Amendment 2 forum focuses on school vouchers, accountability. Here's what was said

Nearly 100 people sought to learn more about the impact Amendment 2 could have on the state’s education system while attending a panel discussion Tuesday evening hosted by The Courier Journal.

In less than two weeks, Kentuckians will head to the polls, where they'll be asked to select yes or no on a ballot measure that would amend seven sections of the state's constitution. If approved, the measure will allow for public funds to go toward education outside the public school system, such as charter schools or school vouchers.

Leading up to the election, state-based groups have spent more than $3 million to share disputing information for and against the measure. Tuesday’s panel included voices from both of those camps.

Jefferson County Teachers Association President Maddie Shepard shared the reasons for her opposition while Jim Waters, president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions , expressed his hope for its passage. They were joined by William Hoyt, chair of public finance at the University of Kentucky's Martin School of Public Policy and Administration, who spoke more broadly about the different impacts the amendment could have in Kentucky.

“This is an issue that affects all of us, whether or not you have students in public school,” Shepard said at the start of the discussion. “You interact with people who go to public school and who will graduate from public school and work in our communities, so this is not a rural-urban issue. This is not a progressive or conservative issue. This is an everybody issue.”

School vouchers vs. charter schools

Shepard listed several reasons for urging Kentucky voters against passing the amendment, repeatedly insisting its passage will lead legislators to create a school voucher program, which would offer money toward private school tuition.

The amendment does not create a specific "school choice" program, as they're referred to by proponents. But Shepard said the Republican-led legislature attempted to create a voucher program during the 2021 legislative session and would likely pursue one again should the amendment pass.

The previous voucher legislation was ruled unconstitutional by the state's highest court, based on justices' interpretation of the state constitution. Amendment 2 would alter the same sections of the constitution cited in that ruling.

Passing the amendment and giving politicians more freedom to create a program without constituents knowing their intentions, she argued, is like “writing a blank check to politicians in Kentucky who ... have historically underfunded public schools and have shown with their actions that public schools are not a priority.”

Waters, however, disagreed with Shepard’s insistence that the amendment is strictly about voucher programs. Instead, amending the constitution, he said, “allows the legislature to quit looking over their shoulders for what the courts are demanding and start looking ahead at what parents desire and students need.”

Waters repeatedly tried to bring the conversation away from its focus on vouchers and instead on the possibility that school choice in Kentucky could mean funding charter schools, which are public schools that are privately operated.

In response, Shepard declined to share her thoughts on charter schools, again insisting the goal of Amendment 2 is to create a voucher program. When Waters was asked if his organization would support a policy in the next session focused on charters, rather than vouchers, he chuckled and said, "Yes, I think we would."

Private and public school accountability

The two debated several times about the meaning of accountability, with Shepard pointing out private schools do not have to publicly share their academic outcomes or financial statements, while Waters argued public schools are not being held accountable given the low rates of reading, math and science proficiency among the majority of Kentucky students.

Parents, Waters said, will hold private schools accountable because if they are not satisfied with the school their children attend, then they can pull them out.

“That’s the greatest accountability you can have,” he said.

Given it is not known what kind of program Kentucky could implement, it is unclear if families who have used a voucher to access one private school would be able to take that funding to another school in the same year — or if the initial school they enrolled in would keep those funds. Public schools would still be required to take any students who enroll.

Impact of a 'school choice' program on Kentucky's budget

Several questions asked of the panelists centered around the impact the amendment could have on public school funding and Kentucky's budget.

Professor Hoyt explained that other states have implemented voucher programs that offer less funding towards private tuition than the per pupil funding level in a public school.

That means if a lot of students leave the public system, he said, it could drive down the cost. This is all dependent on how many students do leave, though, and what stipulations Kentucky legislatures might put into a voucher policy.

Hoyt noted that while voucher programs initially served low-income and high-needs students, there has been an uptick nationally toward universal programs, meaning anyone regardless of income can access the assistance.

Shepard highlighted that point, saying in multiple states with voucher programs, the majority of families using a voucher were those already in private schools.

This, she argued, means such a program won’t actually provide more choice to low-income families but would rather save money for wealthier ones. Additionally, it has the potential to stretch the education budget to cover the cost of more students, leaving less for those with high needs in public schools.

Waters, on the other hand, said not all private school families in Kentucky are wealthy, but rather there are many who are “greatly suffering” in order to provide their child with the best fit for their education.

Teacher unions, like Shepard’s (which is the largest in the state), are “against education freedom” and “against any different creativity or innovative ideas on education” because they are “simply committed to the status quo,” Waters said.

Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Amendment 2 forum focuses on school vouchers, accountability. Here's what was said