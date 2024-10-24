'A mission from God.' How this company is changing Louisville one gourmet dog treat at a time

In 2019, fueled by a calling from God, Mark Pfeifer quit his six-figure-paying job with GE Appliances a nd started his own company to give back to his community.

For Pfeifer, life was no longer simply about money. He wanted to do more.

He founded Wigglewow , a company known for its gourmet, fresh-baked dog treats, and intentionally hired people with disabilities as a way to give them job opportunities they might not be afforded elsewhere. In five years, the company has grown from its humble beginnings in a small shed into a business with 35 employees on track to sell $300,000 worth of dog treats by the end of the year.

"It's about God using our company ... He always provides ... and helps you realize it's not the material things that truly matter, it's the friendships, it's the relationships," Pfeifer said.

How was Wigglewow started?

Pfeifer said the inspiration for creating a company focused on providing careers for people with disabilities was inspired by his brother. Pfeifer's nephew has autism and his brother often worried about his child's future, the prospect of finding work, and who would care for his son once he died.

After kicking around a few ideas and business models, Pfeifer's wife suggested a dog-themed business, and the idea stuck.

"I had reached a point in my life, right where it was no longer about my career, and I just felt that I needed God to use me to give back," Pfeifer said.

While Pfeifer now had a business concept and a product idea, he did not have a recipe or a store. Regardless, he remained committed to trusting God and leaning into the virtue of patience. He spent two years perfecting the dog treat recipe, testing it on 50 dogs of his former co-workers at GE Appliances.

Once 45 of the 50 dogs picked Pfeifer's treat instead of the dog's alleged favorite store-bought treats, he quit and Wigglewow was born. To date, Pfeifer said 436 out of 462 dogs tested have opted for Wigglewow treats.

"My boss and everyone else, said, 'There is no way you're going to walk away from this salary to make dog treats,'" Pfeifer said. "I said, 'You've never been on a mission from God.'"

What's next for Wigglewow?

By 2029, Pfeifer's goal is for Wigglewow to "be the largest employer in America for adults with special needs."

And he plans to do that by continuing to put his faith in God.

"God is awesome ... God has me on a mission to train the rest of the world that we're all unique," Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer said a key indicator of the company's growth and future success will be moving its subscription recurrent orders from 5% of the business to north of 60% of the total business. Currently, most of the company's sales come from pedaling the treats at events like the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown and the Harvest Homecoming Festival in New Albany.

As he looks to expand the company nationally with a franchisee-type model, Pfeifer also looks forward to educating families who are interested in opening a Wigglewow in their area on how they can set the business up as a trust that will provide financial security for their dependent with a disability after they die.

In the meantime, Pfeifer plans to buy the building, 10529 Watterson Trail, where the business currently operates by the end of January and convert it into a nonprofit.

How is Wigglewow changing lives?

Besides crafting and baking dog treats with Pfeifer's special recipe and decorating the cookies with a plethora of designs, Wigglewow provides people like Hunter Houchin with a purpose.

Houchin, an individual with disabilities, practically "runs the whole kitchen," he told the Courier Journal. And it's something he looks forward to every day.

Prior to his job at Wigglewow, Houchin had applied to a variety of jobs, but he always found himself facing rejection. But when Wigglewow said "yes" to Houchin, things changed. Now he feels he has a chance to contribute to society in a way he feels is meaningful.

Houchin was recently offered a job at UPS where he would make more than he currently does but ultimately turned it down because he couldn't imagine leaving the safe, family-like work environment Pfeifer has created for him and other employees at Wigglewow.

Isabella Dimas, who has been with Wigglewow for nearly a year and a half and is in charge of order shipments, said Wigglewow and Pfeifer have provided her with a work environment where she has a chance to succeed.

One of the most enjoyable parts of working with Pfeifer is his intentional ability to "understand that our brains don't work the same as everybody else," Dimas said, and provide structures and systems that allow people with disabilities to thrive in a business setting.

"People should care because people like us, we're always going to exist," Dimas said. "People who have Down syndrome, autism, or some form of difference are always going to exist and we want to be able to do stuff, we don't want to just sit in a room all day doing nothing."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'A mission from God.' How this company is changing Louisville one gourmet dog treat at a time