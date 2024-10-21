Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

The nominees for this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week delivered on the football field.

Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's boys athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Senior Marshall Miller recorded two receiving touchdowns in his first game of the season to lead the Colts to a 36-0 victory over Jeffersontown.

Senior Brock Shoemaker passed for 130 yards and four touchdowns in Trinity's 49-0 victory over Eastern.

Junior Parker Rudolph rushed for three touchdowns in the Bearcats' 22-21 victory over Bethlehem.

Sophomore Kade Goodin completed 21 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 42-28 victory over Anderson County.

Senior Kingston Dugan rushed for a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown to Lucas Tompkins.

Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

