Clean, sleek lines: Explore 3 of our favorite homes with neutral tones and modern vibes

While some homes are bursting with color, filled with art and other design elements, other abodes boast a sleeker design. These three previously featured homes are a few of our favorites that highlight neutral tones, clean lines, and modern vibes.

Award-winning abode

With a kitchen that won the BIA Homearama Best of Award in 2023, this five-bedroom adobe was built by Unbridled Homes .

“I think our kitchen is … a highlight of the home,” said Ryan Band, owner and president of the custom home build company in Jeffersontown. He added that the open space boasts floor-to-ceiling, two-toned cabinetry; dark charcoal appliances with gold hardware; and a herringbone backsplash.

Karista Hannah, founder and lead designer of Set the Stage , who helped create the interior aesthetic, agreed that the heart of this Crestwood home is the most impressive — and unique room — in the house.

“I really wanted (it) to be bold,” she said. “That’s why I chose the black cabinets. And we two-toned those with a white-oak inset, which I thought was really pretty and … different.”

She added that while most people opt for stainless steel appliances, she chose matte black pieces from the GE Cafe line to give the space something a bit more unique.

Most of the home features a neutral palette, and is what Hannah describes as “modern with a California flair.”

“The house is very trendy with what is popular right now,” she said. “A majority of my clients are going for that aesthetic.”

Casual and comfy

About four years after Dani Harris and Kristin Jordan founded Louisville interior design firm Knot & Co. , the pair began working on their first residential project: Harris and her husband’s 1950s home in Wildwood.

Harris describes the overall look of her house as minimal, simple, casual, and comfortable — but also very functional.

“My husband and I definitely wanted a very simple, clean home,” she said, “but you know, sometimes that feels stark, so we wanted to make sure that was done in a way that is still really comfortable and casual.”

She achieved this by mixing new pieces with vintage ones, like the dining table and the chest of drawers in the living room.

“I think it just gives a nice depth to each space,” she added. “I think that really helps with the simple spaces not looking quite so flat.”

In addition to having professional know-how, as well as a business partner to help pull off certain looks, Harris also has the advantage of access to atypical furniture. The large living room sofa, for example, is commercial grade.

“There are a lot of technical aspects to that,” Harris explained. “The fabric is a huge part of it. They measure it in something called double rubs; basically, someone has gone through a test of rubbing a fabric and they tell you how many double rubs (it can withstand).”

The Harris home’s dining room chairs are also commercial grade. They’re the same chairs Harris and Jordan used in a restaurant they designed, so they knew they would be an aesthetically pleasing yet durable addition to a space that now also serves the Harris’ canine as well as their infant son, Thatcher.

“(The sofa and dining chairs) probably get the most wear and tear of any furniture pieces in our home,” Harris said with a laugh.

Armed with furniture that can withstand just about anything, Harris can now sit back and enjoy the fruits of her interior design labor.

“Having a (small child) and a dog,” she said, “it’s really nice to just have a simple, spacious area that we can just hang out in as a family.”

Custom-built and contemporary

Katy Kane and Chris Eldridge, of design-driven construction firm Eldridge Company , are constantly scouting lots in Louisville and surrounding areas. One fateful day, they headed out to view a lot for a client and instead discovered the site of their future home.

“We're always looking (for lots) in Oldham County,” Kane told The Courier Journal. “We were looking (at lots) for a client here, and we … walked to that spot and put in an offer that day.”

The couple already knew what kinds of things they wanted in their next home, so it didn’t take long for Eldridge to draw up the plans; he finished them over a weekend, and the permits were ready to go shortly thereafter.

To furnish their new open-concept abode, they mixed older furniture with new pieces, including a set of brown leather chairs in the living room.

“This house is a lot bigger,” Kane explained, “so we had to buy a lot of furnishings for it. (The chairs are some of ) the first furniture that we bought for ourselves just because we like it.”

To the right of the chairs is the fireplace, which Kane is especially fond of.

“It’s natural slate and it looks amazing,” she exclaimed. “It is one of my favorite things in the house.”

The fireplace, like many aspects of the custom-built home, has a certain modern quality that is distinctive of Eldridge Company homes. But as Kane explained, the exterior is a bit toned down.

“This one's actually pretty reined in for us because we wanted to fit into the context of an older neighborhood,” she said. “And I think most of this neighborhood was built in the 90s. So, you know, we didn't want to push (the aesthetic) too much — but then you come inside and of course, it looks like one of ours.”

Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

nuts & bolts: Award-winning abode

Home : This is a 5-bed, 4-and-a-half bath, 4,500-square-foot, modern farmhouse-style home in the Crestwood subdivision of Brentwood that was built in 2023.

Distinctive elements: Won "Best Kitchen" and “Best Home Automation in the Homearama 2023 Best Of awards; custom designed and built cabinets by Vittitow Cabinets; a mix of iron ore painted cabinets match matte black GE Cafe appliances and white oak cabinetry; quartz countertops; gold hardware; large farmhouse sink; herringbone pattern white tile backsplash with dark grout; living room with vaulted ceiling, natural beam light fixture from Brecher's Lighting, 42-inch gas fireplace from Fireplace Distributors, custom built mantle surrounding the fireplace, and built-in bookshelves by Vittitow Cabinets; office with large, custom built double barn doors; full kitchen in basement with leathered granite tops and octagon tile backsplash; theater system with 130-inch screen by Automated Living; hidden speakeasy with a bookshelf that opens with an iPhone app, and custom cabinets with a mirrored tile backsplash.

Applause! Applause! Unbridled Homes team (Matt Norton, Construction Manager; Shawn Collins, Assistant Construction Manager; and Jason McCartin, Office Manager); Set the Stage; Vittitow Cabinets; Automated Living; Louisville Insulation; KI Lumber; Carpet Specialists; Louisville Tile; Brecher's Lighting; Closets by Design; Ferguson's; Fireplace Distributors; River City Bank.

nuts & bolts: Casual and comfy

Owners : Tim and Dani Harris. Tim is a marketing director and Dani is an interior designer. Also in the home is their son, Thatcher.

Home : This is a 3-bed, 2-bath, 1,600-square-foot, ranch home that was built in 1959 in the Wildwood neighborhood.

Distinctive elements : Original refinished hardwood throughout; white paint throughout with black trimmed windows; kitchen includes quartz counters, tongue-and-groove backsplash; farmhouse sink, and black fixtures; bathroom includes slate floor tile, subway tile tub surround, marble vanity top and gold fixtures.

Applause! Applause! Kitchen remodel contractor: Abundant Redemption Contracting; cabinets: Cornerstone Kitchens; hardwood refinishing: Kaiser Flooring. The Harris family would also like to thank their family members who helped tear down many layers of wallpaper and pull up lots of original shag carpet.

nuts & bolts: Custom-built and contemporary

Owners : Katy Kane and Chris Eldridge. Kane is a project coordinator at Eldridge Company and Eldridge is a builder at Eldridge Company. Also in the home are the couple’s children, Grace, Evelyn, Magnolia, and Annie the dog.

Home : This is a 5-bed, 3-and-a-half bath, 3,890-square-foot modern home in Ridgeview Place that was built in 2021.

Distinctive elements: Open kitchen and dining space with hickory cabinetry designed by Katie Reece at Century Entertainment & Furnishings; coffee brown granite on the perimeter, and Andino White granite by Trademark on the oversized island with seating for six; appliances include 36-inch Wolf gas range and 36-inch Classic Sub-Zero refrigerator; Moooi Flock of Light chandelier illuminates 10-person pecan dining table by Saw-Whet Hardwoods; Amorim Wise cork flooring by Honest Home throughout; painting over beverage bar by Rebecca Norton; glass sculpture on the dining table by Rebecca Norton and Casey Hyland; fireplace feature wall in the double-height great room is a slate surround with quartz bench ledge and granite stone base; Axel armchairs by West Elm; Finley sofa by Rove Concepts; powder room wall and trim color in Sherwin Williams Iron Ore; artwork by Kate Mattingly; Adoni slate floor and Siberian Pearl marble shower by Tile Shop; 71-inch soaking tub, and Metris faucets by Hansgrohe in chrome in owners’ bath; Windsor Doors and Andersen Windows; Norman size Meridian brick; Patio edged with Indiana limestone; Clopay Avante garage door by Cunningham Door.

Applause! Applause! Designed and built by Chris Eldridge at Eldridge Company; special thanks to Josh Newman for custom metal rails, table legs, and roof overhangs; special thanks to Saw-Whet Hardwoods for custom pecan pieces throughout; cork flooring by Honest Home; cabinetry by Katie Reece at Century Entertainment & Furnishings.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Clean, sleek lines: Explore 3 of our favorite homes with neutral tones and modern vibes