    • The Courier Journal

    C.L. Brown Show: 2013 Louisville basketball champions high on Pat Kelsey's team, energy

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aehp8_0wINqMY600

    This episode of The C.L. Brown Show features a pair of throwbacks to Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship team . N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts , who was an assistant coach on that U of L team, is fresh off making his first Final Four with the Wolfpack . Luke Hancock , who is now an ACC Network basketball analyst, was the Most Outstanding Player from the 2013 Final Four.

    Keatts recounts how the Cardinals almost ended the Pack ' s season in the ACC Tournament . He tells how he came to recruit and sign U of L transfers Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield out of the portal. And he explains why new U of L coach Pat Kelsey will form his own identity with the Cards.

    Hancock breaks down what he's most excited about for U of L under Kelsey; what position he's most concerned about on their roster; and why he's picking the Cards as a dark horse in the ACC this season.

    A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown , posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcast , Audible , CastBox and iHeartRadio , among others.

    More from C.L. Brown

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: C.L. Brown Show: 2013 Louisville basketball champions high on Pat Kelsey's team, energy

