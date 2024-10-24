Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Ex-Highlands Latin students start website calling for accountability, further investigation

    By Josh Wood and Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJ5HX_0wJv6HFh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZdU7_0wJv6HFh00

    Former students of Louisville's Highlands Latin School launched a website Wednesday calling for greater accountability at the school and an “independent assessment” of its “culture, structure and policies” following a Courier Journal investigation published last month .

    The Courier Journal’s “The Cost of Empire” project looked at the meteoric growth of Highlands Latin from a living room operation to a classical Christian education empire, with affiliates across the nation. It also looked at allegations of mistreatment of students and how parts of the Highlands Latin empire attracted educators with far-right, extremist views .

    "We are Reviving Hope, an online organization made up of former students from Highlands Latin School who are dedicated to empowering and uplifting the voices of those who have been mistreated and abused by Highlands Latin School, its sister schools, and its publishing arm, Memoria Press," reads the website's landing page.

    Reviving Hope is calling for more students to come forward and share stories about their experience at Highlands Latin on its website. It is also calling on the school to take “appropriate measures to protect children” following an independent assessment of the school, which the group would like to be conducted by "a qualified ethics and compliance firm."

    Rachel Denhollander — an attorney who works as a crisis consultant and was the first person to step forward with accusations against now-incarcerated USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — provided legal support and guidance for the group ahead of the website’s launch.

    “This is all the survivors’ work,” she said of the website. “I’ve walked with them in a support capacity. Their deep desire is that others don't go through what they have gone through.”

    Complying with an independent and transparent assessment “is the wisest thing any organization can do,” she said, adding, “sometimes we need outside help to understand what’s going on.”

    In asking the school to take measures following The Courier Journal’s reporting, the group pointed to HLS’s own code of conduct , as well as Biblical quotes.

    “We invite HLS to embody the character of Christ in how they respond to the allegations that have been made, and to fulfill these Biblical principles which they taught us, fulfilling the school’s original vision of growing in knowledge, wisdom and love,” they wrote.

    Reviving Hope’s calls for accountability come after Crescent Hill Baptist Church, which leases space to HLS’s longest-established campus on Frankfort Avenue, said it was rethinking its business arrangement with the school and demanding answers following the allegations of mistreatment.

    During a service on Sunday, the chair of the church’s council, Chris Jones, said that work was already underway.

    “The council has been meeting over the last several weeks to investigate those claims, and we have met with leadership from Highlands Latin School. We’ve also met with an outside facilitator who is helping us navigate the layers around the process,” he said.

    Neither Highlands Latin’s president, Brian Lowe, nor its head of school, Shawn Wheatley, have responded to interview requests in recent months. Similarly, neither responded Wednesday to a request for comment for this story.

    Reach reporter Josh Wood at jwood@courier-journal.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @JWoodJourno . Reach reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-Highlands Latin students start website calling for accountability, further investigation

    Related Search

    School accountabilityHighlands Latin SchoolFar-Right extremismLouisville courier JournalRachel DenhollanderMemoria press

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal22 hours ago
    Daylight savings time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Quarter Pounder sales suspended in some areas after E. coli illnesses and death. What to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    America's top 10% controls 60% of the wealth. The bottom half holds 6%.
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Evelyn 'Dee Dee' Stoops, mother of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, dies
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses case to resume executions
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy