Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Kentucky vs Auburn football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    LEXINGTON — Kentucky football hosts another SEC opponent this week that has, more often than not, had its number.

    Auburn comes to town Saturday night owning a commanding 27-6-1 advantage over UK all time. The Tigers have won the past three meetings and 18 of the last 19. Auburn has been victorious in its last nine visits to Lexington. The Wildcats haven't tamed the Tigers at home since a 17-7 win in 1966 .

    Can Kentucky give its home fans something to cheer about versus Auburn for the first time in nearly six decades? And begin to start turning around recent misery at Kroger Field , where the Wildcats have dropped nine of their last 11 conference games?

    Here are three things to watch heading into Saturday's SEC clash between the Wildcats and Tigers :

    What is the motivation level for Kentucky football? Auburn? A tussle between two teams at the bottom of SEC standings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kDBK_0wFMOwfS00

    Saturday's game pits a team 14th in the SEC standings (UK at 1-4) against the team tied for 15th (Auburn is 0-4, same as Mississippi State) in the 16-team league. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall; the Tigers are 2-5.

    UK needs to find three wins in its final five games (Tennessee, Murray State, Texas and Louisville after this week) to earn a bowl berth for the ninth consecutive year. Auburn needs four victories in its last five, with matchups looming against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Alabama — and an out-of-conference tilt versus Louisiana-Monroe, which is 5-1 this season (its only loss is against Texas).

    Auburn scored two third-quarter touchdowns Saturday, taking a 17-6 lead into the final period at Missouri. But Auburn didn't score again, as Missouri rallied for a 21-17 victory .

    If you're wondering where Auburn coach Hugh Freeze 's head is at right now, here's a peek.

    "We seem to not make the right call as coaches or the right play from time to time in critical moments still," he told reporters after Saturday's come-from-ahead setback. "And that's kind of been the story of the whole year."

    It's not as if the situation is much rosier at Kentucky.

    After taking two steps back (home losses to South Carolina and Georgia ) and one step forward ( an upset of then-top-five Ole Miss on the road), UK has taken two steps back (defeats to Vanderbilt and Florida , respectively) the past two weeks.

    Mark Stoops , the longest-tenured active coach in the league , isn't losing any sleep thinking about his team's confidence, though.

    "I'm very disappointed," he said after Saturday's 48-20 loss at Florida, "but not defeated. ... We'll bounce back. Our team does. I'm not worried about that. I want to see improvement. And I know we need to play better.

    "And I promise you everybody in there cares and is going to go to work."

    Even so, junior defender Alex Afari Jr. didn't mince words about the postgame locker room at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following such a disheartening showing.

    "(It's) not great after a loss like this. It's not great right now," he said. "But coach (Stoops) told us we've got to come back on Monday, just take it day by day (and) win the next one."

    Given the state of the two teams taking the field, it will be no surprise if the winner is the squad that simply shows up more eager to play.

    With offensive struggles continuing, what's next for UK?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ic4WZ_0wFMOwfS00

    Pick a number for Kentucky's offense. Whatever it is, the figure likely isn't good.

    The Wildcats are last in the league in scoring offense (20.2 points per game). They are next to last in total offense (321.7 yards per game), passing offense (168.3 ypg) and team passing efficiency (123.15). And they're 14th in completion percentage (58.3).

    UK has only totaled six offensive touchdowns in five SEC games.

    But Stoops didn't put all the blame at the feet of offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan .

    "We've had a lot of turnover at that position," said Stoops, who is working with a first-year OC for the fourth straight season following a pair of one-year stints by Liam Coen ( 2021 and 2023 ) and Rich Scangarello (2022). "I have a lot of confidence in Bush. He's been handed — you know, it's tough. We're not going to point any fingers. Put it on me."

    Hamdan didn't care to dive into hypotheticals regarding offensive continuity — and in Kentucky's case, lack thereof — within the program.

    "I don't know if that's it. I don't really think about all that kind of stuff," he said. "It's year to year. It's our job to put the guys in the right positions to be successful."

    Can Wildcats' defense bounce back quickly after shocking performance versus Gators?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGewG_0wFMOwfS00

    The loss to the Gators was the Wildcats' defense worst this season by a considerable margin. UK allowed 41 points (Florida's other touchdown was a pick six). The Gators also repeatedly scorched the Wildcats on deep passes; Florida had five completions of 40-plus yards.

    "It's not something that we're used to," Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said. "It's something (where) we'll go back to the drawing board and we've got to get fixed. ... We made mistakes in the defense that we do. So that is the frustrating part."

    Soul searching is in order now, White admitted.

    "We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and be honest with ourselves," he said. "Hey listen, we knew they were going to make plays. We knew they had speed at wideout. We knew they (had) a good young quarterback with arm talent and he did a nice job putting the balls where they needed to be. I don't think we did a good enough job rushing the passer in terms of affecting him.

    "So yeah, we've gotta get back to doing what we do."

    Three Kentucky players to watch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvDGE_0wFMOwfS00

    Barion Brown, Jr., WR: The star wideout from Nashville, Tennessee, accounted for two of Kentucky's three touchdowns in the loss to Florida. Both occurred in the second quarter. He hauled in a 45-yard touchdown from Brock Vandagriff , then scored on a 99-yard kickoff return , setting an SEC career record (with five) in that category.

    Jamarion Wilcox, redshirt Fr., RB: Much like the previous week versus Vanderbilt, Wilcox didn't have many touches versus Florida. But after averaging nearly 12 yards per carry (on three attempts) against the Commodores, Wilcox averaged 11 yards on the dot versus the Gators (33 yards on 11 carries). What numbers could he put up with an expanded role in the offense?

    Jordan Lovett, Fourth-year Jr., DB: Though he hasn't been talked about much this season, Lovett has had a steady campaign. He has 36 tackles, just one behind linebacker D'Eryk Jackson for most on the team. Lovett has collected at least two tackles in every game in 2024, with 18 over the past two contests (nine each against Vanderbilt and Florida).

    Three Auburn players to watch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5c8f_0wFMOwfS00

    Jarquez Hunter, Sr., RB: A senior from Mississippi, Hunter ranks among the top six in the SEC in multiple rushing categories, including yards (585; fifth), yards per game (83.6; sixth) and yards per carry (6.03; third).

    KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Fifth-year Sr., WR: Lambert Smith, who transferred into the program after four seasons at Penn State, has hauled in six receiving touchdowns this season. That's tied for second most in the SEC and trails only Alabama's Ryan Williams, who has seven.

    Jalen McLeod, Fifth-year Sr., Buck: McLeod is tied for 16th nationally, and tied for third among conference players, in tackles for loss per game. He averages 1.4 tackles for loss per outing, tallying 9.5 on the season in seven games.

    Kentucky vs Auburn odds

    Kentucky is a 3-point home favorite against Auburn, according to the DraftKings college football odds .

    WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

    How to watch Kentucky vs Auburn football game

    Who: Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4)

    When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

    Where: Kroger Field; Lexington

    TV: SEC Network

    Radio: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com .

    Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

    You also can stream SEC Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Auburn football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch, more

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Evelyn 'Dee Dee' Stoops, mother of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, dies
    The Courier Journallast hour
    Mega Millions tickets are about to get more expensive. What you need to know
    The Courier Journal3 hours ago
    Jets vs Steelers includes first for Louisville native, PRP football alum Beanie Bishop
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball staff are 'trying to live in that gray space' of innovation
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Going, going, almost gone. How to see Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas in Kentucky before it disappears
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Can Kentucky voters sign Elon Musk's petition for the chance to win $1M? What to know
    The Courier Journal6 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch6 hours ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy