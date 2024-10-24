Ex-Highlands Latin students start website calling for accountability, further investigation

Former students of Louisville's Highlands Latin School launched a website Wednesday calling for greater accountability at the school and an “independent assessment” of its “culture, structure and policies” following a Courier Journal investigation published last month .

The Courier Journal’s “The Cost of Empire” project looked at the meteoric growth of Highlands Latin from a living room operation to a classical Christian education empire, with affiliates across the nation. It also looked at allegations of mistreatment of students and how parts of the Highlands Latin empire attracted educators with far-right, extremist views .

"We are Reviving Hope, an online organization made up of former students from Highlands Latin School who are dedicated to empowering and uplifting the voices of those who have been mistreated and abused by Highlands Latin School, its sister schools, and its publishing arm, Memoria Press," reads the website's landing page.

Reviving Hope is calling for more students to come forward and share stories about their experience at Highlands Latin on its website. It is also calling on the school to take “appropriate measures to protect children” following an independent assessment of the school, which the group would like to be conducted by "a qualified ethics and compliance firm."

Rachel Denhollander — an attorney who works as a crisis consultant and was the first person to step forward with accusations against now-incarcerated USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — provided legal support and guidance for the group ahead of the website’s launch.

“This is all the survivors’ work,” she said of the website. “I’ve walked with them in a support capacity. Their deep desire is that others don't go through what they have gone through.”

Complying with an independent and transparent assessment “is the wisest thing any organization can do,” she said, adding, “sometimes we need outside help to understand what’s going on.”

In asking the school to take measures following The Courier Journal’s reporting, the group pointed to HLS’s own code of conduct , as well as Biblical quotes.

“We invite HLS to embody the character of Christ in how they respond to the allegations that have been made, and to fulfill these Biblical principles which they taught us, fulfilling the school’s original vision of growing in knowledge, wisdom and love,” they wrote.

Reviving Hope’s calls for accountability come after Crescent Hill Baptist Church, which leases space to HLS’s longest-established campus on Frankfort Avenue, said it was rethinking its business arrangement with the school and demanding answers following the allegations of mistreatment.

During a service on Sunday, the chair of the church’s council, Chris Jones, said that work was already underway.

“The council has been meeting over the last several weeks to investigate those claims, and we have met with leadership from Highlands Latin School. We’ve also met with an outside facilitator who is helping us navigate the layers around the process,” he said.

Neither Highlands Latin’s president, Brian Lowe, nor its head of school, Shawn Wheatley, have responded to interview requests in recent months. Similarly, neither responded Wednesday to a request for comment for this story.

