    • The Courier Journal

    Kentucky high school football picks for Week 10 games with Louisville-area teams

    By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Here are the Week 10 school football picks from The Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes , Brooks Holton and Prince James Story and WHAS-11’s Kent Spencer .

    Thursday’s games

    DuBois (3-5) at Shawnee (2-6), 7 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXnNJ_0wJv6caq00

    Jason Frakes’ pick: DuBois 27-6

    Brooks Holton’s pick: DuBois 27-6

    Kent Spencer’s pick: DuBois 35-21

    Prince James Story’s pick: DuBois 27-7

    Southern (2-6) at Fern Creek (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Fern Creek 27-8

    Holton: Fern Creek 35-0

    Spencer: Fern Creek 35-21

    Story: Fern Creek 28-10

    Henry County (4-4) at Shelby County (0-8), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Henry County 34-13

    Holton: Henry County 41-0

    Spencer: Henry County 28-14

    Story: Henry County 31-0

    Friday’s games

    Atherton (6-2) at Fairdale (2-5), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Atherton 27-6

    Holton: Atherton 42-0

    Spencer: Atherton 42-21

    Story: Atherton 38-7

    Eastern (3-5) at Ballard (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJqDC_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Ballard 28-7

    Holton: Ballard 28-14

    Spencer: Ballard 35-21

    Story: Ballard 28-14

    Bullitt Central (1-7) at Seneca (4-4), 7 p.m.

    Frakes: Seneca 38-12

    Holton: Seneca 34-20

    Spencer: Seneca 28-21

    Story: Seneca 21-13

    Male (7-1) at Bullitt East (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Male 38-13

    Holton: Male 38-14

    Spencer: Male 21-20

    Story: Male 35-21

    Butler (1-7) at Iroquois (2-6), 7 p.m.

    Frakes: Butler 20-6

    Holton: Iroquois 14-6

    Spencer: Butler 14-10

    Story: Butler 15-7

    Central (5-3) at LaRue County (0-8), 7:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9QOG_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Central 45-0

    Holton: Central 49-0

    Spencer: Central 35-14

    Story: Central 42-0

    Christian Academy (5-3) at Elizabethtown (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Christian Academy 48-7

    Holton: Christian Academy 56-14

    Spencer: Christian Academy 35-21

    Story: Christian Academy 35-10

    South Oldham (7-2) at Collins (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: South Oldham 35-14

    Holton: South Oldham 31-21

    Spencer : South Oldham 28-14

    Story: South Oldham 31-21

    DeSales (6-2) at Doss (6-2), 6 p.m.

    Frakes: DeSales 45-21

    Holton: DeSales 37-14

    Spencer: DeSales 35-28

    Story: DeSales 28-21

    Bethlehem (5-3) at Holy Cross (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwUwt_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Bethlehem 28-14

    Holton: Bethlehem 35-24

    Spencer: Bethlehem 28-21

    Story: Bethlehem 27-7

    Valley (1-7) at Jeffersontown (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Jeffersontown 21-18

    Holton: Jeffersontown 32-14

    Spencer: Valley 21-20

    Story: Jeffersontown 27-16

    Campbellsville (8-0) at Kentucky Country Day (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Campbellsville 35-24

    Holton: Campbellsville 35-21

    Spencer: Campbellsville 35-28

    Story: Campbellsville 31-10

    Meade County (5-3) at Manual (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6ph8_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Manual 34-13

    Holton: Manual 38-20

    Spencer: Manual 35-21

    Story: Manual 27-13

    North Bullitt (4-4) at Moore (4-4), 7 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKMuG_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Moore 27-20

    Holton: Moore 33-23

    Spencer: Moore 28-21

    Story: North Bullitt 21-16

    North Oldham (6-2) at Spencer County (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: North Oldham 28-27

    Holton: North Oldham 34-21

    Spencer: North Oldham 28-21

    Story: North Oldham 34-27

    Trinity (7-2) at Oldham County (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Frakes: Trinity 42-7

    Holton: Trinity 41-14

    Spencer: Trinity 35-14

    Story: Oldham County 24-14

    Pleasure Ridge Park (1-7) at St. Xavier (5-3), 7 p.m.

    Frakes: St. Xavier 38-6

    Holton: St. Xavier 49-7

    Spencer: St. Xavier 42-14

    Story: St. Xavier 31-0

    Waggener (0-8) at Western (2-6), 7 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15f9DE_0wJv6caq00

    Frakes: Western 27-12

    Holton: Western 20-13

    Spencer: Western 21-7

    Story: Western 14-7

    Standings

    1. Frakes, 17-3 last week, 153-37 overall

    2. Holton, 17-3 last week, 148-42 overall

    3. Spencer, 15-5 last week, 141-49 overall

    4. Story, 14-6 last week, 133-57 overall

    Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

    More high school football: Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features new No. 1 team in Class 3A

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky high school football picks for Week 10 games with Louisville-area teams

