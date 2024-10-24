Louisville football is on the road this week to face another ACC opponent in Boston College .

The Cardinals are coming off a home loss to Miami , which dropped them to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in league action.

U of L will face the Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alumni Stadium .

Bowl season is scheduled to begin Dec. 14 with the college football season set to conclude Jan. 20 with the College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta.

Below are bowl game projections for Louisville, with five games remaining in the regular season.

Kyle Bonagura

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Louisville vs. Tennessee

Mark Schlabach

Go Bowling Military Bowl : Louisville vs. Navy

Erick Smith

Duke's Mayo Bowl : Louisville vs. Iowa

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football bowl projections for 4-3 Cards ahead of Week 9 game at Boston College