    Does your Kentucky county have medical marijuana on the ballot? What we know

    By Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Medical marijuana is nearing legalization in the commonwealth , but some Kentucky counties and cities leave the decision whether to opt out of the program up to voters with dozens of measures set to appear on ballots in November.

    The legislature passed a bill in 2023 legalizing medical cannabis and setting a start date for the program of Jan. 1, 2025. A total of 48 dispensaries will be operational when the program begins, with two in Jefferson County . Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis stated Fayette will also have two dispensaries , while other counties are allowed one. It was unclear how many cultivation licenses could be approved to begin operations in 2025.

    According to data from the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis, more than 60 counties and more than 50 cities have resolutions pertaining to cannabis-based businesses on local ballots this year. Here's what we know.

    Nearly 5,000 dispensary applications received for Kentucky's medical marijuana program

    Kentucky counties voting on medical cannabis on Election Day

    According to Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis, the following counties "have enacted a resolution to put the question of allowing cannabis business operations in their jurisdiction on the ballot."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmNjv_0wLR5g9T00

    Opinion: Medical marijuana is on the ballot for many counties in Kentucky. Why it matters.

    Kentucky cities voting on medical marijuana in 2024

    How to apply for a Kentucky medical marijuana license

    Applicants who can qualify for medical marijuana in Kentucky must be a state resident (with a few exceptions), have no felony record, have a qualifying medical condition, and have visited a licensed practitioner and received a written certification to use medical cannabis.

    Certain conditions are eligible for medical marijuana with more being considered for the program. To learn more, visit The Courier Journal.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Does your Kentucky county have medical marijuana on the ballot? What we know

    Comments / 6

    Randy johnson
    1d ago
    would of already been passed if the governor was a republican 🤔
    Lana Gibson
    2d ago
    just passed it.. and make it were people can get it for health problems.. and make it were the people can get it with out a card... some people can't afford to get the card.. like me..
