Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features new No. 1 team in Class 3A

This week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features a new No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Hart County , off to an 8-0 start, is the new leader in Class 3A. The Raiders knocked off Glasgow, 15-7, on Friday.

Previous No. 1 Christian Academy dropped to No. 3 following its 48-28 loss at Central on Friday . Central jumped to No. 2.

Male (Class 6A), Cooper (5A), Boyle County (4A), Owensboro Catholic (2A) and Campbellsville (A) kept the No. 1 spots in their respective classes. Cooper is the only unanimous No. 1 team.

The Kentucky High School Football Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists throughout the state, with one representative from each of the 16 regions (as designated by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association ) in order to provide geographical balance.

Here are the complete polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Male (8) 7-1 148 1

2. Trinity (5) 7-2 144 2

3. Manual (3) 7-1 135 3

4. St. Xavier 5-3 115 4

5. Frederick Douglass 5-3 88 5

6. Ryle 6-2 86 6

7. Bryan Station 4-4 48 7

8. North Hardin 6-2 43 10

9. Madison Central 5-3 21 8

10. Barren County 7-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Oldham County 17, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Ballard 2, Fern Creek 2.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Cooper (16) 9-0 160 1

2. South Warren 7-1 141 3

3. Bowling Green 6-2 119 2

4. Highlands 7-2 109 4

5. Woodford County 7-1 92 5

6. South Oldham 7-2 69 7

7. Owensboro 5-3 62 6

8. Scott County 5-4 41 8

9. Graves County 6-2 30 T9

10. Pulaski County 5-3 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Conner 15, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Atherton 11, Southwestern 2, Grayson County 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (15) 8-0 159 1

2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 8-0 143 2

3. Franklin County 8-0 128 3

4. Corbin 7-1 109 4

5. Covington Catholic 6-2 86 5

6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 85 6

7. Johnson Central 7-2 63 7

8. Allen County-Scottsville 7-1 49 8

9. North Oldham 6-2 24 9

10. Greenup County 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Spencer County 9, Bardstown 5, Wayne County 3, DeSales 1, Warren East 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Hart County (6) 8-0 144 2

2. Central (7) 5-3 135 4

3. Christian Academy (3) 5-3 129 1

4. Bell County 7-1 119 3

5. Belfry 6-2 93 5

6. Rockcastle County 7-1 71 6

7. Union County 6-2 65 8

8. Adair County 7-1 49 9

9. Lloyd Memorial 6-2 28 7

10. Hancock County 7-1 19 10

Others receiving votes: Clay County 10, Lexington Catholic 9, Franklin-Simpson 7, Garrard County 2.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Owensboro Catholic (14) 8-0 157 1

2. Beechwood (1) 8-1 137 2

3. Lexington Christian (1) 6-2 133 3

4. Mayfield 5-2 102 T4

5. Murray 7-1 101 T4

6. Prestonsburg 8-0 77 6

7. Bracken County 7-1 61 7

8. Somerset 5-3 51 8

9. Washington County 7-2 25 10

10. Betsy Layne 6-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Breathitt County 7, Martin County 7, Monroe County 3, Crittenden County 2, Knott County Central 1, Owen County 1, Shelby Valley 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Campbellsville (14) 8-0 158 1

2. Sayre 8-0 134 2

3. Pikeville (2) 3-5 119 3

4. Raceland 5-3 118 4

5. Kentucky Country Day 6-2 95 5

6. Newport Central Catholic 5-3 77 6

7. Hazard 5-3 55 7

8. (tie) Bethlehem 5-3 36 9

8. (tie) Newport 5-2 36 10

10. Ludlow 6-2 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop Brossart 8, Paris 5, Williamsburg 5, Caverna 4, Louisville Holy Cross 3, Russellville 1.

Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

More high school football: As KHSAA football postseason approaches, here are top Louisville-area games to see in Week 10

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features new No. 1 team in Class 3A