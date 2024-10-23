Sneak Peek: Green River Distilling Co. to open tasting room on Whiskey Row in Louisville

Main Street in downtown Louisville is getting another bourbon-focused tenant.

Green River Distilling Co. , an Owensboro-based distillery, plans to open a tasting room at 714 W. Main St., the company announced Tuesday.

The new business is set to open in mid-2025.

The tasting room will include a horseshoe-shaped tasting and cocktail bar as well as a retail and bottle shop selling everyday whiskies and limited-edition exclusives.

“Green River Distilling Co. has a rich history and an even better revival story and the Main Street experience will embody the brand’s timelessness and approachability,” Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Co. , said in a release.

The ground-floor space will also include a lounge, a small performance stage, and a seating area. Past the main room, visitors will find a speakeasy bar that will host educational experiences and private events.

Green River is owned by Bardstown Bourbon Company , the Bardstown-based whiskey distillery founded in 2014.

Bardstown Bourbon Company made a splash last fall on Main Street when it opened its tasting room at 730 W. Main St. The company says it has been visited by over 100,000 people since opening.

“We really have two completely different offerings when you look at what we bring to Main Street here,” Erwin said at a Tuesday news conference.

The Bardstown Bourbon Company tasting room offers a "modern, innovative flair," he said, while the upcoming Green River experience will focus on the long history of the legacy brand, with some modern twists.

There has been a wave of distillery satellite tasting rooms since the Kentucky legislature passed a law in 2022 legalizing them, as well as the sale of bottles at gift shops.

Nearby tasting rooms and other bourbon-focused offerings to open in recent years include Buzzard’s Roost , Barrels & Billets, an expanded Angel's Envy distillery Castle & Key 502 in the Omni Hotel, and the forthcoming Pursuit Spirits outpost on Main Street, to name a few.

Green River memorabilia and artifacts will be placed throughout the 4,400-square-foot space, sharing the company’s history, which dates back to 1885.

Reintroduced in 2022, Green River Distilling Co. is the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky and marks the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Though Green River Bourbon stopped distribution in 1955, distilling was revived in 2016 and it returned to store shelves in 2022 with its label declaring it "The Pride of Owensboro."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal