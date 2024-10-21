What channel is Louisville basketball exhibition on today? Time, TV schedule to watch game

Louisville men's basketball is back at the KFC Yum! Center .

First-year head coach Pat Kelsey and the members of his completely overhauled Cardinals roster begin the 2024-25 season in earnest tonight with an exhibition game against Young Harris College .

Kelsey has been tasked with leading U of L back to national prominence after it hit rock bottom under former coach Kenny Payne . The Cards went 12-52 under Payne's guidance from 2022-24 and lost two exhibitions to Division II opponents.

Young Harris is a DII program located in Towns County, Georgia — not far from the North Carolina state line. Coached by Jeremy Currier, who has ties members of Kelsey's staff, the Mountain Lions return all five starters and 82% of their scoring from a team that went 17-12 last season.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

U of L and Young Harris are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday inside the Yum! Center.

The exhibition between the Cards and the Mountain Lions will not air on a traditional TV channel.

It's on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Larry O'Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV ( FREE TRIAL ) and YouTube TV ( FREE TRIAL ). Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN's streaming platforms.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

