    Kentucky Amendment 1: What to know about the measure that would ban noncitizen voting

    By Hannah Pinski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMNiK_0wJuGds300

    One of two constitutional amendments on Kentucky's ballot this election cycle asks voters to consider revising the state constitution to ban noncitizens from voting in Kentucky elections.

    The ballot measure, called Amendment 1, has received much less attention than a second measure regarding education funding . But it's part of a national trend, with voters in eight states weighing in on noncitizen voting in 2024.

    Here's what to know ahead of Election Day.

    What is Kentucky Amendment 1?

    The Kentucky Constitution currently allows citizens 18 and older who meet certain residence requirements to vote.

    Amendment 1 proposes adding the language "no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to vote in the state" into sections 145 and 155 of the state constitution.

    Voters will be asked to select "yes" or "no" on their ballots, with yes supporting the amendment and no opposing it.

    Early voting in Louisville: When and where to vote before Election Day

    Are noncitizens voting in Kentucky?

    It's already a federal crime for noncitizens to vote in state and federal elections, and multiple studies have confirmed that undocumented immigrants voting in elections is rare.

    During an Interim Joint Committee on State Government in June, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams testified that he hasn't seen noncitizens vote or attempt to vote in Kentucky elections during his time in the position.

    He also said Kentucky's Constitution implies, although it does not explicitly state, that noncitizens cannot vote in state or local elections. Across the country , only a few municipalities in California, Maryland, Vermont and Washington D.C. allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

    Still, the Republican told The Courier Journal he supports the amendment.

    “My policy is to permit only U.S. citizens to vote in Kentucky’s elections," Adams said in a statement. "I’m voting for Amendment One to make our state constitution explicit on this point and keep Kentucky a national leader on election integrity."

    Who supports Amendment 1 in Kentucky?

    The amendment was sponsored by Republican Rep. Michael Meredith in the state House and Republican Sen. Jason Howell in the Senate.

    Supporters for the amendment argue the measure will protect election integrity and stop undocumented immigrants from voting in elections.

    Americans for Citizens Voting, an organization "dedicated to upholding the integrity of the electoral process," launched a campaign supporting the amendment. In a press release sent by the group, Meredith said the amendment "simply closes a loophole in the Kentucky Constitution to make clear that you must be a citizen to vote in elections in Kentucky."

    Similar measures have been introduced in other states and will be on their November ballots, including in Iowa and Wisconsin . On the national level , House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a bill earlier this year to help prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

    Amendment 2: What to know about 'school choice' programs before voting on the ballot measure

    Who opposes Amendment 1 in Kentucky?

    Corey Shapiro, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, called the amendment an "unnecessary provision" and said it promotes a false narrative that there is widespread noncitizen voting in elections.

    He said the legislature should instead focus on creating laws that will increase voter turnout.

    "Our legislature should be spending far more time creating additional opportunities for people to vote," Shapiro said. "We have some of the most limited election laws in terms of the amount of opportunities people have to vote compared to other states."

    Shapiro is also concerned the measure will create fear and increase anti-immigrant sentiments.

    "This seems to be yet another attempt to suggest that somehow immigrants are creating loopholes or taking advantage of loopholes or violating the law in ways that the reality is that they're not," he said.

    Reach reporter Hannah Pinski at @hpinski@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @hannahpinski.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Amendment 1: What to know about the measure that would ban noncitizen voting

    Billy Bales
    7h ago
    The Demcs are Ignoring our Laws and Implementing their own Laws to override our Constitution and Bill of Rights
    CoG@H
    9h ago
    Vote YES!
