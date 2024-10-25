Millions continue to pour into campaigns for and against Amendment 2 ahead of election

Millions of dollars have continued to pour into campaigns for and against a controversial ballot measure ahead of Election Day — with total funds raised already surpassing what was spent on an abortion amendment in 2022.

On the side against Amendment 2 , Protect Our Schools Kentucky raised almost $4 million over a 15-day period ending Oct. 23, while Kentuckians for Public Education raised almost $1 million — with a majority of those funds coming from political action committees connected to Gov. Andy Beshear, according to new reports filed with the Kentucky Register of Election Finance.

On the side supporting the amendment, Kentucky Students First/Yes on 2 raised around $854,000 in the same timeframe, and Empower Kentucky Parents raised $1.25 million.

The amendment — sponsored by Republican lawmakers in the last legislative session — asks voters whether they want to revise the state's constitution to let lawmakers allocate tax dollars to educational opportunities outside the public school system, referred to by proponents as creating " school choice ." If passed, the legislature could introduce a school choice program as early as next session.

The measure has sparked controversy in communities statewide , and local issues committees have collectively raised almost $12 million to get their messages out to voters — with Protect Our Schools raising more than half that funding.

The campaigns have already spent at least $9.7 million, topping the $7 million spent on the failed abortion amendment, which would have declared there is no right to an abortion in the state constitution.

Protect Our Freedom PAC, a national political action committee with ties to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, has also spent money on ads in support of the amendment, though it is unclear how much.

According to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, billionaire Jeff Yass, a school choice supporter, donated $5 million to the PAC in September.

Multiple ads from both sides of the Amendment 2 campaigns have hit voters' televisions and mailboxes in recent months. Ads opposing the amendment say the measure will harm the public school system by taking funds away from already underfunded schools, while ads supporting the measure say it will let the state broaden opportunities for students and support "education freedom" for families.

Who are the biggest donors to Kentucky's Amendment 2 campaigns?

Teachers unions dominate fundraising against Amendment 2, with local, state and national unions donating to Protect Our Schools Kentucky.

The National Education Association has donated more than $5.6 million to the group, while the Jefferson County Teachers Association and Kentucky Education Association have each donated about $250,000.

Beshear has also thrown money behind the fight against the amendment, donating $475,000 to Kentuckians for Public Education through his federal leadership PAC, In This Together. Heckbent, a dark money group made up of Beshear's allies, has also donated $400,000 to the committee.

In support of Amendment 2, the Kentucky Education Fund Inc. has donated more than $1.3 million to Kentucky Students First, while hotel founder William Yung donated $500,000.

