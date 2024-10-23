Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Sneak Peek: Green River Distilling Co. to open tasting room on Whiskey Row in Louisville

    By Matthew Glowicki, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Main Street in downtown Louisville is getting another bourbon-focused tenant.

    Green River Distilling Co. , an Owensboro-based distillery, plans to open a tasting room at 714 W. Main St., the company announced Tuesday.

    The new business is set to open in mid-2025.

    The tasting room will include a horseshoe-shaped tasting and cocktail bar as well as a retail and bottle shop selling everyday whiskies and limited-edition exclusives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0Zac_0wINtzQS00

    “Green River Distilling Co. has a rich history and an even better revival story and the Main Street experience will embody the brand’s timelessness and approachability,” Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Co. , said in a release.

    The ground-floor space will also include a lounge, a small performance stage, and a seating area. Past the main room, visitors will find a speakeasy bar that will host educational experiences and private events.

    Green River is owned by Bardstown Bourbon Company , the Bardstown-based whiskey distillery founded in 2014.

    Bardstown Bourbon Company made a splash last fall on Main Street when it opened its tasting room at 730 W. Main St. The company says it has been visited by over 100,000 people since opening.

    “We really have two completely different offerings when you look at what we bring to Main Street here,” Erwin said at a Tuesday news conference.

    The Bardstown Bourbon Company tasting room offers a "modern, innovative flair," he said, while the upcoming Green River experience will focus on the long history of the legacy brand, with some modern twists.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtQFQ_0wINtzQS00

    There has been a wave of distillery satellite tasting rooms since the Kentucky legislature passed a law in 2022 legalizing them, as well as the sale of bottles at gift shops.

    Nearby tasting rooms and other bourbon-focused offerings to open in recent years include Buzzard’s Roost , Barrels & Billets, an expanded Angel's Envy distillery Castle & Key 502 in the Omni Hotel, and the forthcoming Pursuit Spirits outpost on Main Street, to name a few.

    Green River memorabilia and artifacts will be placed throughout the 4,400-square-foot space, sharing the company’s history, which dates back to 1885.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RefHt_0wINtzQS00

    Reintroduced in 2022, Green River Distilling Co. is the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky and marks the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

    Though Green River Bourbon stopped distribution in 1955, distilling was revived in 2016 and it returned to store shelves in 2022 with its label declaring it "The Pride of Owensboro."

    Reach growth and development reporter Matthew Glowicki at mglowicki@courier-journal.com or 502-582-4000.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sneak Peek: Green River Distilling Co. to open tasting room on Whiskey Row in Louisville

    Related Search

    Green River distilling Co.Bardstown bourbon companyBourbon whiskeyGreen River distillingBardstown bourbon Co.Kentucky bourbon trail

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Daylight savings time 2024 ends soon. When do clocks fall back for DST? When time changes
    The Courier Journal12 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25? Jackpot stands at $229 million
    The Courier Journal8 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Quarter Pounder sales suspended in some areas after E. coli illnesses and death. What to know
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    It’s going to cost more to visit Disney World for the holidays next year
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Sleep app will let you fall asleep to the sound of KFC chicken being fried
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    On a budget? Shop Walmart's $7 Thanksgiving meal before it sells out
    The Courier Journal7 hours ago
    Onions recalled, off the menu at Yum Brands fast food restaurants amid E. coli outbreak
    The Courier Journal5 hours ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses case to resume executions
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Kentucky Supreme Court makes final ruling on Nima Kulkarni's eligibility in House race
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy