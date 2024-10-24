Open in App
    See how Kentucky bourbon, distilleries ranked in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

    By Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Multiple Kentucky locations are gaining national recognition on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice list in bourbon and whiskey categories.

    According to a news release, Kentucky ranked in the top 10 in categories for best craft distillery tour and best craft whiskey. Some Indiana locations were also featured, with one in Borden, located about half an hour from downtown Louisville. Here's where they ranked.

    Around Kentucky: See how Kentucky attractions ranked in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award

    Kentucky distilleries make USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice

    Kentucky locations ranked in the best craft distillery tour category with Angel's Envy at No. 3, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. at No. 6 and Castle & Key Distillery at No. 7. In the best craft whiskey category, rankings were Log Still Distillery at No. 3, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. at No. 4 and Castle & Key Distillery at No. 7.

    Best craft distillery tour

    Best craft whiskey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7JjO_0wJugi8y00

    Best canned cocktail company

    Bloomington, Indiana's Cardinal Spirits ranks in multiple USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards categories

    In addition to ranking No. 6 for best canned cocktail company, Cardinal Spirits also fell at No. 10 for best craft vodka and No. 10 for best craft specialty spirits.

    Best craft mixer brand

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: See how Kentucky bourbon, distilleries ranked in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

