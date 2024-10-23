C.L. Brown Show: 2013 Louisville basketball champions high on Pat Kelsey's team, energy

This episode of The C.L. Brown Show features a pair of throwbacks to Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship team . N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts , who was an assistant coach on that U of L team, is fresh off making his first Final Four with the Wolfpack . Luke Hancock , who is now an ACC Network basketball analyst, was the Most Outstanding Player from the 2013 Final Four.

Keatts recounts how the Cardinals almost ended the Pack ' s season in the ACC Tournament . He tells how he came to recruit and sign U of L transfers Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield out of the portal. And he explains why new U of L coach Pat Kelsey will form his own identity with the Cards.

Hancock breaks down what he's most excited about for U of L under Kelsey; what position he's most concerned about on their roster; and why he's picking the Cards as a dark horse in the ACC this season.

