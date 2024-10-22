Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    JCPS students gain insight into future careers through Academies of Louisville programs

    By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21i7oj_0wGnUu7s00

    Seneca seniors Karisha Bastola and Ben Williams stood at the front of their classroom on a recent morning, quizzing underclassmen on the names of bones that formed "Sheldon the Skeleton" standing next to them.

    Dressed in red scrubs, the pair cheered the younger students on as each correct answer rang out. Their excitement for the health field and to share their knowledge was apparent; both realized a few years ago what they learned through the school's health science academy was going to have a direct impact on their futures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edhRw_0wGnUu7s00

    Bastola and Williams will leave high school with multiple certifications and Bastola is already working at a nursing home, gaining in the field experience before she pursues medical school to become an OBGYN.

    Williams' doesn't plan to go into health care but when he looked at Seneca's different offerings, he decided health science would give him much of the foundational medical training he'll need as a firefighter. Once he turns 18, he plans to use the knowledge Seneca provided to become a phlebotomist so he can earn money while going through the firefighter academy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjEoQ_0wGnUu7s00

    Seneca's Health Science Academy is an Academies of Louisville program — one of dozens spread throughout 15 Jefferson County high schools that give students career-themed lessons to increase their readiness for life after graduation. Started in 2017, the program has gained the attention of other districts, with Arkansas educators and business leaders visiting Louisville in September to learn more.

    While many districts nationally are struggling with declining enrollment, Markous Jewett of the Little Rock Regional Chamber said Little Rock's has grown during the past three years — since they began exposing students to academy programs.

    "We want to grow our talent, keep our talent and attract our talent," said Jewett explaining why his city wants to learn more about the JCPS model.

    Aside from health science, JCPS high schoolers can gain first-hand experience in marketing, culinary arts, teaching and more.

    Throughout Seneca's campus, students learn how to cross-examine a witness in a mock courtroom; collect eggs from chickens corralled next to the school's greenhouse as well as learn the medical terminology of veterinarians.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUAMw_0wGnUu7s00

    The school also offers students a license in real estate and is home to Kentucky's only urban agriculture high school program, where students learn how to fix farm equipment, cultivate and harvest food and medically care for small and large animals.

    Most Louisville kids today, teacher Dylan Driskell said, have no direct connection to a farm and many show up at Seneca thinking the grocery store is where food comes from.

    "There is a lack of agriculture literacy," he said, but about 250 Seneca students who go through Driskell's classes are learning "to be agricultural stewards and to appreciate where their food comes from."

    More: JCPS school changes: Some students could see resides school change

    About 20 minutes across town, Iroquois' Emily Garcia and Keivona McAtee were wiring light switches as part of the school's all-girls electrician class, which is part of the Build Academy. Both plan to go to trade school after graduation to become licensed electricians and could arrive with enough training to surpass the first year of their apprenticeship.

    The market demand, teacher Aaron Phelps said, is tremendous — with companies calling him regularly to see if he has any electrician students who could work through co-op.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHcKp_0wGnUu7s00

    "Females need electrician work and they will be more comfortable with a female electrician," Garcia said about the unique advantage she brings to the field.

    Phelps also pointed out that she is bilingual, another credential that will give her a leg up.

    This is the first year the school established the all-girls class and the difference, both Phelps and the students noted, was comfort.

    Before, "the girls didn’t want to do much hands-on stuff when all the guys were in here," Phelps said. Now, "they're not worried as much about what the others in the class are going to think. They are definitely learning more."

    Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS students gain insight into future careers through Academies of Louisville programs

