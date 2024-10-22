Letters: Amendment 2 will lead to a government takeover of private schools

Amendment 2 is a great idea; however, all told I would vote against it. The idea of a better atmosphere to learn for a child is priceless. And being able to have a choice of the facility to learn would be fantastic. However, fast forward about five to 10 years from now if Amendment 2 is passed, and I could see this occurring: Because these "private schools" are receiving public funds from the government, eventually the government will want to take over the administration of these schools and will turn them into the type of schools that we have now in the public system. And I could not fault them.

If the government is supplying funds, then the government will have a say into those "private schools'" affairs. Right now there are plenty of ways — financially — to attend private schools. The private schools do fundraising just for that purpose, and I really wish to keep the government out of "private schools." As said in a famous movie, we don't need no stinkin' money! Nor the intrusion that will eventually come with it.

— Mike Hublar, 47119

