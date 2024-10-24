Open in App
    The 39th annual Bardstown Road Aglow returns in December: Here's what to know

    By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The 39th annual Bardstown Road Aglow is set to return on Saturday, Dec. 7. The annual festival heralds in the holiday season with light-up festivities, live music, shopping and dining opportunities, and more in the Highlands neighborhood.

    Bardstown Road Aglow is organized by the Highland Commerce Guild and is the largest night of commerce for Highlands-area merchants.

    Here's what to know about the 2024 Bardstown Road Aglow :

    When is the 2024 Bardstown Road Aglow?

    The 39th annual Bardstown Road Aglow is Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon until 10 p.m.

    Where is the 2024 Bardstown Road Algow?

    The event is held along Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues, and Douglass Loop.

    When is the Wendy's Holiday Tree Lighting at Bardstown Road Aglow?

    The annual Wendy’s Holiday Tree Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. with Santa Claus and festive music thanks to the Voices of Kentuckiana . The holiday tree is located outside Wendy's restaurant, 1108 Bardstown Road, at the corner of Grinstead Drive. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with free hot chocolate and coffee provided by Safai Coffee.

    Holiday shopping at Bardstown Road Aglow

    You'll find special discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise at participating restaurants and shops along Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues, and Douglass Loop. The Barret Avenue Adventure extends the Aglow festivities from Breckinridge Street to Winter Avenue.

    Festive holiday drinks at Bardstown Road Aglow

    Kentucky bourbon will be featured in festive holiday cocktails at participating restaurants.A portion of the proceeds will go to Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana .

    Live holiday music, free trolley rides at Bardstown Road Aglow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeTEy_0wJujn1K00

    The Highland Commerce Guild has again extended the hours for the event to help spread out crowds and give eventgoers more space to enjoy the many holiday festivities safely.

    • Thanks to the Louisville Federation of Musicians , live music will take place at several pop-up locations along Bardstown Road as well as free Trolley rides.
    • There will be Free Trolley Rides and TARC will provide a free shuttle along Bardstown Road to Baxter Ave and Lexington Road. Please use the TARC bus stops for pick up/drop off.

    Bardstown Road Aglow 2024 social media photo contest

    The public is invited to take photos of shops and businesses with the best holiday decorations and post them to Instagram. In addition, you can use the hashtag #Aglow502 for the Instagram Photo Contest for first, second and third best Christmas-themed photos, sponsored by Murphy’s Camera.

    For more information, visit bardstownroadaglow.org .

    Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The 39th annual Bardstown Road Aglow returns in December: Here's what to know

