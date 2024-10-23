USWNT in Louisville: What to know about U.S. women's soccer match at Lynn Family Stadium

For the first time in 20 years, the United States Women's National Team is playing a match in Louisville.

Lynn Family Stadium , home to Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC , will host a friendly between the U.S. and Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Americans won their fifth gold medal at the Olympics this past summer in Paris with a 1-0 victory over Brazil. Eighteen members of that team — including Rose Lavelle , Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson — will make the trip to Louisville.

Joining them is a newcomer familiar to Racing fans: forward Emma Sears . Sears, 22, was the 28th overall pick in this year's National Women's Soccer League draft from Ohio State. She has since set Racing's rookie goal-scoring record with five entering the final game of the 2024 regular season Nov. 3 at San Diego Wave FC.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match between the U.S. and Argentina:

The U.S. and Argentina are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Lynn Family Stadium.

TNT, Universo and truTV will broadcast the USWNT's match vs. Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium.

The match also will be streamed on Max and Peacock.

Tickets to the USWNT's match vs. Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium are available via the team's official website .

The cheapest option, as of Tuesday, Oct. 22, was a $40 standing-room-only ticket. Bleacher seats were going for $50 apiece.

The upcoming match between the USWNT and Argentina will mark the first time an American national team has taken the pitch at Lynn Family Stadium (capacity: 15,304) since it opened four years ago in Butchertown.

Previously, the USWNT played four games at what's now L&N Stadium between 1999-2004. It is 3-0-1 in the 502, with wins over Brazil (1999 Nike U.S. Women's Cup), Costa Rica and Canada (2000 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup).

The lone tie came against Japan in a 2004 friendly.

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The USWNT and Argentina have played four times — but not since Feb. 24, 2021. The Americans won that match, 6-0, and are undefeated in the series.

Argentina did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics and failed to advance past group play in last year's World Cup.

