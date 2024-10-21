Open in App
    Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The nominees for this week's Courier Journal boys athlete of the week delivered on the football field.

    Voting is underway for The Courier Journal's boys athlete of the week. The poll closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

    Here are the nominees:

    Marshall Miller, DeSales football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ob6ej_0wFMP0OM00

    Senior Marshall Miller recorded two receiving touchdowns in his first game of the season to lead the Colts to a 36-0 victory over Jeffersontown.

    Brock Shoemaker, Trinity football

    Senior Brock Shoemaker passed for 130 yards and four touchdowns in Trinity's 49-0 victory over Eastern.

    Parker Rudolph, Kentucky Country Day football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWuJj_0wFMP0OM00

    Junior Parker Rudolph rushed for three touchdowns in the Bearcats' 22-21 victory over Bethlehem.

    Kade Goodin, Collins football

    Sophomore Kade Goodin completed 21 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 42-28 victory over Anderson County.

    Kingston Dugan, North Oldham football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLcHg_0wFMP0OM00

    Senior Kingston Dugan rushed for a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown to Lucas Tompkins.

    Vote for the high school boys athlete of the week

    Know of someone you think should be considered for our Courier Journal high school athletes of the week? Send your nominations to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week before polls close Thursday

