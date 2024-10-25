Louisville vs Boston College prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game

Louisville football's 45 points against Miami last week were the most it has scored in a non-overtime loss in program history.

Though the Cardinals have been able to put up points, they haven't been able to slow opposing offenses or come up with timely plays in their three losses. With the College Football Playoff and getting back to the ACC championship game likely out of the picture, the only postseason goal within reach is bowl eligibility. Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) needs two more wins over its next five games.

The Cardinals' final weeks of the season include four road games, starting with a Friday night matchup against Boston College. Both teams are sitting just outside the top half of the ACC standings with difficult upcoming opponents.

Besides having home-field advantage, Boston College has had eight days to prepare. The six-day turnaround for Louisville will be an even bigger challenge after recovering from the Miami game. U of L lost tight end Jamari Johnson for the season due to an ankle injury.

"We were a little more nicked up in this game than we have (been) in a while," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. "It was a physical game, and they (Miami) found a way to win in the end."

It only gets tougher with ninth-ranked Clemson next week. There's some relief with a bye week sandwiched between the trip to Death Valley and the Cardinals' first West Coast trip to play Stanford. Getting a win at Boston College will be crucial in gaining momentum before facing another top-10 team.

Louisville has only won at Boston College three times in eight trips, the last of which was a 52-7 victory in 2016. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had seven touchdowns (4 passing, 3 rushing) in the contest.

Louisville and Boston College are 10th and 11th, respectively, in the ACC standings heading into Week 9.

The Cardinals are looking for their second straight ACC road win for the first time since 2016, when they beat Virginia and Boston College.

U of L quarterback Tyler Shough is tied for seventh nationally with 18 touchdowns. He's got 2,016 passing yards, which ranks 10th among FBS teams.

Louisville is 69-117-3 on the road during October.

Louisville 35, Boston College 21 . The Cardinals have had no trouble scoring points and will continue to do so. Defensively, they'll be able to limit the Eagles ' scoring enough to pick up a much-needed ACC road win.

Week 8 rewind: Louisville struggles on defense against Miami, other takeaways from loss

Louisville vs Boston College first look: Odds, players to watch, more

Down another Cardinal: Louisville tight end Jamari Johnson is out for season

C.L.'s spread: Can Cards, Cats cover in Week 9?

Louisville is a 7 ½-point favorite over Boston College on the road, according to DraftKings .

WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

Who: Louisville ( 4-3, 2-2 ACC ) at Boston College (4-3, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (analyst) will have the call on ESPN2.

Radio: The game will be broadcast on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM) with Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) on the call.

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Boston College prediction, odds, notes ahead of college football Week 9 game