What is the Academies of Louisville program? Which schools have it?

Jefferson County Public Schools established its Academies of Louisville program in 2017, offering in-depth training to thousands of high school students.

Today academy programs are in 15 high schools, some are unique to one school while others are offered in several. Building on its success, the district established the Explore Pathways model in 2022 and began offering middle school students in 14 buildings exposure to different career fields.

Students interested in a specific Academies of Louisville program not offered at their resides school can request to attend the non-resides school, though JCPS no longer provides transportation for these students.

These are the 15 high schools and 14 middle schools offering academy programs.

Atherton Academies

Engineering

Media Arts

Health Science

Ballard Academies

Business Services

STEM

Media Art

Doss Academies

Business and Finance

Health Sciences

Tech and Design

Eastern Academies

Business

Computer Science and IT

Service and Design

Fairdale Academies

Global Services

Public Service

Civil Service

Fern Creek Academies

Communications

Tech and Trades

Education

Iroquois Academies

Build

Create

Human Services

Jeffersontown Academies

Business and Leadership

Build and Design

Health Science

Moore Academies

Community

Health Science

STEM

PRP Academies

Manufacturing, Engineering, and Design

Business and Communications

Health Sciences

Seneca Academies

Agri-Science and Leadership

Health Science

Innovate

Shawnee Academies

Aviation and Interactive Media Arts

Health and Human Services

JROTC

Southern Academies

Automotive Engineering

iGEN

METaL

Valley Academies

Business and Industry

Health Science

JROTC

Waggener Academies

Health Science

IT & Law

Which JCPS middle schools have Explore Pathways?

Academy @ Shawnee: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Engineering and Design Echo Trail: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design Farnsley: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design Grace James Academy: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design Highland: Consumer Science, Engineering and Design

Consumer Science, Engineering and Design Hudson: Consumer Science, Engineering and Design, Public Service

Consumer Science, Engineering and Design, Public Service Kammerer: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design Johnson: Healthcare Science, Public Service

Healthcare Science, Public Service Olmsted Academy South: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Engineering and Design Newcomer: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Healthcare Science, Public Service, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Healthcare Science, Public Service, Engineering and Design Ramsey: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Healthcare Science

Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Healthcare Science Thomas Jefferson: Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Public Service

Business and Communication, Engineering and Design, Public Service W.E.B. DuBois Academy: Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design

Business and Communication, Consumer Science, Engineering and Design Westport: Business and Communication, Healthcare Science, Engineering and Design

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What is the Academies of Louisville program? Which schools have it?