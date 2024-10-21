Open in App
    College football Week 9 picks against the spread: Who has edge in Louisville vs BC Friday?

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXhIQ_0wFMP1H500

    The College Football Playoff picture will get a little clearer with some of the games taking place in Week 9 of the college football season . Four games involving ranked teams, including LSU at Texas A&M and Missouri at Alabama, could be de facto elimination games for the losers.

    Whoever said expanding the playoffs would ruin the regular season was flat-out wrong.

    With that, let's examine the best games this week from the opening betting lines . Keep in mind: The numbers tend to fluctuate as the week progresses, sometimes rapidly, so the reasons to take a team now may not be best to lock in on later.

    Louisville (-7.5) at Boston College

    This game represents a short week for the Cardinals with a Friday night kickoff in Chestnut Hills, Massachusetts, and features the last thing the U of L defense wants to see right now:

    Another mobile quarterback.

    Thomas Costellanos , who accounted for all four of the Eagles’ touchdowns last season in the Cards’ 56-28 win at L&N Stadium, can keep plays alive with his scrambling ability and, if need be, turn into a dangerous runner.

    He could cause fits for a defense that’s struggling to find itself right now.

    Boston College also boasts the fourth-best scoring defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference , allowing just 20.7 points per game. While I expect the Cards to win, I like BC to cover at home.

    The pick: Take the Eagles.

    Notre Dame (-13.5) vs Navy

    It’s great to see Navy and Army both ranked in the polls for the first time since 1960. We’re about to see how real the Midshipmen are when they take on the Irish at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Since the Northern Illinois debacle , the Irish have won five straight and covered double-digit spreads the past two weeks against Stanford (-23) and Georgia Tech (-14).

    Notre Dame’s defense has smothered opponents all season. Louisville is the only offense that has scored more than 20 points against it, in a 31-24 win for the Irish.

    Expect Navy to hang around early on, but the Irish will wear them out late in the game.

    The pick: Take the Irish to spoil Navy’s feel-good season.

    Auburn (+3) at Kentucky

    Really surprised the sportsbooks favor the Wildcats after watching them sputter in back-to-back losses to Vanderbilt and Florida. The past two weeks have made it seem like the win at Ole Miss really was just an aberration.

    The Tigers have lost four straight games straight up, including last week’s 21-17 loss at Missouri. But to their credit, they have still maintained their fight.

    Saturday’s game in Lexington will gauge if UK can say the same.

    The Cats are in serious jeopardy of having their school record of eight straight bowl appearances snapped , needing three wins out of their last five games with Tennessee, Texas and Louisville still remaining.

    That alone is motivation to get their best effort against Auburn.

    The pick: Take the Cats.

    Washington (+6.5) at Indiana

    Much has been made of how difficult it’s been for teams crossing two time zones to win games in the Big Ten, but those teams are actually just 6-6 against the spread.

    That won’t help the Huskies against the Hoosiers , though. IU is on a roll.

    The Hoosiers are a cover wagon with a near-perfect 6-1 record against the spread to match their 7-0 record straight up. Not only does IU cover the spread, it is doing so at an average of more 16.6 points per game, which leads the nation.

    A cause for concern is IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been ruled out. Rourke injured the thumb on his throwing hand in the 56-7 romp over Nebraska and missed the entire second half. In his absence, backup Tayven Jackson completed 7-of-8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns and the Hoosiers still outscored the Huskers 28-0 in the half.

    The pick: Take the Hoosiers despite depending on their backup.

    Results

    Last week's wins were on the Miami-Louisville over, Indiana and Western Kentucky. The three losses were Kentucky, Alabama and Texas

    Record last week: 3-3

    Overall record: 14-17

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football Week 9 picks against the spread: Who has edge in Louisville vs BC Friday?

