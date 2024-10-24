Mitch McConnell 'free at last' when he leaves Senate leadership, and other forum takeaways

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had three words Wednesday when asked about his future after he steps down from his leadership post next month.

"Free at last," he said, earning a laugh from the crowd at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's private forum at the Omni Louisville Hotel.

Still, don't expect the seven-term Bluegrass State senator to start cashing retirement checks any time soon. With two years left in his term after he gives up his role as the Republican party's Senate leader, McConnell said he plans to spend that time finding an answer for "the biggest problem we have in the world right now that everybody hasn't sort of awoken to yet."

"We're up against the most dangerous international situation since World War II," McConnell told the crowd. "Our adversaries are communicating with each other — the North Koreans, the Chinese, Russians, Iran. Iran's proxies are shooting at us now. The question is, what do you do?"

McConnell pointed toward the president who served when he first took office for a resolution.

"(Ronald) Reagan had it right," McConnell said. "You get peace with strength. ... We have to invest more in defense and working with our allies — because what's developing here is the autocratic world is challenging us, and challenging every democracy in the world."

McConnell spoke for a little more than 30 minutes at Wednesday's luncheon among Kentucky business and community leaders, including state Reps. Keturah Herron (D-Louisville) and Michael "Sarge" Pollock (R-Campbellsville) along with University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel. Here are a few key points McConnell made:

Some breaks with Trump

Despite their rocky relationship, McConnell did not break from former President Donald Trump when reporters asked about his reelection bid following the forum. He's previously endorsed the Republican nominee in next month's election, which he expects to be "a cliffhanger."

Still, the senator had clear disagreements with Trump in some of his comments on stage.

In an audience filled with executives keeping a close eye on next month's election, McConnell said he's "not enthusiastic" about Trump's call to put tariffs in place on foreign goods shipped into the United States. While he was critical of trade practices under current President Joe Biden, the senator said tariffs would cause "problems with Europe."

"You go down that path, everything becomes more expensive," he said. "Think of it as just raising your cost of living."

McConnell also said isolating the U.S. from the rest of the world would not solve domestic problems, drawing a straight line between the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 and the onset of the war between Russia and Ukraine the following winter. That line of thinking did not help the U.S. in the leadup to World War II , he said.

"Isolationism is not a new thing. In the '30s they even called it 'America First' — sound familiar?" McConnell told the crowd, a reference to Trump's foreign policy. "... You don't stop it by ignoring it. If we decided we wanted to pursue isolationism, they'd still hate us. The only difference is it would guarantee that we lost."

A loss of title but not influence

McConnell is leaving his leadership role, but he doesn't think he'll stop being a leader in his party.

The senator had the worst seat on the floor when he took office in 1985 due to seniority, he said, and can remember looking down the aisle at those in front of him, wondering if he'd ever move up the ladder.

But times change, and by 2007 he was the GOP's Senate leader, the title he'll relinquish before the end of 2024. But while McConnell is "actually looking forward the next couple of years" to focus on other priorities, as one of the GOP's longest-tenured senators, he still expects to be influential.

"Even though I won't have that title next year, I think people will still have an interest in what I have to say," he said.

'The Price of Power'

McConnell is no stranger to media attention — "what I'm known for, by the way, is passing the press and never answering any questions," he joked.

But a new biography being released next week puts McConnell back in the spotlight. The book from author Michael Tackett is titled "The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party," and bills itself as "the first definitive biography of Mitch McConnell" on Simon & Schuster's website .

Excerpts have already made the rounds . In the book, McConnell is reported to have called Trump "stupid as well as being ill-tempered," "despicable" and a "narcissist," following the 2020 election.

McConnell participated in its production and told the crowd the author, who he'd never met, told the senator of his intentions in 2021 and "it was clear to me it would be smart for me to actually participate."

"I told him he wouldn't have any trouble finding my enemies. I have a lot of them," he said. "But I'd like to refer you to some of my friends."

"It's coming out next week — and I'm nervous," McConnell added, drawing a laugh from the room.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

