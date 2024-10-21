Open in App
    Louisville basketball exhibition game score: Results from U of L vs Young Harris College

    By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250vhN_0wG9oggD00

    Coverage from the game:

    Louisville basketball cohesion on display in Pat Kelsey era debut at KFC Yum! Center

    Coverage during the game:

    Eighty-two days after wrapping up an encouraging exhibition tour of the Bahamas, Pat Kelsey 's inaugural Louisville men's basketball team will play at the KFC Yum! Center for the first time tonight.

    The Cardinals host Young Harris College , a Division II program from northeastern Georgia, in an exhibition scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. It's their first of two dress rehearsals before the 2024-25 regular season begins Nov. 4 against Morehead State.

    During a news conference last week, Kelsey said U of L isn't taking this unofficial game lightly — nor should it, after the disastrous Kenny Payne era included two exhibition losses to DII opponents.

    "There's absolutely, positively no such thing as a 'gimme game,'" the coach said. "Ever."

    That should be music to Cards fans' ears.

    Coached by Jeremy Currier, who has ties to members of Kelsey's staff, Young Harris returns all five starters and 82% of its scoring from a team that went 17-12 last season. The Mountain Lions compete in Conference Carolinas.

    Follow along below with live updates from the Yum! Center:

    Highlights from Louisville basketball's 47-point exhibition romp over Young Harris College

    Pat Kelsey's postgame comments after Louisville basketball beats Young Harris College

    FINAL: Louisville 106, Young Harris College 59

    Here's a look at the final box score:

    HALFTIME: Louisville 63, Young Harris College 27

    Here's a look at the first-half box score:

    It took Louisville less than a half to make more 3-pointers than it did between its two exhibition games combined last season (13).

    The Cards also turned the ball over only one time during the opening 20 minutes and tallied 18 assists on 24 baskets.

    Terrence Edwards Jr. leads all scorers with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting (6 for 8 from 3) in 12 minutes.

    Chucky Hepburn, James Scott connect for alley-oop; Louisville cruising early

    Louisville jumped out to a 24-7 lead over Young Harris at the 12-minute mark of the first half thanks in large part to its sharp shooting from 3-point range, but this fast-break lob from Chucky Hepburn to James Scott showed just how quickly the Cards can turn defense into offense.

    Louisville basketball's starting lineup vs. Young Harris College

    Here are Louisville's starters vs. Young Harris:

    Here's Young Harris' starters:

    What channel is Louisville basketball vs Young Harris College on today?

    The exhibition between the Cards and the Mountain Lions will not air on a traditional TV channel.

    It's on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Larry O'Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

    If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

    If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV ( FREE TRIAL ) and YouTube TV ( FREE TRIAL ). Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN's streaming platforms.

    How to listen to Louisville vs Young Harris College on the radio

    Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

    You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

    Louisville basketball 2024-25 schedule

    Note: Tipoff times and TV assignments are to be determined, unless noted otherwise.

    • Monday, Oct. 21: vs. Young Harris College (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Monday, Oct. 28: vs. Spalding (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Morehead State, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Saturday. Nov. 9: vs. Tennessee, noon, ACC Network
    • Tuesday, Nov. 19: vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Friday, Nov. 22: vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. Indiana (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), noon, ESPN
    • Thursday, Nov. 28: vs. Gonzaga or West Virginia (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), either noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
    • Friday, Nov. 29: vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas)
    • Tuesday, Dec. 3: Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge), 9 p.m., ACC Network
    • Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network
    • Wednesday, Dec. 11: vs. UTEP, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra
    • Saturday, Dec. 14: at Kentucky
    • Saturday, Dec. 21: at Florida State, 2 p.m., The CW
    • Saturday, Dec. 28: vs. EKU, noon, The CW
    • Wednesday, Jan. 1: vs. North Carolina, ACC Network
    • Saturday, Jan. 4: at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
    • Tuesday, Jan. 7: vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU
    • Saturday, Jan. 11: at Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
    • Tuesday, Jan. 14: at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Virginia, either ESPN or ESPN2
    • Tuesday, Jan. 21: at SMU, 9 p.m., ACC Network
    • Tuesday, Jan. 28: vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, Feb. 1: at Georgia Tech, 3:45 p.m., The CW
    • Wednesday, Feb. 5: at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Miami
    • Wednesday, Feb. 12: at N.C. State, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU
    • Sunday, Feb. 16: at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Florida State, noon, The CW
    • Tuesday, Feb. 25: at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, March 1: vs. Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
    • Wednesday, March 5: vs. California, 9 p.m., ACC Network
    • Saturday, March 8: vs. Stanford, ESPNU
    • Tuesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 15: ACC Tournament (Spectrum Center; Charlotte, N.C.)

    Louisville basketball 2024-25 roster

    Young Harris College basketball 2024-25 schedule

    • Friday, Nov. 8: Georgia College (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 1:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: University of North Georgia (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 3:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Nov. 13: at Catawba College, 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Wingate University, 1 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: at Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Nov. 26: vs. Toccoa Falls College, 11 a.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at Francis Marion University, 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Dec. 4: at Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Erskine College, 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Dec. 11: vs. Voorhees College (S.C.), 6 p.m.
    • Saturday, Dec. 14: at Clayton State University, 1 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Belmont Abbey College, 7 p.m.
    • Friday, Dec. 20: at Columbus State University, 11 a.m.
    • Wednesday, Jan. 8: vs. Shorter University (Ga.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Jan. 11: vs. Chowan University, 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, Jan. 18: at Barton College, 4 p.m.
    • Monday, Jan. 20: vs. Francis Marion University, 5:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Jan. 22: at Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Jan. 25: at North Greenville University, 4 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Jan. 28: at Shorter University (Ga.), 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Converse University, 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Feb. 5: vs. Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. UNC Pembroke, 4 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Feb. 11 : vs. Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Feb. 15: at University of Mount Olive, 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Feb. 19: King University (Tenn.), 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Feb. 26: at Erskine College, 7 p.m.
    • Sunday, March 2, through Sunday, March 9: Conference Carolinas Tournament (Spartanburg, S.C.)

    Young Harris College basketball 2024-25 roster

    Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball exhibition game score: Results from U of L vs Young Harris College

    Donnie Lane
    16h ago
    its start more 2 come
