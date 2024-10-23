College football Week 9 picks: Louisville-Boston College, Kentucky-Auburn, more

Jason Frakes bounced back from his 1-4 performance two weeks ago and went 4-1 last week to regain sole possession of first place in The Courier Journal sports staff college football picks.

Ryan Black got back on the winning track, going 3-2 in Week 8 with Prince James Story and Rich Barak.

Brooks Holton, Alexis Cubit, C.L. Brown and sports director Natalie Pierre went 2-3.

For Week 9, all eight members predicted Alabama to top Missouri, Indiana to remain unbeaten with a victory over Washington and Louisville to pick up the win over ACC foe Boston College.

Six members picked Kentucky to defeat Auburn, while Barak and Pierre chose Auburn to win.

The same thing happened for the Texas A&M and LSU game, but this time, Story and Holton were the two who strayed from the pack.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As is our custom, predictions are straight-up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll . All times listed are ET.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

The picks : Eight for Louisville

Louisville is trying to rebound after a hard-fought loss to then-No. 6 Miami last week at home. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks is first in receiving touchdowns (8) and second in yards (679) in the ACC. He also ranks in the top five among FBS players for receiving touchdowns . The Cards have lost their last three road games at Boston College, including a 34-33 loss during the 2022 season. Boston College's defense sits close to the top in a few ACC categories. Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is second in the ACC and third nationally for sacks (9). He also leads the conference in tackles for loss (12). The Eagles defense has nine interceptions (15th nationally).

How to watch: Noon Saturday, Big Ten Network

The picks : Eight for Indiana

The undefeated Hoosiers will host ESPN's "College GameDay" before they take on Washington. This is the second time in program history that Indiana has started the season 7-0; they last did it in 1967. Head coach Curt Cignetti is the first coach in program history to begin his tenure 7-0. The Hoosiers offense is rolling through eight weeks; the unit has 47 touchdowns (first nationally). The Huskies are coming off a bye week and are in the middle of the Big Ten standings. Wide receiver Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten and is second nationally with nine receiving touchdowns.

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

The picks : Eight for Alabama

Alabama is coming off its second loss in three games and is trying to climb back into playoff contention. Star quarterback Jalen Milroe will attempt to bounce back from a one-touchdown, two-interception passing performance last week against Tennessee. Last week, Missouri defeated Auburn, and Eliah Drinkwitz became the first coach in program history to clinch bowl eligibility in each of his first five seasons.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

The picks: Six for Texas A&M and two for LSU (Holton and Story)

LSU and Texas A&M are the only teams left undefeated in SEC play. LSU has won six straight, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leads the SEC and ranks tied for seventh nationally in passing TDs (18) . Linebacker Whit Weeks leads the SEC in tackles (69), and the Tigers rank sixth in the FBS in sacks (24). The Aggies have one of the nation's best rushing attacks, averaging 218.6 yards per game ( second in the SEC and 13th in the FBS ). They are highly efficient in the red zone, scoring on 26 of 27 trips. The home team has won the last seven meetings, including the Tigers' 42-30 win last year.

How to watch: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

The picks : Six for Kentucky and two for Auburn (Barak and Pierre)

The Wildcats look to end their two-game skid and reach 4-4 heading into November. The last time Kentucky defeated Auburn was in 2009, 21-14. The last time the Wildcats defeated the Tigers at home was in 1966. The Tigers are 2-5, but three losses came in one-score games. Georgia is the only team to score more than 30 points against Auburn's defense this season.

The standings

1 – Jason Frakes (last week 4-1), 29-11

2 – Rich Barak (last week 3-2), 28-12

3 (tie) – C.L. Brown (last week 2-3), 25-15

3 (tie) – Alexis Cubit (last week 2-3), 25-15

3 (tie) – Prince James Story (last week 3-2), 25-15

6 (tie) -– Brooks Holton (last week 2-3), 24-16

6 (tie) – Natalie Pierre (last week 2-3), 24-16

8 – Ryan Black (last week 3-2), 23-17

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football Week 9 picks: Louisville-Boston College, Kentucky-Auburn, more