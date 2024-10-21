Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The nominees for this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week delivered on fields and courts.

    Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's girls athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

    Here are the nominees:

    Here are the nominees:

    Savannah Mooney, Bullitt East soccer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6gRm_0wFMiqRe00

    Junior Savannah Mooney scored two goals in the Chargers' 3-2 overtime victory over Mercy Academy in the Sixth Region championship game.

    Caitlin Chase, Sacred Heart soccer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV8be_0wFMiqRe00

    Senior Caitlin Chase recorded a hat trick in the Valkyries', 3-0, victory over Manual. She also scored the game-winning goal in the Valkyries' double overtime win over Assumption in the Seventh Region title match .

    Evie Lilly, South Oldham soccer

    Sophomore Evie Lilly scored three goals in the Dragons' Eighth Region victory over Walton-Verona.

    Natalie Sanders, Ballard volleyball

    Senior Natalie Sanders recorded 42 assists and 12 digs in Ballard's 3-1 win over North Bullitt.

    Charlotte Connally, Manual field hockey

    Junior Charlotte Connally scored three goals and recorded two assists in Manual's win over Atherton.

    Vote for the high school girls athlete of the week

    Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

