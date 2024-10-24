Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Louisville's first street mural, painted crosswalks installed in Parkland neighborhood

    By Killian Baarlaer, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZVLk_0wJujou300

    A strip of South 28th Street in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood has gotten a makeover.

    With the help of a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies , Louisville Metro Office of Arts and Creative Industries and Office of Planning joined forces to install crosswalk murals stretching six blocks of South 28th Street from Dumesnil Street to Garland Avenue, as well as Louisville's first street mural near Parkland Plaza.

    The project adds vibrancy to a corridor that connects two points that have seen recent investment, Jessica Bennett Kincaid, director of the Office of Arts and Creative Industries said. On the north side of the of the project's area where South 28th Street meets West Broadway sits the new Goodwill Opportunity Center . On the southern edge of the project's footprint is Parkland Plaza , a community greenspace hub.

    The art installation dovetails with the city's Vision Zero initiative , which aims to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2050, Bennett Kincaid said. Five serious injuries resulting from traffic accidents have been reported on South 28th Street and the intersections where art was installed between West Broadway Street and Dumesnil Avenue since 2020, according to a Courier Journal analysis of Vision Zero Dashboard data.

    Project leaders areas chose to focus the street art on this stretch of South 28th Street because they believe increased foot traffic could follow the increase in public amenities and development in the area, Bennett Kincaid said. The art installations, she hopes, will help promote driver awareness and pedestrian safety.

    There's reason to believe that could happen. A safety study conducted by Bloomberg Philanthropies found a 50% drop in crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists and a 17% decrease in the total crash rate at 17 test sites with asphalt art.

    "The premise is that it creates a sort of eye-catching, attention-getting signifier to drivers," Bennett Kincaid said.

    Asphalt art is often paired with other traffic-calming mechanisms, like curb extensions, as is the case with this project, Bennett Kincaid explained. Curb extensions work by extending areas used by pedestrians and narrowing the roadway, forcing drivers to slow down while making turns.

    Scope and details of the work

    Much of the installation work took place in early October. The following work was done along the six blocks:

    • Greenwood Avenue at South 28th Street: Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.
    • West Kentucky Street at South 28th Street: Four curb extensions for each corner of the intersection and four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.
    • Virginia Avenue at South 28th Street: Four painted crosswalks for each side of the intersection.
    • Grand Avenue at South 28th Street: Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street.
    • Hale Avenue at South 28th Street: Two painted crosswalks passing through South 28th Street.
    • Dumensil Street at South 28th Street: Two curb extensions.
    • Midblock of South 28th Street between Dumensil Street and Virginia Avenue: Street mural.

    The Office of Arts and Creative Industries gathered feedback from the community through surveys and conversations with residents to determine which artistic themes and color palette best represent the area, Bennett Kincaid said.

    Six artists were selected to help out with the project with each one creating a design informed by community input. Working with artists who have a past in the Parkland neighborhood was a priority for the project, Bennett Kincaid said.

    "They all have different levels of connection to the Parkland neighborhood. Some of them live there. Some of them went to school there when they were younger but don't live there now. And so it's just this really sort of rich conversation we've been able to work through," Bennett Kincaid said.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville's first street mural, painted crosswalks installed in Parkland neighborhood

    Related Search

    Street art installationsPedestrian safety measuresTraffic accident reductionWest Kentucky streetVision zero initiativeLouisville courier Journal

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Tmarie
    1d ago
    Beautiful beautiful
    Old Fart
    1d ago
    How long till a Hell Cat does burn outs on it?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Detention Officer in Lauderdale County Arrested
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal22 hours ago
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Daylight savings time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Three Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Quarter Pounder sales suspended in some areas after E. coli illnesses and death. What to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Onions recalled, off the menu at Yum Brands fast food restaurants amid E. coli outbreak
    The Courier Journal20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses case to resume executions
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post13 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy