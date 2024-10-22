Open in App
    Kentucky's first nonalcoholic canned hop water launches in Louisville. Where to find it

    By Amanda Hancock, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Michael Moeller had been keeping a secret.

    Moeller, one of the founding partners of Louisville Ale Trail , knows a lot about craft beer and the Louisville market. But he noticed something missing here, a kind of beverage you can sip on that’s somewhere in between a zero-proof beer, too-sweet seltzer, and a bland ol’ water.

    For about the past year, he has been experimenting in his home kitchen, using a kegerator more so intended for home brewing to create varying versions of homemade nonalcoholic sparkling waters.

    So, without telling pretty much anyone, Moeller launched a brand new business: Kentucky Hop Water . He announced the launch last week, a surprise to his friends and the local craft beer community.

    Kentucky Hop Water, a nonalcoholic, carbonated and calorie-free beverage, will soon be available in 16-ounce four-packs at retailers across the state. It’s just what it sounds like — a water flavored with hops, including citra and amarillo.

    Hop water has been popping up as a drink trend in recent years, and this is billed as Kentucky’s first canned version. Moeller, who works in marketing, purposefully placed part of an image of Red River Gorge , which he took, on the label of the can.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DcpK_0wGo6NXj00

    "Sense of place is very important to me, especially when it comes to Kentucky," he told the Courier Journal. “It's something that I take great pride in.”

    Moeller, who recently stepped aside from his role with Louisville Ale Trail, is partnering with Against the Grain Brewery to produce the product.

    Starting in November, it will be sold in retail stores, with an assist from Beer House Distributors, and online at kentuckyhopwater.com .

    Preorders for eight-packs, with a price of $17.99 plus shipping, are available now on the site.

    “Kentucky’s rich beverage tradition is built on generations of expertise and innovation, from bourbon and beer to a new wave of creative craft drink options,” Moeller said in a press release. “After years of promoting hundreds of beverage brands throughout my own marketing career, I’m excited to finally launch my own. I can’t wait to see Kentucky Hop Water become available across the commonwealth, continuing Kentucky’s proud tradition of innovation in beverages.”

    Kentucky Hop Water also features tropical fruit flavors with floral and herbal notes, “offering a hoppy craft beer experience without alcohol or calories, making it ideal for those looking for a distinctive, sparkling choice,” the release added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZThOV_0wGo6NXj00

    Justin Wellington, Beer House Distributors’ assistant general manager, noted this product will “fill a much-needed gap” as the nonalcoholic beverage market continues to grow.

    “As the first local option in this space, Kentucky Hop Water brings a high-quality, unique product that we expect will strongly resonate with consumers seeking a refreshing, locally made alternative,” Wellington said in the release.

    For more information, visit kentuckyhopwater.com.

    Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky's first nonalcoholic canned hop water launches in Louisville. Where to find it

