Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Letters: Amendment 2 will lead to a government takeover of private schools

    By Letter to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Iw31_0wGoTYwC00

    Amendment 2 is a great idea; however, all told I would vote against it. The idea of a better atmosphere to learn for a child is priceless. And being able to have a choice of the facility to learn would be fantastic. However, fast forward about five to 10 years from now if Amendment 2 is passed, and I could see this occurring: Because these "private schools" are receiving public funds from the government, eventually the government will want to take over the administration of these schools and will turn them into the type of schools that we have now in the public system. And I could not fault them.

    If the government is supplying funds, then the government will have a say into those "private schools'" affairs. Right now there are plenty of ways — financially — to attend private schools. The private schools do fundraising just for that purpose, and I really wish to keep the government out of "private schools." As said in a famous movie, we don't need no stinkin' money! Nor the intrusion that will eventually come with it.

    Mike Hublar, 47119

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Letters: Amendment 2 will lead to a government takeover of private schools

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    🔥🎸MetalMaiden🎸🔥
    19h ago
    Since when has the government ever stopped taking over anything?
    Admenk
    21h ago
    Kentucky is on the least educated states list. Time for a change for our kids and their future! Vote yes!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal18 hours ago
    'Card declined' scares online shoppers in latest scam to run up fraudulent charges
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball staff are 'trying to live in that gray space' of innovation
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Evelyn 'Dee Dee' Stoops, mother of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, dies
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Opinion | Gerth: Trump goes against what Kentuckians stand for. Why do so many support him?
    The Courier Journal54 minutes ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy