    • The Courier Journal

    UofL to pay $225k in severance benefits to administrator who left after 4 months

    By Killian Baarlaer, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The University of Louisville will pay out $225,000 in severance benefits to a former high-ranking administrator who left his post after spending roughly just four months on the job, according to documents obtained by The Courier Journal.

    A severance agreement obtained through a public records request shows UofL agreed to pay Riggs Lewis, who served as the university's vice president for external relations and communications starting in July, $225,000 in monthly installments over the next six months.

    UofL President Kim Schatzel announced on Oct. 9 that Lewis was stepping down from his post. In a resignation letter sent to Schatzel, Lewis wrote that he plans to return to private practice, in which he had extensive experience prior to joining the university. No further reason for his departure was given in his resignation letter or Schatzel's announcement.

    "As we discussed, I have spent my career in private practice and consulting corporate clients and it is my desire to return to that career at this time," he wrote to Schatzel.

    A UofL spokesperson declined to comment on why Lewis left the university. Lewis could not be reached for comment.

    Lewis previously served as system vice president for health policy at Norton Healthcare since 2015. In that role, he worked closely with business partners, regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders to forward the hospital network's strategic mission, according to a copy of his resume shared by UofL.

    A job-offer letter provided by the university stipulated that Lewis "be separated from and not be involved in any capacity with UofL Health, its management, its board meetings, strategies, consultant, advertising/marketing efforts or government relations/lobbying" for 15 months after his termination date with Norton Healthcare.

    According to his resume, Lewis served as the founding chairman for the Louisville Medical & Education District , known as LOUMED, starting in 2021. He transitioned out of the role when he left Norton Healthcare, LOUMED spokesperson Lauren Burdette said.

    The economic development district located in downtown is a hub for health care facilities, higher education institutions and jobs. UofL Health, the University of Louisville and Norton Healthcare make up three of four institutions that combined to create a formal entity advocating for the district's growth.

    Lewis was appointed to a five-year term as vice president for external relations and communications at UofL and earned a starting annual salary of $450,000, according to his offer letter.

    In the role, he was charged with overseeing the university's relationship with all levels of government and other stakeholders in the community, according to the job description.

    John Karman, executive director of communications, will take over as interim vice president for communications and marketing. Nick Peak, assistant vice president of external relations, will lead UofL's government relations efforts in the interim, Schatzel said in an email to staff announcing the departure.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UofL to pay $225k in severance benefits to administrator who left after 4 months

    Dave Peterson
    1d ago
    U of L can always be counted on to be a true guardian of public funds!!
