Louisville's first street mural, painted crosswalks installed in Parkland neighborhood

A strip of South 28th Street in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood has gotten a makeover.

With the help of a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies , Louisville Metro Office of Arts and Creative Industries and Office of Planning joined forces to install crosswalk murals stretching six blocks of South 28th Street from Dumesnil Street to Garland Avenue, as well as Louisville's first street mural near Parkland Plaza.

The project adds vibrancy to a corridor that connects two points that have seen recent investment, Jessica Bennett Kincaid, director of the Office of Arts and Creative Industries said. On the north side of the of the project's area where South 28th Street meets West Broadway sits the new Goodwill Opportunity Center . On the southern edge of the project's footprint is Parkland Plaza , a community greenspace hub.

The art installation dovetails with the city's Vision Zero initiative , which aims to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2050, Bennett Kincaid said. Five serious injuries resulting from traffic accidents have been reported on South 28th Street and the intersections where art was installed between West Broadway Street and Dumesnil Avenue since 2020, according to a Courier Journal analysis of Vision Zero Dashboard data.

Project leaders areas chose to focus the street art on this stretch of South 28th Street because they believe increased foot traffic could follow the increase in public amenities and development in the area, Bennett Kincaid said. The art installations, she hopes, will help promote driver awareness and pedestrian safety.

There's reason to believe that could happen. A safety study conducted by Bloomberg Philanthropies found a 50% drop in crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists and a 17% decrease in the total crash rate at 17 test sites with asphalt art.

"The premise is that it creates a sort of eye-catching, attention-getting signifier to drivers," Bennett Kincaid said.

Asphalt art is often paired with other traffic-calming mechanisms, like curb extensions, as is the case with this project, Bennett Kincaid explained. Curb extensions work by extending areas used by pedestrians and narrowing the roadway, forcing drivers to slow down while making turns.

Scope and details of the work

Much of the installation work took place in early October. The following work was done along the six blocks:

Greenwood Avenue at South 28th Street: Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.

Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection. West Kentucky Street at South 28th Street: Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.

Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection. Virginia Avenue at South 28th Street: Four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.

Four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection. Grand Avenue at South 28th Street: Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street.

Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street. Hale Avenue at South 28th Street: Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street.

Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street. Dumensil Street at South 28th Street: Two curb extensions.

Two curb extensions. Midblock of South 28th Street between Dumensil Street and Virginia Avenue: Street mural.

The Office of Arts and Creative Industries gathered feedback from the community through surveys and conversations with residents to determine which artistic themes and color palette best represent the area, Bennett Kincaid said.

Six artists were selected to help out with the project with each one creating a design informed by community input. Working with artists who have a past in the Parkland neighborhood was a priority for the project, Bennett Kincaid said.

"They all have different levels of connection to the Parkland neighborhood. Some of them live there. Some of them went to school there when they were younger but don't live there now. And so it's just this really sort of rich conversation we've been able to work through," Bennett Kincaid said.

