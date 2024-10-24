Are you pre-diabetic and don't know it? Here are warning signs to look for

When I was young, my mother was obese, and this was a source of frequent conversations with my two older sisters. We were confused as to why Mom was obese because at meals she would just pick at her food and eat very little. In contrast, Dad was tall and slender, but he ate a lot and came back for more. It never made sense. Then one day my oldest sister discovered a bag of chocolates hidden on a shelf in the closet.

Ahah! That’s the secret, Mom's a closet choc-a-holic!

Well, being kids, we ultimately gave in to temptation and started picking away at the chocolate, assuming if we were careful and didn’t take too much, Mom would never know. This game went on for years, us kids confident that we were winning. Then as we got older and started revealing secrets, we boasted to Mom how smart we were and that she never knew of our pilfering. She laughed and told us she figured from the beginning that we’d find her chocolate sooner or later, so she planted a misleading stash of cheap chocolate in the closet for us to find, and she would replenish it periodically. In that way, we’d stop looking and wouldn’t find the really good stuff she had cleverly hidden.

As I began to learn about health issues as a graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh, I became alarmed that Mom was squandering her health, but no amount of pressure from me or my sisters could make a dent in Mom’s habits or weight. As always, she outfoxed us in her response. She’d hear us out, agree with our arguments, and then tell us there was nothing that could be done because she had a thyroid condition that kept her metabolism too low, and she wasn’t burning many calories each day. In other words, it was a purely medical issue and the chocolate was irrelevant.

Things went on like this for many years, then after I moved to Louisville, Mom underwent a remarkable transition. I came home to visit and discovered that she had lost a great deal of weight, and all told over the next two years, she cut her weight in half. So, what happened? Did the thyroid issue miraculously disappear?

There never was a thyroid issue and it was too much chocolate all along.

Two issues inspired her to change. One was watching my father’s health deteriorate because he refused to move unless he absolutely had to. After he retired, he spent his days in his recliner chair, TV remote controller in one hand, TV Guide in the other. Over the years, he became progressively weaker until, finally, he couldn’t get out of his chair even with the help of my mother. This meant my mother could no longer take care of him and other arrangements had to be made.

Additional motivation for her was fear of diabetes . My mother worked as a medical secretary and was very familiar with the devastation caused by diabetes, the amputations, blindness, kidney failure and its contribution to heart attacks. She was overweight and inactive, a bad combination that promotes insulin resistance, the root cause of Type 2 diabetes, and she began getting signals from her body that she was headed down a path that she feared.

I don’t know what signals she was experiencing, perhaps it was increased thirst and copious urination, fatigue, headaches, etc. or maybe her awareness was raised as health experts were becoming more vocal about the rise of Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. Whatever it was, she did a self-test with glucose strips dipped into a urine sample. Sure enough, the strips showed plenty of glucose in her urine, a huge red flag that shocked her into the reality that she was headed for big trouble.

What is pre-diabetes?

It’s helpful to think of pre-diabetes as insulin resistance. Simply put, the cells of the body don’t respond to insulin, resulting in the accumulation of glucose to high levels in the bloodstream. Type 2 diabetes is similar, but a more extreme form of insulin resistance.

Was Mom prediabetic? She was never diagnosed as she handled the situation on her own, and it’s possible she could have been a Type 2 diabetic. Either way, the key is that her weight loss stopped the devastating process, and she lived to age 93 in complete remission.

Pre-diabetes was originally known as Syndrome X, then Metabolic Syndrome, and now most commonly, pre-diabetes. The number of folks afflicted in the U.S. is staggering and growing year by year. It is estimated that a whopping 38% of adults have pre-diabetes. In turn, this is contributing to an ever-increasing number of Type 2 diabetics. These statistics are scary, but worse, a huge portion of pre-diabetics are clueless about their condition. And even when it progresses to Type 2 diabetes, millions are still unaware, undiagnosed and untreated.

What is a hemoglobin A1-c test?

In the past, diagnosis of pre-diabetes required a battery of tests. Nowadays, this process has been streamlined and the Hemoglobin A1-c test is used as an initial screening device. When a high concentration of glucose lingers in the bloodstream for a prolonged period of time, it can result in the combining of glucose and structural proteins. Therefore, an easy to way to measure and monitor this damaging effect is when glucose combines with the proteins in the hemoglobin of red blood cells. A simple blood test tells the story, and a Hemoglobin A1-c level of 5.7 to 6.4 percent signifies pre-diabetes. If things progress to 6.5% or greater, it’s an indication of full-blown Type 2 diabetes.

Are you pre-diabetic or worse and don’t know it? If you have excess belly fat and are sedentary, the odds are slanted in that direction. So, get tested, and if necessary, do what you know needs to be done.

Reach Bryant Stamford, a professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at stamford@hanover.edu .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Are you pre-diabetic and don't know it? Here are warning signs to look for