Kentucky's 2024 Mr. and Ms. Golf winners, All-State selections announced

Lexington Catholic High School’s Charlie Spiller and Rowan County’s Athena Singh have been named Kentucky’s 2024 Mr. and Ms. Golf by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association .

Spiller took Mr. Golf honors after earning a season-high 1,330 points on the All-State points list. A senior who has committed to Belmont University, Spiller won a three-hole playoff to capture the boy s state championship earlier this month at Bowling Green Country Club.

Singh finished with 1,450 points to take Ms. Golf honors. A junior who has committed to the University of Houston, Singh won the girls state title at Bowling Green Country Club.

Coach of the Year honors went to Madison Central’s Kyle Congleton (boys) and Sacred Heart’s Mackenzie Moir (girls).

Two boys from the Louisville area earned first-team All-State honors: South Oldham senior Griffin Barke and St. Xavier sophomore Luc Kelty.

Sacred Heart’s duo of senior Emma Lindemoen and sophomore Keira Yun represented Louisville on the girls All-State first team.

Here are the complete All-State teams:

Boys first team – Charlie Spiller (Lexington Catholic), Landon Hunt (McCracken County), Cam Roberts (Pikeville), Griffin Barke (South Oldham), Barton Rutledge (Allen County-Scottsville), Layton Richey (Greenwood), Jake Feldhaus (Madison Central), Seth Barker (Madison Central), Bradford Lacefield (Woodford County), Luc Kelty (St. Xavier)

Boys second team – Paxton McKelvey (Ryle), William Hudson (Trinity), Colton Woosley (South Oldham), Evan Taylor (George Rogers Clark), Brady Hensley (North Laurel), Tucker Jones (Madison Central), Bryce Vernon (Taylor County), Luke Bryant (Eastern), Ryan Stokes (Marshall County), Brayden Casolari (Harlan County)

Girls first team – Athena Singh (Rowan County), Madison Glisson (Ballard Memorial), Reagan Ramage (Cooper), Emma Lindemoen (Sacred Heart), Kylah Lunsford (Henry Clay), Keira Yun (Sacred Heart), Claire Reynolds (Daviess County), Katie Roberts (Marshall County), Morgan Kennedy (Boyd County), Kenzie Willen (Cumberland County)

Girls second team – Mollie Neeley (Madison Central), Carter Lankford (Lexington Christian), Brooklynn Bohnert (Sacred Heart), Caroline Childers (Bowling Green), Channing Hagen (Lexington Catholic), Anika Okuda (Ryle), Abigail Caine (Woodford County), Mackenzie Federspiel (Madison Central), Avery Suter (South Oldham), Sydney McClanahan (South Warren), Greer Wathen (Sacred Heart), Elsie Espinola (South Warren)

