at Kentucky: Where does victory over Ole Miss rank? And what other triumphs are in the argument?
Mark Stoops' five worst losses at Kentucky: Where does shocking setback to South Carolina rank?
C.L. Brown: Zion Childress is well on his way to securing place in Kentucky football history
Brock Vandagriff: Kentucky's starting QB began college career at Georgia. Here's his story.
Kentucky football schedule 2024: Dates, times, TV channels for 2024 season
From the preseason
Brad White: Kentucky defensive coordinator focused on goals in Lexington amid coaching carousel talk
Alex Afari: Kentucky football defender carries Ghana heritage with him wherever he goes on journey
Game-by-game predictions for UK: What record will Kentucky football attain during 2024 regular season? Here's our picks
5 key games: The make-or-break contests for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats in 2024
From C.L. Brown: NCAA should embrace athletes as employees instead of fighting another losing battle
Statement: Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops addresses NCAA violations for first time since ruling
Explainer: What do Kentucky football NCAA violations mean for Mark Stoops, 2021 Governor's Cup game?
Sanctioned: Kentucky football, swimming programs committed NCAA rules violations
From the hardwood
Coaching philosophy: Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball staff are 'trying to live in that gray space' of innovation
Around the league: What SEC coaches are saying about Mark Pope's first Kentucky basketball roster
Preseason AP poll: Where do Wildcats rank?
On the trail: Winning NCAA Tournament the focus for Mark Pope and staff in recruiting
Rick Pitino: Former Kentucky coach makes triumphant return at Big Blue Madness
Pro day takeaways: Andrew Carr and Trent Noah impress in front of NBA scouts
3 keys for success: These factors will determine how good 2024-25 Wildcats are
3 questions: UK must answer these questions in 2024-25 to see success
Measuring sticks: How good will Kentucky basketball be under Mark Pope in 2024-25? These 5 games will show what the Wildcats are made of.
Cody Fueger: Assistant coach has made a name for himself with offensive innovation
UK basketball 2025 recruiting tracker: Learn about Mark Pope's two commitments so far
Jasper Johnson: Five-star combo guard and UK legacy is the second member of Kentucky basketball's 2025 recruiting class. What to know
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Mark Pope has offers out to these players in 2025 class
First-year phenom? Reed Sheppard among favorites for NBA Rookie of Year. See odds for other ex-Wildcats
Thinking behind the decision: The moment 2025 prospect Malachi Moreno knew he would commit to Kentucky basketball
Malachi Moreno: In-state star becomes Kentucky basketball's first 2025 commitment. Here's what to know
Equilibrium: Kentucky basketball additions under Mark Pope lauded for balance on offense, defense
'There's a lot to love': Kentucky basketball roster under Mark Pope highlighted by depth
Unbreakable? These Kentucky basketball records will be hard to top
Kentucky is a 2 ½-point home favorite over Auburn, according to the DraftKings college football odds .
WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed
Who: Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4)
When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Kroger Field; Lexington
TV: SEC Network; Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Ashley Stroehlein (sideline) will be on the call for the game.
Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .
Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.
You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .
Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Auburn prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game
Comments / 0