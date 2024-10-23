Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Amendment 2 forum focuses on school vouchers, accountability. Here's what was said

    By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFZ9L_0wINv3gV00

    Nearly 100 people sought to learn more about the impact Amendment 2 could have on the state’s education system while attending a panel discussion Tuesday evening hosted by The Courier Journal.

    In less than two weeks, Kentuckians will head to the polls, where they'll be asked to select yes or no on a ballot measure that would amend seven sections of the state's constitution. If approved, the measure will allow for public funds to go toward education outside the public school system, such as charter schools or school vouchers.

    Leading up to the election, state-based groups have spent more than $3 million to share disputing information for and against the measure. Tuesday’s panel included voices from both of those camps.

    Jefferson County Teachers Association President Maddie Shepard shared the reasons for her opposition while Jim Waters, president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions , expressed his hope for its passage. They were joined by William Hoyt, chair of public finance at the University of Kentucky's Martin School of Public Policy and Administration, who spoke more broadly about the different impacts the amendment could have in Kentucky.

    “This is an issue that affects all of us, whether or not you have students in public school,” Shepard said at the start of the discussion. “You interact with people who go to public school and who will graduate from public school and work in our communities, so this is not a rural-urban issue. This is not a progressive or conservative issue. This is an everybody issue.”

    School vouchers vs. charter schools

    Shepard listed several reasons for urging Kentucky voters against passing the amendment, repeatedly insisting its passage will lead legislators to create a school voucher program, which would offer money toward private school tuition.

    The amendment does not create a specific "school choice" program, as they're referred to by proponents. But Shepard said the Republican-led legislature attempted to create a voucher program during the 2021 legislative session and would likely pursue one again should the amendment pass.

    The previous voucher legislation was ruled unconstitutional by the state's highest court, based on justices' interpretation of the state constitution. Amendment 2 would alter the same sections of the constitution cited in that ruling.

    Passing the amendment and giving politicians more freedom to create a program without constituents knowing their intentions, she argued, is like “writing a blank check to politicians in Kentucky who ... have historically underfunded public schools and have shown with their actions that public schools are not a priority.”

    Waters, however, disagreed with Shepard’s insistence that the amendment is strictly about voucher programs. Instead, amending the constitution, he said, “allows the legislature to quit looking over their shoulders for what the courts are demanding and start looking ahead at what parents desire and students need.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N16Nu_0wINv3gV00

    Waters repeatedly tried to bring the conversation away from its focus on vouchers and instead on the possibility that school choice in Kentucky could mean funding charter schools, which are public schools that are privately operated.

    In response, Shepard declined to share her thoughts on charter schools, again insisting the goal of Amendment 2 is to create a voucher program. When Waters was asked if his organization would support a policy in the next session focused on charters, rather than vouchers, he chuckled and said, "Yes, I think we would."

    Private and public school accountability

    The two debated several times about the meaning of accountability, with Shepard pointing out private schools do not have to publicly share their academic outcomes or financial statements, while Waters argued public schools are not being held accountable given the low rates of reading, math and science proficiency among the majority of Kentucky students.

    Parents, Waters said, will hold private schools accountable because if they are not satisfied with the school their children attend, then they can pull them out.

    “That’s the greatest accountability you can have,” he said.

    Given it is not known what kind of program Kentucky could implement, it is unclear if families who have used a voucher to access one private school would be able to take that funding to another school in the same year — or if the initial school they enrolled in would keep those funds. Public schools would still be required to take any students who enroll.

    Impact of a 'school choice' program on Kentucky's budget

    Several questions asked of the panelists centered around the impact the amendment could have on public school funding and Kentucky's budget.

    Professor Hoyt explained that other states have implemented voucher programs that offer less funding towards private tuition than the per pupil funding level in a public school.

    That means if a lot of students leave the public system, he said, it could drive down the cost. This is all dependent on how many students do leave, though, and what stipulations Kentucky legislatures might put into a voucher policy.

    Hoyt noted that while voucher programs initially served low-income and high-needs students, there has been an uptick nationally toward universal programs, meaning anyone regardless of income can access the assistance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbBnd_0wINv3gV00

    Shepard highlighted that point, saying in multiple states with voucher programs, the majority of families using a voucher were those already in private schools.

    This, she argued, means such a program won’t actually provide more choice to low-income families but would rather save money for wealthier ones. Additionally, it has the potential to stretch the education budget to cover the cost of more students, leaving less for those with high needs in public schools.

    Waters, on the other hand, said not all private school families in Kentucky are wealthy, but rather there are many who are “greatly suffering” in order to provide their child with the best fit for their education.

    Teacher unions, like Shepard’s (which is the largest in the state), are “against education freedom” and “against any different creativity or innovative ideas on education” because they are “simply committed to the status quo,” Waters said.

    Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Amendment 2 forum focuses on school vouchers, accountability. Here's what was said

    Related Search

    Amendment 2 impactKentucky education systemPublic vs charter schoolsSchool vouchersEducation accountabilityLouisville courier Journal

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    RayDog
    1d ago
    Here’s an idea. Let the public schools pick their students first based on academic testing and disciplinary records then the balance can go to the private schools.
    Howard Parker
    2d ago
    There's no good reason why public tax money go to private FOR-PROFIT schools that aren't required to hire accredited teachers.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    America's top 10% controls 60% of the wealth. The bottom half holds 6%.
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Daylight savings time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes
    The Courier Journal12 hours ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal8 hours ago
    Quarter Pounder sales suspended in some areas after E. coli illnesses and death. What to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Opinion | Gerth: Trump goes against what Kentuckians stand for. Why do so many support him?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney46 minutes ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses case to resume executions
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy