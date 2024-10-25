Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Opinion: Trinity won't let me write about Amendment 2. Here's why I'm against it.

    By Liam Amick,

    2 days ago

    Every day when I drive into school, I’m greeted by yard signs blazing with the message “YES on 2!” To see these put up at Trinity , a school that generally requests little political discussion at school, was quite a shock.

    I’m a “private school kid.” I went to St. Francis of Assisi for first through eighth grades, and I am now a senior at Trinity High School. I will always be indebted to those schools for providing me with fantastic educations and experiences in the most formative years of my life. But to say I am disappointed with Trinity’s stance on Amendment 2 — a Kentucky ballot measu re that would allow public tax funding to be used for private schools — would be an understatement.

    An even bigger disappointment has been Trinity’s and the Archdiocese of Louisville 's responses to criticism of their position. When both Trinity’s Student Government and Faculty Senate asked if the “YES on 2!” signs could be taken down, they were told that the archdiocese had asked us to put them up and there was absolutely no chance of them being taken down. Also, the administration doesn’t allow our school journalism program to report on any political topics and or criticisms of Trinity and its policies, so I felt that to share my views I had to look outside of the school.

    In my opinion, the desire of non-public schools to support Amendment 2 is logical, but closed-minded. What’s important to remember is that, in Kentucky , 65% of non-public schools are found in Louisville, Lexington and the general Northern Kentucky area. Out of 120 counties in Kentucky, 89 have no access to a non-public school, and well-run, accredited non-public schools aren’t going to magically appear in those counties after the passage of Amendment 2. So, the “school choice” amendment would in fact offer students in these areas no “choice” to go to a different school.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8pOd_0wLRlop600

    Supporters of Amendment 2 often bring up Kentucky’s 2023 $1 billion budget surplus, claiming that that money will be used to provide funding to public schools and said schools will lose no money. However, that surplus money already has a destination. According to House Appropriations and Revenue Chair Jason Petrie , the extra money has “provided the opportunity to invest more than $2.7 billion over the next two years to improve road, rail, river, air, and water infrastructure.” Although Petrie claims they are also making “targeted investments in school facilities,” the bottom line is that significantly fewer tax dollars would go to public schools, leaving no replacement funding in their wake.

    The localization of policy ideals to only focus on large population centers is a major issue, and many of my peers support the amendment out of a personal desire to pay less. Even for those who demonstrate a need for significant financial support, schools like Trinity have the money to provide it. In the summer of 2022, a donor provided money for Trinity to install a videoboard in the football stadium. At a high school . And although projects like the videoboard improve the school experience for Trinity students, it’s selfish that we want to take public funding instead of using funds we clearly have available from alumni and tuition when schools in our own city don’t have the funding to provide busing services for students. The cost of the videoboard system has been estimated at $750,000, which — if donated to be used for financial aid instead of campus improvements —could have provided vouchers on scale with Florida’s voucher program to nearly two entire grades at Trinity (around 630 students).

    The money is there, yet the desire to improve the school in superfluous ways is stronger than the desire to have well-funded education available throughout the commonwealth as evidenced by the school’s unwavering support of the amendment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzCnd_0wLRlop600

    In the past two summers, I have seen the positive effects of public funding going to public schools firsthand through my participation in the Governor’s School for the Arts in 2023 and the Governor’s Scholars Program in 2024. In those combined eight weeks, I met students from all across the state whose public education put them in the position to attend such prestigious programs. If funding for public schools is cut, the effect that could have on a student’s access or support in applying to free opportunities like GSP and GSA could be devastating.  Also, the programs themselves might lose funding and either have to reduce the number of students that are able to participate or rely even more heavily on donors. That’s one of the scariest things about Amendment 2 — it basically serves as a blank check for vouchers to non-public schools with no clear place for the funding to come from other than taking it from public schools.

    As someone who is in the exact situation this amendment is designed to benefit, I entreat you: Vote No On 2 this Election Day. The state of public education and the state of Kentucky will be grateful.

    Agree or disagree? Submit your letter to the editor here

    Liam Amick is a senior at Trinity High School. He participates in theatre and academic team and plans to attend college to study education or political science.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: Trinity won't let me write about Amendment 2. Here's why I'm against it.

    Related Search

    Trinity high schoolAmendment 2School politicsEducation PolicyNorthern KentuckyPrivate school funding

    Comments / 62

    Add a Comment
    Christopher Klemetson
    1h ago
    My only reason for opposing it is that private schools will not be forced to have an open-door policy as public schools do. I think private schools accepting vouchers should be required to have an open door policy. You can't have your cake and eat it too.
    Donna Cisneros
    13h ago
    Here is my thought, once you let the government monies into a private school system, that private school system will no longer be. It’s just the foot in the door for the government to rear its nasty little head
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight savings time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Starting 5: Louisville Cardinals basketball legend gets head coaching job, more
    The Courier Journallast hour
    Soulful Bites and the Best Places to Eat in Louisville
    Cuisine Noir1 day ago
    If Mark Stoops left on his own, this is where rumors say he could go
    FanSided1 day ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    College Football: Fans Fuming After Louisville Cardinals Offensive Playmaker Opts Out Of 2024 Season
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Indiana Student Suffers Gruesome Injury On College GameDay
    The Spun17 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Rick Pitino suggests 20-team college basketball 'super league' to 'combat' football
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy