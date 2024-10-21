Kentucky vs Auburn football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

LEXINGTON — Kentucky football hosts another SEC opponent this week that has, more often than not, had its number.

Auburn comes to town Saturday night owning a commanding 27-6-1 advantage over UK all time. The Tigers have won the past three meetings and 18 of the last 19. Auburn has been victorious in its last nine visits to Lexington. The Wildcats haven't tamed the Tigers at home since a 17-7 win in 1966 .

Can Kentucky give its home fans something to cheer about versus Auburn for the first time in nearly six decades? And begin to start turning around recent misery at Kroger Field , where the Wildcats have dropped nine of their last 11 conference games?

Here are three things to watch heading into Saturday's SEC clash between the Wildcats and Tigers :

Saturday's game pits a team 14th in the SEC standings (UK at 1-4) against the team tied for 15th (Auburn is 0-4, same as Mississippi State) in the 16-team league. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall; the Tigers are 2-5.

UK needs to find three wins in its final five games (Tennessee, Murray State, Texas and Louisville after this week) to earn a bowl berth for the ninth consecutive year. Auburn needs four victories in its last five, with matchups looming against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Alabama — and an out-of-conference tilt versus Louisiana-Monroe, which is 5-1 this season (its only loss is against Texas).

Auburn scored two third-quarter touchdowns Saturday, taking a 17-6 lead into the final period at Missouri. But Auburn didn't score again, as Missouri rallied for a 21-17 victory .

If you're wondering where Auburn coach Hugh Freeze 's head is at right now, here's a peek.

"We seem to not make the right call as coaches or the right play from time to time in critical moments still," he told reporters after Saturday's come-from-ahead setback. "And that's kind of been the story of the whole year."

It's not as if the situation is much rosier at Kentucky.

After taking two steps back (home losses to South Carolina and Georgia ) and one step forward ( an upset of then-top-five Ole Miss on the road), UK has taken two steps back (defeats to Vanderbilt and Florida , respectively) the past two weeks.

Mark Stoops , the longest-tenured active coach in the league , isn't losing any sleep thinking about his team's confidence, though.

"I'm very disappointed," he said after Saturday's 48-20 loss at Florida, "but not defeated. ... We'll bounce back. Our team does. I'm not worried about that. I want to see improvement. And I know we need to play better.

"And I promise you everybody in there cares and is going to go to work."

Even so, junior defender Alex Afari Jr. didn't mince words about the postgame locker room at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following such a disheartening showing.

"(It's) not great after a loss like this. It's not great right now," he said. "But coach (Stoops) told us we've got to come back on Monday, just take it day by day (and) win the next one."

Given the state of the two teams taking the field, it will be no surprise if the winner is the squad that simply shows up more eager to play.

Pick a number for Kentucky's offense. Whatever it is, the figure likely isn't good.

The Wildcats are last in the league in scoring offense (20.2 points per game). They are next to last in total offense (321.7 yards per game), passing offense (168.3 ypg) and team passing efficiency (123.15). And they're 14th in completion percentage (58.3).

UK has only totaled six offensive touchdowns in five SEC games.

But Stoops didn't put all the blame at the feet of offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan .

"We've had a lot of turnover at that position," said Stoops, who is working with a first-year OC for the fourth straight season following a pair of one-year stints by Liam Coen ( 2021 and 2023 ) and Rich Scangarello (2022). "I have a lot of confidence in Bush. He's been handed — you know, it's tough. We're not going to point any fingers. Put it on me."

Hamdan didn't care to dive into hypotheticals regarding offensive continuity — and in Kentucky's case, lack thereof — within the program.

"I don't know if that's it. I don't really think about all that kind of stuff," he said. "It's year to year. It's our job to put the guys in the right positions to be successful."

The loss to the Gators was the Wildcats' defense worst this season by a considerable margin. UK allowed 41 points (Florida's other touchdown was a pick six). The Gators also repeatedly scorched the Wildcats on deep passes; Florida had five completions of 40-plus yards.

"It's not something that we're used to," Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said. "It's something (where) we'll go back to the drawing board and we've got to get fixed. ... We made mistakes in the defense that we do. So that is the frustrating part."

Soul searching is in order now, White admitted.

"We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and be honest with ourselves," he said. "Hey listen, we knew they were going to make plays. We knew they had speed at wideout. We knew they (had) a good young quarterback with arm talent and he did a nice job putting the balls where they needed to be. I don't think we did a good enough job rushing the passer in terms of affecting him.

"So yeah, we've gotta get back to doing what we do."

Barion Brown, Jr., WR: The star wideout from Nashville, Tennessee, accounted for two of Kentucky's three touchdowns in the loss to Florida. Both occurred in the second quarter. He hauled in a 45-yard touchdown from Brock Vandagriff , then scored on a 99-yard kickoff return , setting an SEC career record (with five) in that category.

Jamarion Wilcox, redshirt Fr., RB: Much like the previous week versus Vanderbilt, Wilcox didn't have many touches versus Florida. But after averaging nearly 12 yards per carry (on three attempts) against the Commodores, Wilcox averaged 11 yards on the dot versus the Gators (33 yards on 11 carries). What numbers could he put up with an expanded role in the offense?

Jordan Lovett, Fourth-year Jr., DB: Though he hasn't been talked about much this season, Lovett has had a steady campaign. He has 36 tackles, just one behind linebacker D'Eryk Jackson for most on the team. Lovett has collected at least two tackles in every game in 2024, with 18 over the past two contests (nine each against Vanderbilt and Florida).

Jarquez Hunter, Sr., RB: A senior from Mississippi, Hunter ranks among the top six in the SEC in multiple rushing categories, including yards (585; fifth), yards per game (83.6; sixth) and yards per carry (6.03; third).

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Fifth-year Sr., WR: Lambert Smith, who transferred into the program after four seasons at Penn State, has hauled in six receiving touchdowns this season. That's tied for second most in the SEC and trails only Alabama's Ryan Williams, who has seven.

Jalen McLeod, Fifth-year Sr., Buck: McLeod is tied for 16th nationally, and tied for third among conference players, in tackles for loss per game. He averages 1.4 tackles for loss per outing, tallying 9.5 on the season in seven games.

Kentucky is a 3-point home favorite against Auburn, according to the DraftKings college football odds .

Who: Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4)

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Kroger Field; Lexington

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .

