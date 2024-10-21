Open in App
    Louisville vs Boston College football first look: Odds, keys to game, players to watch

    By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    After falling at home to Miami, Louisville football is in a must-win situation once again.

    The Cardinals have a six-day turnaround before facing Boston College on Friday. Both teams are 4-3 and in need of a win. Louisville and BC are currently in the bottom half of the ACC standings . While Louisville has two conference wins, the Eagles are 1-2 in league action with games against Syracuse, No. 22 SMU, North Carolina and No. 20 Pitt remaining.

    Louisville's remaining conference schedule includes road games at ninth-ranked Clemson, currently No. 1 in the ACC, and Stanford before hosting the Panthers in the conference finale.

    Here are three storylines heading into U of L's ACC road trip to Boston College:

    Friday Night Lights

    After having several non-Saturday games last year, Louisville's only Friday night game of the season is this week at Boston College. The Cardinals will have a short week to heal and prepare for the Eagles while Boston College, which faced Virginia Tech on Thursday, will have eight days to get ready for the visiting Cardinals.

    A new-look Boston College

    Boston College went 2-2 against Louisville under head coach Jeff Hafley, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers . Bill O'Brien replaced Hafley during the offseason, three weeks after accepting the job to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator .

    The O'Brien era began with a win over Florida State but took a bit of a stumble with back-to-back losses. It'll be the first time Jeff Brohm has coached against O'Brien, who previously served as the head coach for the Houston Texans.

    Making more defensive adjustments

    After making some improvements, Louisville's defensive breakdowns continued to be a problem against Miami. The Cardinals allowed Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward to accumulate 319 passing yards — 176 in the second half — and four touchdowns. That resulted in two Miami receivers with 100-yard performances in Sam Brown (3 catches for 125 yards and a TD) and Xavier Restrepo (7 catches for 101 yards and a TD).

    Although Boston College's offense isn't of the same caliber, the Cardinals will need to make more adjustments and figure out how to clean up their mistakes. U of L defensive lineman Ramon Puryear reiterated that communication continues to be an issue for the unit.

    "That's all it takes is one person not doing their job, one person not in the gap, one person," Puryear said. "... That's all it is. Everybody (needs to) be on the same page if you want to win. It's a game of inches, so everything counts in a game like this."

    Three Louisville football players to watch

    Duke Watson, freshman running back: With Isaac Brown gaining more attention, the Cardinals have called on their other freshman running back to become a bigger contributor to the offense. Watson saw an uptick in his production and averaged 13 yards per carry against Miami.

    Ja'Corey Brooks, redshirt senior wide receiver: After being held without a catch in the first half against Miami, Brooks put together a strong second half for 107 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. It was his second 100-yard receiving game over the last three weeks and third overall this season.

    T.J. Quinn, redshirt junior linebacker: After breaking out in 2023, Quinn has had a quieter season despite still being the team's third-leading tackler (36). He had seven tackles against Miami and will need to be a consistently dominant force for the Cardinals against Boston College and beyond.

    Three Boston College football players to watch

    Thomas Castellanos, junior quarterback: Another mobile threat, Castellanos has 1,188 passing yards, 161 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns on the season. Despite the loss to Virginia Tech, he threw for 205 yards and two TDs and was the team's second-leading rusher with 64 yards on nine carries.

    Treshaun Ward, senior running back: The Kansas State transfer quickly became the Eagles' leading rusher and has a team-best 305 yards and two TDs on 56 carries to go along with a team-leading 30 points scored this year. The Hokies held him to 22 yards on six touches in the 21-point loss.

    Donovan Ezeiruaku, senior defensive end: The second-year starter has been dominant all season and was added to the midseason Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. He ranks third nationally in sacks per game (1.3) and fourth in tackles for loss per contest (1.7). He enters Friday's game with 49 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

    Louisville vs Boston College betting odds

    Louisville opened as a 7-point favorite over Boston College on the road, according to DraftKings .

    WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

    How to watch Louisville vs Boston College football game

    Who: Louisville ( 4-3, 2-2 ACC ) at Boston College (4-3, 1-2)

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

    Where: Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

    TV: ESPN2

    Radio: The game will be broadcast on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM) with Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) on the call.

    Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch .

    Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

