No fluoride in water? Kentucky lawmaker renews push to remove state mandate

A Kentucky state representative is planning to try again to pass a measure that would make fluoridation in water optional for local districts .

At an Interim State Government Committee meeting Tuesday, Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, said he plans to again file a bill during the next legislative session that would let local governments stop adding fluoride — a naturally occurring mineral that helps prevent tooth decay — to their water.

The bill would also eliminate the state's water fluoridation mandate, which was established in 1954. Kentucky is one of 13 states that mandates statewide fluoridation, according to the Fluoride Action Network .

Hart has proposed the bill in the past, but this year's legislative session was the first time it received a committee hearing. The bill gained nearly unanimous support in the House committee during session but didn't make it to the finish line — or even a House floor vote.

At Tuesday's interim committee meeting, Hart said the bill wouldn't ban the use of fluoride but would remove an "unfunded mandate" and would protect the state from liability related to "risks" stemming from fluoride exposure.

According to a report released by the National Toxicology Program , "higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children."

"Now that the data and the research is showing that it does create an unreasonable health risk, when people start seeing the outcomes or they unfortunately have a health problem based on the water fluoridation in our water because we're mandating it, at some point, the state will be responsible for that," Hart said.

Other prominent health organizations , including the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics , however, say adding small amounts of fluoride to public drinking water helps strengthen teeth, with research showing fluoridated water reduces tooth decay by 25% in children and adults.

During the 2024 legislative session , dental professionals pushed back on the claims that fluoridating water does not help protect teeth and could lead to lower IQs in children or other health problems. Dr. Stephen Robertson, a dentist who is the executive director of the Kentucky Dental Association , said in February that fluoridation of water is one of the top 10 public health innovations of the 20 th century.

On Tuesday, nurse Cindi Batson with Kentucky for Fluoride Choice voiced support for Hart's bill, citing a recent court ruling in California, where a federal judge ruled the Environmental Protection Agency must strengthen regulations on fluoride in drinking water.

While District Court Judge Edward Chen said the evidence of potential risk now warrants some kind of action, he also said the ruling "does not conclude with certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health."

"Since this ruling, states, municipalities across the country, have stopped fluoridating their water," Batson said. "And in Kentucky, zero have, because we can't."

