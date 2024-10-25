Open in App
    Witches Brew Coffee shop on Frankfort Avenue celebrates Halloween, no matter the season

    By Amanda Hancock, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    During the Witches Brew Coffee grand opening weekend in late August, lines of people formed outside the purple building on Frankfort Avenue.

    About 2,000 excited patrons, many of whom dressed up in witch-themed garb, showed up over a couple of days and Witches Brew Coffee sold more than 200 pounds of coffee.

    “I was sure we were going to slow down at some point,” Mariah Tran, owner of the shop, told the Courier Journal.

    That point hasn’t arrived.

    “Every time people step through the door,” Tran said, “it's just instant smiles.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQzK7_0wLQpAzx00

    The place is built to celebrate the spooky season , with tons of decor on display like you’d see in a horror movie or walking through a haunted house. Witches Brew always has this stuff on the walls and added a few items to get even more into the Halloween spirit.

    “I feel like Halloween is just my favorite time of the year,” Tran said, adding that her October birthday falls close to the holiday.

    She plans to shake things up throughout the year, with Harry Potter-themed decorations planned for around Christmas.

    “I try to keep it interesting and keep things new,” she said. “I want to keep that 'wow' factor.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jX5p2_0wLQpAzx00

    That goes for pastries, cake pops, and cookies on the menu, as well as drinks with names such as Poison Apple and Dragon’s Blood.

    The Pumpkin King, for example, is a latte made with buttered pumpkin spice and white chocolate.

    It’s a recipe Tran landed on while “messing around in the kitchen” with her home espresso machine. Upon tasting the concoction, she thought to herself, “This is so good.”

    “So I just knew that had to be on the menu,” she said. “And people were going crazy over that one.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VWot_0wLQpAzx00

    Witches Brew Coffee, 1813 Frankfort Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is closed Mondays.

    We featured Witches Brew Coffee in the latest installment of our video series, called the “Best Thing I Ate This Week.” You can follow along each week by visiting Instagram.com/courierjournal .

    Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Witches Brew Coffee shop on Frankfort Avenue celebrates Halloween, no matter the season

