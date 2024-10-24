Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Louisville football bowl projections for 4-3 Cards ahead of Week 9 game at Boston College

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjL7l_0wJv6ZtX00

    Louisville football is on the road this week to face another ACC opponent in Boston College .

    The Cardinals are coming off a home loss to Miami , which dropped them to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in league action.

    U of L will face the Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alumni Stadium .

    Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14 with the college football season set to conclude Jan. 20 with the College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta.

    Below are bowl game projections for Louisville, with five games remaining in the regular season.

    ESPN

    Kyle Bonagura

    • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. Tennessee

    Mark Schlabach

    • Go Bowling Military Bowl : Louisville vs. Navy

    USA TODAY

    Erick Smith

    • Duke's Mayo Bowl : Louisville vs. Iowa

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football bowl projections for 4-3 Cards ahead of Week 9 game at Boston College

