    USWNT in Louisville: What to know about U.S. women's soccer match at Lynn Family Stadium

    By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    For the first time in 20 years, the United States Women's National Team is playing a match in Louisville.

    Lynn Family Stadium , home to Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC , will host a friendly between the U.S. and Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

    The Americans won their fifth gold medal at the Olympics this past summer in Paris with a 1-0 victory over Brazil. Eighteen members of that team — including Rose Lavelle , Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson — will make the trip to Louisville.

    Joining them is a newcomer familiar to Racing fans: forward Emma Sears . Sears, 22, was the 28th overall pick in this year's National Women's Soccer League draft from Ohio State. She has since set Racing's rookie goal-scoring record with five entering the final game of the 2024 regular season Nov. 3 at San Diego Wave FC.

    Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match between the U.S. and Argentina:

    What time is USWNT vs. Argentina in Louisville?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gJZ3_0wINuFEB00

    The U.S. and Argentina are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Lynn Family Stadium.

    What channel is USWNT vs Argentina in Louisville on?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeT2V_0wINuFEB00

    TNT, Universo and truTV will broadcast the USWNT's match vs. Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium.

    The match also will be streamed on Max and Peacock.

    How to get tickets for USWNT vs Argentina at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNt7b_0wINuFEB00

    Tickets to the USWNT's match vs. Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium are available via the team's official website .

    The cheapest option, as of Tuesday, Oct. 22, was a $40 standing-room-only ticket. Bleacher seats were going for $50 apiece.

    A brief history of USWNT matches in Louisville

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTBTJ_0wINuFEB00

    The upcoming match between the USWNT and Argentina will mark the first time an American national team has taken the pitch at Lynn Family Stadium (capacity: 15,304) since it opened four years ago in Butchertown.

    Previously, the USWNT played four games at what's now L&N Stadium between 1999-2004. It is 3-0-1 in the 502, with wins over Brazil (1999 Nike U.S. Women's Cup), Costa Rica and Canada (2000 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup).

    The lone tie came against Japan in a 2004 friendly.

    USWNT roster vs. Argentina in Louisville

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xaar_0wINuFEB00

    Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

    Defenders: Emily Fox (Arsenal FC), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

    Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

    Forwards: Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

    USWNT vs. Argentina history

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7bDX_0wINuFEB00

    The USWNT and Argentina have played four times — but not since Feb. 24, 2021. The Americans won that match, 6-0, and are undefeated in the series.

    Argentina did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics and failed to advance past group play in last year's World Cup.

    Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: USWNT in Louisville: What to know about U.S. women's soccer match at Lynn Family Stadium

