Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features new No. 1 team in Class 3A

    By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    This week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features a new No. 1 team in Class 3A.

    Hart County , off to an 8-0 start, is the new leader in Class 3A. The Raiders knocked off Glasgow, 15-7, on Friday.

    Previous No. 1 Christian Academy dropped to No. 3 following its 48-28 loss at Central on Friday . Central jumped to No. 2.

    Male (Class 6A), Cooper (5A), Boyle County (4A), Owensboro Catholic (2A) and Campbellsville (A) kept the No. 1 spots in their respective classes. Cooper is the only unanimous No. 1 team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEh9H_0wIOaVok00

    The Kentucky High School Football Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists throughout the state, with one representative from each of the 16 regions (as designated by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association ) in order to provide geographical balance.

    Here are the complete polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

    Class 6A

    Rank-school (FPV)        Record  Pts    LW

    1. Male (8)                      7-1      148      1

    2. Trinity (5)                    7-2      144       2

    3. Manual (3)                  7-1       135      3

    4. St. Xavier                     5-3      115       4

    5. Frederick Douglass    5-3        88       5

    6. Ryle                             6-2        86      6

    7. Bryan Station              4-4        48       7

    8. North Hardin               6-2       43      10

    9. Madison Central          5-3       21       8

    10. Barren County            7-1      20      NR

    Others receiving votes: Oldham County 17, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Ballard 2, Fern Creek 2.

    Class 5A

    Rank-school (FPV)         Record  Pts    LW

    1. Cooper (16)                   9-0     160      1

    2. South Warren                7-1     141      3

    3. Bowling Green               6-2     119      2

    4. Highlands                      7-2      109      4

    5. Woodford County          7-1      92       5

    6. South Oldham                7-2     69        7

    7. Owensboro                     5-3     62        6

    8. Scott County                   5-4     41        8

    9. Graves County                 6-2    30       T9

    10. Pulaski County               5-3    16      NR

    Others receiving votes: Conner 15, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Atherton 11, Southwestern 2, Grayson County 1.

    Class 4A

    Rank-school (FPV)            Record  Pts    LW

    1. Boyle County (15)            8-0      159     1

    2. Paducah Tilghman (1)      8-0      143     2

    3. Franklin County                8-0     128      3

    4. Corbin                              7-1      109      4

    5. Covington Catholic          6-2       86       5

    6. Ashland Blazer                 7-1       85       6

    7. Johnson Central               7-2       63       7

    8. Allen County-Scottsville   7-1       49       8

    9. North Oldham                  6-2       24       9

    10. Greenup County             6-2       15      10

    Others receiving votes: Spencer County 9, Bardstown 5, Wayne County 3, DeSales 1, Warren East 1.

    Class 3A

    Rank-school (FPV)             Record  Pts     LW

    1. Hart County (6)                8-0      144       2

    2. Central (7)                        5-3      135       4

    3. Christian Academy (3)      5-3      129       1

    4. Bell County                       7-1      119       3

    5. Belfry                                6-2       93        5

    6. Rockcastle County            7-1      71         6

    7. Union County                   6-2      65         8

    8. Adair County                   7-1      49         9

    9. Lloyd Memorial                6-2      28         7

    10. Hancock County             7-1      19       10

    Others receiving votes: Clay County 10, Lexington Catholic 9, Franklin-Simpson 7, Garrard County 2.

    Class 2A

    Rank-school (FPV)                  Record  Pts    LW

    1. Owensboro Catholic (14)      8-0      157      1

    2. Beechwood (1)                      8-1      137      2

    3. Lexington Christian (1)          6-2     133       3

    4. Mayfield                                5-2    102      T4

    5. Murray                                  7-1      101     T4

    6. Prestonsburg                        8-0       77       6

    7. Bracken County                    7-1       61       7

    8. Somerset                              5-3       51        8

    9. Washington County             7-2       25       10

    10. Betsy Layne                        6-2       14        9

    Others receiving votes: Breathitt County 7, Martin County 7, Monroe County 3, Crittenden County 2, Knott County Central 1, Owen County 1, Shelby Valley 1.

    Class A

    Rank-school (FPV)                Record  Pts     LW

    1. Campbellsville (14)               8-0     158      1

    2. Sayre                                    8-0     134       2

    3. Pikeville (2)                           3-5     119      3

    4. Raceland                              5-3     118       4

    5. Kentucky Country Day         6-2      95        5

    6. Newport Central Catholic    5-3      77        6

    7. Hazard                                 5-3       55        7

    8. (tie) Bethlehem                    5-3       36        9

    8. (tie) Newport                       5-2       36       10

    10. Ludlow                               6-2       26       NR

    Others receiving votes: Bishop Brossart 8, Paris 5, Williamsburg 5, Caverna 4, Louisville Holy Cross 3, Russellville 1.

    Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

    More high school football: As KHSAA football postseason approaches, here are top Louisville-area games to see in Week 10

    Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky High School Football Media Poll features new No. 1 team in Class 3A

    Related Search

    Kentucky high school footballGarrard countyWashington CountyHigh School footballHigh school sportsFootball team rankings

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal8 hours ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Opinion | Gerth: Trump goes against what Kentuckians stand for. Why do so many support him?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses case to resume executions
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Rick Pitino suggests 20-team college basketball 'super league' to 'combat' football
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Can Kentucky voters sign Elon Musk's petition for the chance to win $1M? What to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy