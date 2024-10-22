Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    What is the Academies of Louisville program? Which schools have it?

    By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3Mhf_0wGnURiv00

    Jefferson County Public Schools established its Academies of Louisville program in 2017, offering in-depth training to thousands of high school students.

    Today academy programs are in 15 high schools, some are unique to one school while others are offered in several. Building on its success, the district established the Explore Pathways model in 2022 and began offering middle school students in 14 buildings exposure to different career fields.

    Students interested in a specific Academies of Louisville program not offered at their resides school can request to attend the non-resides school, though JCPS no longer provides transportation for these students.

    These are the 15 high schools and 14 middle schools offering academy programs.

    Atherton Academies

    • Engineering
    • Media Arts
    • Health Science

    Ballard Academies

    • Business Services
    • STEM
    • Media Art

    Doss Academies

    • Business and Finance
    • Health Sciences
    • Tech and Design

    Eastern Academies

    • Business
    • Computer Science and IT
    • Service and Design

    Fairdale Academies

    • Global Services
    • Public Service
    • Civil Service

    Fern Creek Academies

    • Communications
    • Tech and Trades
    • Education

    Iroquois Academies

    • Build
    • Create
    • Human Services

    Jeffersontown Academies

    • Business and Leadership
    • Build and Design
    • Health Science

    Moore Academies

    • Community
    • Health Science
    • STEM

    PRP Academies

    • Manufacturing, Engineering, and Design
    • Business and Communications
    • Health Sciences

    Seneca Academies

    • Agri-Science and Leadership
    • Health Science
    • Innovate

    Shawnee Academies

    • Aviation and Interactive Media Arts
    • Health and Human Services
    • JROTC

    Southern Academies

    • Automotive Engineering
    • iGEN
    • METaL

    Valley Academies

    • Business and Industry
    • Health Science
    • JROTC

    Waggener Academies

    • Health Science
    • IT & Law

    Which JCPS middle schools have Explore Pathways?

    • Academy @ Shawnee: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design
    • Echo Trail: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design
    • Farnsley: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design
    • Grace James Academy: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design
    • Highland: Consumer Science, Engineering and Design
    • Hudson: Consumer Science, Engineering and Design, Public Service
    • Kammerer: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design
    • Johnson: Healthcare Science, Public Service
    • Olmsted Academy South: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design
    • Newcomer: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Healthcare Science, Public Service, Engineering and Design
    • Ramsey: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Healthcare Science
    • Thomas Jefferson: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Public Service
    • W.E.B. DuBois Academy: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design
    • Westport: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What is the Academies of Louisville program? Which schools have it?

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Sandra Dawson
    21h ago
    Why just Louisville???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal18 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Jets vs Steelers includes first for Louisville native, PRP football alum Beanie Bishop
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball staff are 'trying to live in that gray space' of innovation
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Opinion | Gerth: Trump goes against what Kentuckians stand for. Why do so many support him?
    The Courier Journal54 minutes ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Going, going, almost gone. How to see Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas in Kentucky before it disappears
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy