Louisville basketball exhibition game score: Results from U of L vs Young Harris College

Louisville basketball cohesion on display in Pat Kelsey era debut at KFC Yum! Center

Eighty-two days after wrapping up an encouraging exhibition tour of the Bahamas, Pat Kelsey 's inaugural Louisville men's basketball team will play at the KFC Yum! Center for the first time tonight.

The Cardinals host Young Harris College , a Division II program from northeastern Georgia, in an exhibition scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. It's their first of two dress rehearsals before the 2024-25 regular season begins Nov. 4 against Morehead State.

During a news conference last week, Kelsey said U of L isn't taking this unofficial game lightly — nor should it, after the disastrous Kenny Payne era included two exhibition losses to DII opponents.

"There's absolutely, positively no such thing as a 'gimme game,'" the coach said. "Ever."

That should be music to Cards fans' ears.

Coached by Jeremy Currier, who has ties to members of Kelsey's staff, Young Harris returns all five starters and 82% of its scoring from a team that went 17-12 last season. The Mountain Lions compete in Conference Carolinas.

Here's a look at the final box score:

Here's a look at the first-half box score:

It took Louisville less than a half to make more 3-pointers than it did between its two exhibition games combined last season (13).

The Cards also turned the ball over only one time during the opening 20 minutes and tallied 18 assists on 24 baskets.

Terrence Edwards Jr. leads all scorers with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting (6 for 8 from 3) in 12 minutes.

Louisville jumped out to a 24-7 lead over Young Harris at the 12-minute mark of the first half thanks in large part to its sharp shooting from 3-point range, but this fast-break lob from Chucky Hepburn to James Scott showed just how quickly the Cards can turn defense into offense.

Here are Louisville's starters vs. Young Harris:

Here's Young Harris' starters:

The exhibition between the Cards and the Mountain Lions will not air on a traditional TV channel.

It's on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Larry O'Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV ( FREE TRIAL ) and YouTube TV ( FREE TRIAL ). Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN's streaming platforms.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

Note: Tipoff times and TV assignments are to be determined, unless noted otherwise.

Monday, Oct. 21: vs. Young Harris College (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. Young Harris College (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Monday, Oct. 28: vs. Spalding (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. Spalding (exhibition), 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Morehead State, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. Morehead State, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Saturday. Nov. 9: vs. Tennessee, noon, ACC Network

vs. Tennessee, noon, ACC Network Tuesday, Nov. 19: vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Friday, Nov. 22: vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. Winthrop, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. Indiana (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), noon, ESPN

vs. Indiana (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), noon, ESPN Thursday, Nov. 28: vs. Gonzaga or West Virginia (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), either noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

vs. Gonzaga or West Virginia (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas), either noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 Friday, Nov. 29: vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas)

vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise, Bahamas) Tuesday, Dec. 3: Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge), 9 p.m., ACC Network

Ole Miss (SEC/ACC Challenge), 9 p.m., ACC Network Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network

vs. Duke, 6 p.m., ACC Network Wednesday, Dec. 11: vs. UTEP, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

vs. UTEP, 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra Saturday, Dec. 14: at Kentucky

at Kentucky Saturday, Dec. 21: at Florida State, 2 p.m., The CW

at Florida State, 2 p.m., The CW Saturday, Dec. 28: vs. EKU, noon, The CW

vs. EKU, noon, The CW Wednesday, Jan. 1: vs. North Carolina, ACC Network

vs. North Carolina, ACC Network Saturday, Jan. 4: at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network Tuesday, Jan. 7: vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU

vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU Saturday, Jan. 11: at Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

at Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU Tuesday, Jan. 14: at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACC Network

at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Virginia, either ESPN or ESPN2

vs. Virginia, either ESPN or ESPN2 Tuesday, Jan. 21: at SMU, 9 p.m., ACC Network

at SMU, 9 p.m., ACC Network Tuesday, Jan. 28: vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, Feb. 1: at Georgia Tech, 3:45 p.m., The CW

at Georgia Tech, 3:45 p.m., The CW Wednesday, Feb. 5: at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network

at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Miami

vs. Miami Wednesday, Feb. 12: at N.C. State, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU

at N.C. State, 7 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU Sunday, Feb. 16: at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACC Network

at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Florida State, noon, The CW

vs. Florida State, noon, The CW Tuesday, Feb. 25: at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m., ACC Network

at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, March 1: vs. Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

vs. Pittsburgh, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU Wednesday, March 5: vs. California, 9 p.m., ACC Network

vs. California, 9 p.m., ACC Network Saturday, March 8: vs. Stanford, ESPNU

vs. Stanford, ESPNU Tuesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 15: ACC Tournament (Spectrum Center; Charlotte, N.C.)

Friday, Nov. 8: Georgia College (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 1:30 p.m.

Georgia College (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9: University of North Georgia (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 3:30 p.m.

University of North Georgia (Southeast Region Crossover in Gaffney, S.C.), 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: at Catawba College, 7 p.m.

at Catawba College, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Wingate University, 1 p.m.

vs. Wingate University, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: at Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m.

at Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: vs. Toccoa Falls College, 11 a.m.

vs. Toccoa Falls College, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30: at Francis Marion University, 4 p.m.

at Francis Marion University, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4: at Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m.

at Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Erskine College, 4 p.m.

vs. Erskine College, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: vs. Voorhees College (S.C.), 6 p.m.

vs. Voorhees College (S.C.), 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14: at Clayton State University, 1 p.m.

at Clayton State University, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Belmont Abbey College, 7 p.m.

at Belmont Abbey College, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20: at Columbus State University, 11 a.m.

at Columbus State University, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8: vs. Shorter University (Ga.), 7 p.m.

vs. Shorter University (Ga.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: vs. Chowan University, 4 p.m.

vs. Chowan University, 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: at Barton College, 4 p.m.

at Barton College, 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20: vs. Francis Marion University, 5:30 p.m.

vs. Francis Marion University, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: at Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m.

at Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: at North Greenville University, 4 p.m.

at North Greenville University, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28: at Shorter University (Ga.), 4 p.m.

at Shorter University (Ga.), 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Converse University, 4 p.m.

vs. Converse University, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5: vs. Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m.

vs. Emmanuel University (Ga.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. UNC Pembroke, 4 p.m.

vs. UNC Pembroke, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 : vs. Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m.

: vs. Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15: at University of Mount Olive, 4 p.m.

at University of Mount Olive, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: King University (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

King University (Tenn.), 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m.

vs. Lees-McRae College, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: at Erskine College, 7 p.m.

at Erskine College, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 2, through Sunday, March 9: Conference Carolinas Tournament (Spartanburg, S.C.)

