Vote for Louisville-area high school girls athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

The nominees for this week's Courier Journal girls athlete of the week delivered on fields and courts.

Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's girls athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Junior Savannah Mooney scored two goals in the Chargers' 3-2 overtime victory over Mercy Academy in the Sixth Region championship game.

Senior Caitlin Chase recorded a hat trick in the Valkyries', 3-0, victory over Manual. She also scored the game-winning goal in the Valkyries' double overtime win over Assumption in the Seventh Region title match .

Sophomore Evie Lilly scored three goals in the Dragons' Eighth Region victory over Walton-Verona.

Senior Natalie Sanders recorded 42 assists and 12 digs in Ballard's 3-1 win over North Bullitt.

Junior Charlotte Connally scored three goals and recorded two assists in Manual's win over Atherton.

