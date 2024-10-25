Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Churchill Downs' Fall Meet begins Sunday. 3 things you need to know

    By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Live racing will return to Churchill Downs on Sunday with the opening of the Fall Meet.

    The 26-day Fall Meet will run through Dec. 1, with racing set Wednesdays-Sundays. First post will be 1 p.m. each day except Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 (11:30 a.m. first post).

    Tickets for the Fall Meet are available at the following link: https://www.churchilldowns.com/day-at-the-races/ . Tickets start at $10 for general admission and reserved seating and go up to $45 for dining options and $87 for suites and private rooms.

    Here are three things to know about the Fall Meet:

    Sunday is for the youngsters

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ES2In_0wLRj3gk00

    Sunday’s opening card will feature 11 races for 2-year-olds, all hoping to take a step toward competing in next May’s Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks.

    The $200,000, Grade 3 Street Sense Stakes (5:25 p.m. post time) includes a field of 10 2-year-old colts. Headlining the field is Tiztastic, the 3-1 favorite in the morning line. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Tiztastic is 2 for 3 after winning the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile on Sept. 8.

    The $200,000 Rags to Riches Stakes (4:55 p.m. post time) will feature eight 2-year-old fillies, led by 8-5 morning-line favorite Good Cheer. Trained by Brad Cox, Good Cheer is 2 for 2 after an allowance win Sept. 28 at Churchill.

    Sunday’s card is part of the 20 th annual “Stars of Tomorrow” program that will include a second round of 2-year-old races Nov. 30. That card will include the Kentucky Jockey Club and Golden Rod stakes, a pair of $400,000, Grade 2 races that offer qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

    Watch Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2

    Churchill Downs will simulcast the Breeders’ Cup races Nov. 1-2 from Del Mar.

    A simulcast of the 10-race “Future Stars Friday” card from Del Mar will begin at 2:35 p.m. and include four Breeders’ Cup races from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Saturday’s 12-race program at Del Mar will commence at 1:05 p.m., with the Breeders’ Cup races set from 3:41-8:25 p.m.

    Simulcast wagering on the Breeders’ Cup will be available in the Race and Sports Book area on the second floor of the clubhouse, as well as select dining spaces. Dining packages in Millionaires Row are available for $67 both days.

    Clark Stakes set for Nov. 29

    The 150 th running of the $600,000, Grade 2 Clark Stakes — the most lucrative race of the Fall Meet — is set for Nov. 29.

    The 1 ⅛-mile race for 3-year-olds and up on “Black Friday” traditionally features some of the top horses from North America.

    The Nov. 29 card also will include the $300,000, Grade 2 Mrs. Revere Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

    More horse racing: Bango just became the winningest horse in Churchill Downs history

    Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com . Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Churchill Downs' Fall Meet begins Sunday. 3 things you need to know

