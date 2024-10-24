See how Kentucky bourbon, distilleries ranked in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Multiple Kentucky locations are gaining national recognition on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice list in bourbon and whiskey categories.

According to a news release, Kentucky ranked in the top 10 in categories for best craft distillery tour and best craft whiskey. Some Indiana locations were also featured, with one in Borden, located about half an hour from downtown Louisville. Here's where they ranked.

Kentucky distilleries make USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice

Kentucky locations ranked in the best craft distillery tour category with Angel's Envy at No. 3, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. at No. 6 and Castle & Key Distillery at No. 7. In the best craft whiskey category, rankings were Log Still Distillery at No. 3, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. at No. 4 and Castle & Key Distillery at No. 7.

Best craft distillery tour

Best craft whiskey

Best canned cocktail company

Bloomington, Indiana's Cardinal Spirits ranks in multiple USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards categories

In addition to ranking No. 6 for best canned cocktail company, Cardinal Spirits also fell at No. 10 for best craft vodka and No. 10 for best craft specialty spirits.

Best craft mixer brand

